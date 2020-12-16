The Current Fiscal And Monetary Situation And Its Implications On The U.S. Dollar

The U.S. dollar has lost 10% of its value since I wrote that hyperinflation is coming in this article. I believe that we have not seen anything yet as the macroeconomic conditions have worsened since then. In this article, I will argue why the U.S. dollar will drop more next year.

GDP growth has improved since the lows of the pandemic, but it was fueled by a massive increase in debt. Public debt to GDP in Q3 2020 stood at 127%.

The U.S. trade deficit is expected to increase as import prices rise more than export prices. This is a structural problem and will put pressure on the U.S. dollar. In exchange for goods, foreigners will get more U.S. dollars, which will be converted into their local currencies. This will increase the value of their currencies and decrease the value of the U.S. dollar.

The gap between import and export prices is visible in the following graph.

The U.S. budget deficit has somewhat improved in Q3 2020, but is still at record highs.

As a comparison, China and the Eurozone have increasing trade surpluses.

China had a record trade surplus of $75.42 billion in November 2020.

The Eurozone had a record trade surplus of 30 billion euros in October 2020.

It's easy to see here that the U.S. is not doing well on trade.

Now, let's continue on to the interesting part. The 10-year bond yield has been rising lately and this is no coincidence.

Foreigners, and especially China, have been sellers of U.S. treasuries as the latest filing shows. China sold 7.7 billion in U.S. treasury securities in October 2020. This is the lowest reading since years.

This will put continued upward pressure on bond yields. Moreover, $1 trillion in bonds are set to mature in the coming week as reported by Crescat Capital. Another $5.8 trillion are set to mature next year. As the Federal Reserve is only buying about $80 billion in treasury securities per month, this is not enough to offset a rise in bond yields.

I expect that the Federal Reserve will need to increase its bond buying program shortly to cap the rise in bond yields. This increase in QE will put even more pressure on the U.S. dollar.

And last but not least, I expect that some sort of stimulus will be announced in the coming weeks in order to extend the PPP program. The latest stimulus bill proposal would inject another $908 billion into the U.S. economy. That money doesn't grow on trees, it needs to be auctioned on the bond market and it will increase bond yields and public debt. This will put the final nail in the coffin of the U.S. dollar.

The only way investors can protect themselves from this outcome is to buy precious metals, equities and hard assets like commodities. If you are going to buy commodities, I suggest to get into nickel, copper and silver as these metals also benefit from the green energy era. Bonds and cash will underperform and should be avoided.

Although I'm very bearish on the U.S. dollar, I want to mention the key risks to this thesis. First off, when the economy successfully reopens, we could see productivity regain traction which would reduce the need for extra stimulus. Second, equity valuations are now at all-time highs. Some of this money could flow back into U.S. treasuries and the U.S. dollar as investors take profit on stocks. As a final note, the U.S. dollar is still the reserve currency and is held in 60% of the global currency allocations. I don't expect a precipitous decline in the U.S. dollar, but rather a slow decay.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.