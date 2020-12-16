Natural Gas: Annual Storage Surplus May Be Gone In 3 Weeks

We anticipate to see a draw of 126 bcf, which is 29 bcf larger than a year ago and 21 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average.

This Thursday, we expect the EIA to report 3,722 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending December 11.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending December 11), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) edged down by 3.5% w-o-w (from 155 to 150). However, we estimate that total "energy demand" (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was 8.7% below last year's level and as much as 14.8% below the 30-year average.

This week

This week (ending December 18), the weather conditions have cooled down substantially in the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will surge by 23% w-o-w (from 150 to 184). Total average daily consumption of natural gas (in the contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 107 bcf/d and 109 bcf/d. However, total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should drop by 6.1% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will remain negative but should moderate substantially (from -14.8% to -1.1%).

Next week

Next week (ending December 25), the weather conditions are expected to warm up, but slightly. The number of nationwide HDDs is currently projected to edge down by 4.2% w-o-w (from 184 to 176). However, total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should increase substantially in annual terms (+25.2%). However, the deviation from the norm will remain negative and will actually expand to -9.3% - see the chart below.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that, over the next 15 days, TDDs should remain mostly below the norm (on average) - see the chart below. However, there is a minor disagreement between the models in terms of scale: the latest GFS model (00z run) is projecting 100.2 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 100.8 bcf/d over the same period.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

The latest extended-range ECMWF model showed fewer HDDs in all five forecast weeks. Consumption-wise, the model is bearish vs. previous update. Notice, however, that there is a bullish divergence between the latest extended-range model and the latest short-range model - particularly in the December 21 to December 26 period (see the chart below).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

In absolute terms, projected short-range TDDs are above last year's level (+8.7%) but below the norm (-8.9%). Actual TDDs are currently projected to trend lower until Dec. 21 and are then projected to trend higher until Dec. 25. Notice that TDDs are mostly projected to remain above last year's level (see the chart below).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

Over the next 30-day period, total natural gas demand (consumption + exports) is expected to average 127.4 bcf/d (adjusted for probability), which is 11.3 bcf/d higher than a year ago. Over the next seven days, natural gas consumption (7-day average) is projected to increase by 3.4% (from 102.0 bcf/d today to 105.5 bcf/d on December 23).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Supply

Dry gas production is currently estimated at 91.4 bcf/d (-0.5 bcf/d from yesterday). Net supply (calculated as production + imports - exports) has risen above the 5-year average but has started to trend lower lately (see the chart below). Net supply is currently estimated at 82.1 bcf/d (-7.2 bcf/d y-o-y).

We currently expect net supply in the contiguous United States to average 81.46 bcf/d over the next three months (December-January-February), -5.62 bcf/d y-o-y.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a draw of 126 bcf (1 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 29 bcf larger than a year ago and 21 bcf larger than the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage surplus is currently projected to shrink by 399 bcf by January 15 and should turn into deficit. The storage surplus relative to the 5-year average is projected to shrink by 234 bcf over the same period (from +239 bcf to +5 bcf).

Key Market Variables (change, y-o-y)

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

