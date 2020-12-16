But the valuation is heady, and I would not buy at this price.

Ferguson plc (OTCQX:WOSCF, OTCQX:FERGY) is based in the U.K. but most of its business is in North America. With a building boom in progress, I see good prospects for the plumber's merchant.

Ferguson Stands to Benefit from a Building Boom

The building industry is going great guns both in the United States and the United Kingdom. The U.S. provided 86% of revenue and 97% of the trading profit for the company last year, so if the U.S. market does well, then the company will benefit.

One of the attractions of the company is its consistency. A quick look at recent results makes the point: in the years before the pandemic, it was able to increase its U.S. revenue annually without sacrificing margins.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

That sets the stage for strong continued business performance. The pandemic has led to expectations of a building boom as people seek to relocate, requiring a lot of new residential starts. One researcher estimates CAGR of 8.9% between now and 2024. That will benefit Ferguson substantially.

As well as benefitting from market growth, the company has growth drivers of its own. It has remained acquisitive even during the pandemic, with its latest bolt-on being an HVAC distributor with annual revenues of around $55m.

The company plans to demerge its U.K. business at some point, which could focus attention a bit more on the U.S. business, but there is no clear timeline for that move at the moment.

There are Strong Signs of Business Recovery

In line with my investment thesis, the company already shows clear signs of an actual not merely prospective business recovery.

It recently reported quarterly results for the August-October period. That means that the comparative figures from the prior year had zero impact from the pandemic. Despite that, the latest results showed a 3% improvement in revenue and a 12% increase in trading profit.

Source: company Q1 trading announcement

While this is a single data point, it does support the thesis that demand for the group's products is resilient and experiencing positive upwards momentum. Last year's results in the second half showed some pandemic impact; that is no longer the case in the latest quarterly figures.

Source: company Q1 trading announcement

The company added extra colour, saying that although markets have been broadly flat since the start of its second quarter, it has continued to register low single digit revenue growth. It described the business as being "in very good shape".

Valuation Looks Frothy

The company reported net debt of $866m at the end of October, in addition to which it recognises leases of $1.2bn under IFRS16 standards. That is not too much debt, in my view, with its ratio to adjusted EBITDA being only 0.5x, on a quarterly basis.

Although listed in pounds, the company reports in dollars. I make its current p/e based on its most recent full-year earnings to be 27x. That was the second-highest earning year of the past five years. Although the business is in good shape and I expect continued growth, a p/e in the mid to high twenties looks expensive for a fairly straightforward business-like Ferguson where barriers to entry for competitors are pretty low.

In the last financial crisis, the company's shares lost nine-tenths of their value. The construction industry had a hard landing that time and that is not what I expect this time. Nonetheless, it is a useful reminder of the dangers of buying in at a high valuation. I also note that there have been no director purchases of shares on the open market in the past year. However, last month, several director level executives made substantial sales of shares at around the £77 mark. They have since risen to £87.

Although I am confident about the company's outlook, I think the current price overvalues the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.