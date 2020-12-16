Famous investor Peter Lynch liked spin offs stating in his book “One Up on Wall Street” that “they often result in astoundingly lucrative investments”. While this was written many years ago, much of his underlying rationale remains sound. He points out that parent companies do not want to spin off divisions and then see them get into trouble since that would be embarrassing to the parent company. For that reason spin off companies typically have strong balance sheets. He also makes the point that spin offs are often misunderstood and get less attention from Wall Street analysts. That can translate into hidden value.

The Business

This thinking may apply to Concentrix (CNXC) , a company spun off by Synnex on December 1, 2020. Concentrix describes itself as a top global customer experience (CX) solutions provider. The company claims to have over 650 clients with over 95 Fortune 500 companies among that list. In a recent regulatory filing the company describes its business as: “Our differentiated portfolio of solutions support Global Fortune 2000 as well as high-growth companies across the globe in their efforts to deliver an optimized, consistent brand experience across all channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications. We strive to deliver exceptional services globally supported by our deep industry knowledge, technology and security practices, talented people, and digital and analytics expertise.” The company has customer contact sites (call centers) that cover 70 languages, across 6 continents, from over 275 locations in the Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA.

The Concentrix division of Synnex(SNX) was established prior to 2013 and then saw a series of large acquisitions between 2013 and 2019. These acquisitions included IBM’s CRM BPO business (2013) and the Convergys deal in 2018. These acquisitions along with organic growth have seen revenues grow from $160MM in 2012 to over $4.7 B in 2019 (62% CAGR). Operating margins have increased from 6.9% to 11.5% over this time period. The company posted free cash flow of $339M in 2019.

Concentrix lists itself as currently the number two company in terms of size in the CX arena with the French company Teleperformance as number one in size. CNXC sees the market as still fragmented listing 8 other smaller players. I note that Teleperformance has had a history of strong recent results increasing revenues by 47% from 2016-2019, and profits by over 80% during that time period.

Concentrix's strategy consists of organic growth through expansion of services with current clients including an emphasis on emerging markets. It also sees clear opportunities for growth by acquisition given the still fragmented market. Growth in markets like China, Indonesia, and the Philippines has exceeded 10%/year according the company’s Investor Presentation. The company sees large opportunities as more CRM activities are outsourced. CNXC saw some slowing of revenue growth due to Covid 19 in the first half of 2020, but now already sees a re-normalization to past growth levels. Some comments from the most recent Synnex earnings conference call:

“As expected, our travel, transportation and tourism clients during the quarter have been impacted by COVID-19, resulting in an additional 2% impact on growth."

More than offsetting these headwinds was strong growth with clients in our technology, healthcare, financial services and e-commerce verticals, which represent about two-thirds of our business on a combined basis. New business signings were very encouraging in the quarter, coming in at a record level of expected annualized contract revenue. This heightened demand is based on the values that our clients place in the strengths of our best-in-class CX platform, and our ability to meet their evolving needs.

We continue to take share with strong signings across our strategic verticals, and win new business that has historically not been outsourced. Even with our record signings, our pipeline remains strong and growing.”

The company cites a fairly strong balance sheet with Total debt/EBITDA of 1.8x. Cash and cash equivalents are $85MM with $600MM on an undrawn line of revolving credit giving ample liquidity. Cash flow can easily handle debt payments.

Valuation

One of the more difficult aspects is to forecast likely future growth for Concentrix. Past growth over the last 5 years has been dominated by the large acquisitions. With a current market cap of about $5.1B the current ratio to FCF is only about 15.4x. The company lists adjusted EBITDA of $676 MM and $274MM for the first half of 2020. These appear to translate into a fairly modest current valuation. If the company can grow earnings in the 10%/year area, the current stock price would appear to be quite attractive in the current market. Two analysts have coverage on CNXC: Bank of America and Seaport Global Securities. Both have price targets of $130. Since the December 1 spin off, CNXC stock has been quite volatile trading in the range of $92-115/share.

Risks

The Covid-19 pandemic remains probably the largest risk for Concentrix and the economy as a whole. While Concentrix has already seen a rebound in its business in the last two quarters, a resurge in the pandemic could be damaging. The stock market is projecting that the new vaccines will stop the pandemic which seems likely but not certain. Other risk factors could be the difficulty of successful future acquisitions and the difficulty in management of its call centers spread throughout the world.

Summary and Actions

Concentrix appears to be an interesting and promising spin off. It has a historic record of strong growth, operates in a promising business area, and the stock sells at a reasonable valuation.

I received shares in CNXC as a result of the spin off and have bought additional shares at prices under $100/share for my own personal accounts and in accounts managed for Freedom Mountain Investment clients.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNXC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

