Investment Case

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) is performing excellent this year. The pandemic drove people to their stores looking for bargains, and it capitalized on it. It has a 10% membership growth and produced large free cash flows with increased revenues. I believe the company is priced too cheaply and offers a bargain.

Source

BJ's Business

BJ is a warehouse club with low prices. It works with a membership fee subscription model that provides comprehensive consumer data. It has favorable demographic trends and structural cost advantage. It has a large and loyal membership base with retention rates of 87% on average. It uses digital capabilities to deliver convenience and attract younger members.

It is often compared to the much larger Costco (COST), probably the closest public company in the business model. Compared to grocery stores such as Kroger (KR), BJ is a lot cheaper. A price difference of 25%, according to their investor presentation. The price is also significantly lower compared to online grocery businesses such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Peapod, part of Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY).

Source

There Is Plenty Of Growth In Sight

BJ has had a fantastic year so far. The pandemic put a boost on sales and membership growth. Comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, are up 23.2% in the first 9 months, and membership fee income grew 10%. This provides a huge jump in overall revenue.

Data by YCharts

BJ operates 219 warehouse clubs on October 31. It plans to open 2 more clubs this fiscal year and to add 6 clubs in fiscal 2021. At 6 new clubs per year, it would mean revenue could grow by 3% per year just with the new stores. It can combine this with improving same-store sales due to member growth. This should provide a nice growth path.

The growth of new stores is a serious increase in what the company did since 2015. Since 2015, it only added one store per year, and this year, it added two so far. Management has to prove that it can execute on opening 6 stores per year.

Huge Amount Of Free Cash Flow

As said before, the pandemic put a boost on earnings for BJ. The higher revenue put a boost on the free cash flow generation power of BJ.

Source: Author's Calculations

I believe the fourth quarter will be spectacular as well. Every year, there is a build-up in inventory in Q3. This reduces the cash flow temporarily in Q3 and makes Q4 generally their best quarter due to seasonal effects. As you can see above, Q3 2018 and Q3 2019 were low free cash flow quarters just as this year. Q4 should make up for that again by selling the built-up inventory. This is why I like to buy this company now.

They put the extra cash they earned to good use and reduced their rather large debt position. This brings interest expenses down. More importantly, it also improves the financial flexibility of the company. This massive debt reduction makes BJ a saver investment and gives room to its expansion plans. This could be used for a more rapid expansion by opening more clubs or for shareholder returns in the form of buybacks. BJ clearly states that it has no plans to pay dividends.

Data by YCharts

Valuation Is Cheap

BJ's stock price is up about 65% this year. It might seem like the stock has gotten more expensive. I don't believe this is the case. Based on metrics such as PE and EV to cash flow, the opposite is true. BJ's results improved dramatically in the last three quarters. This more than justifies the higher share price. As shown below, BJ is trading below the average valuation of the past couple of years.

Data by YCharts

I believe it's important to note that this doesn't even represent a full year of improved results. The fourth quarter should continue in the same trend as the first 9 months. This means BJ's will look even cheaper.

Very Cheap In Comparison To Peers

Costco Wholesale probably comes the closest to BJ in comparison. It is, of course, a different company and can't be compared just on these metrics. Costco doesn't have any debt and is a much larger competitor. It is also better known, which could be a reason for the big difference in the ratios. I also added Walmart (WMT) as a reference. This isn't a perfect comparison either.

Data by YCharts

The chart shows how both Costco and Walmart got slightly more expensive over the past year, while BJ is trading at a low level. I believe BJ is in a good position to catch up in the short term, and I like the long-term story with the growing number of clubs.

Shareholder Return With Buybacks

The company has a buyback program in place of $250M. This isn't big in comparison to the market cap of about $5B. It launched the program on December 19, 2019, and repurchased for $88.1M worth of shares so far. As said before, the company doesn't plan to pay dividends. This means all cash returns to shareholders will happen through buybacks. If the company keeps producing cash at the same rate as the last nine months, I believe it can keep a very decent pace of buybacks.

Conclusion

For me, this is a great investment. The company has a clear growth path with the opening of new stores. Management has to prove it can open six stores per year. It showed that the pandemic is an opportunity for BJ and is capitalizing on it. It uses free cash flow where I would like it to be used: paying down debt, investing in growth, and buying back shares.

The company looks cheap based on PE and EV to free cash flow ratio. This is an opportunity that could fade quickly as investors learn more about BJ.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any investments you would take after an article or discussions with me are your responsibility. You should do your own due diligence before an investment.