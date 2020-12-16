Starbucks (SBUX) was certainly one of the companies that was affected quite heavily by the pandemic: Store closures starting in China and then expanding to almost all countries all over the world hit the top and bottom line quite hard. People working from home and commuting less can also be seen as negative for Starbucks' business - as many coffee shops are in districts where people pass by on the way to work or for lunch hour.

In my last article in April, I already discussed the short-term negative impacts from COVID-19 as well as the stability of the business. In this article, we will discuss once again what the disruption caused by COVID-19 might mean for Starbucks' business. Following that, we will look at the dividend, the balance sheet and calculate an intrinsic value once again. We will end by looking at the history of the stock to demonstrate that even great businesses can underperform for some time.

Fiscal 2020 - Mixed Results

Starbucks was affected quite heavily by the pandemic and this is reflected in the results of the last three quarters as well as in the fiscal 2020 results. For Starbucks, the fiscal year ended on September 27, 2020, and the company reported $23.5 billion in revenue - a decrease of 11.3% from $26.5 billion a year earlier. Global comparable store sales declined 14% - driven by a 22% decrease in comparable transactions, partially offset by a 10% increase in average ticket. The decline in comparable store sales was offset a bit by about 4.5% increase in net stores. Diluted earnings per share decreased from $2.92 in 2019 to $0.79 in 2020 - reflecting a particular steep decline of 72.9%. Gross margin dropped from 28.2% in 2019 to 21.5% in 2010 and operating margin decreased from 14.8% in 2019 to only 6.5% in 2020.

Disruption To The Business Model?

I mentioned several times in the past that Starbucks is an extremely resilient business with a wide economic moat around its business, which should protect the coffee chain from competitors. Nevertheless, the global pandemic and all the disruptions that go along with it, might have long lasting effects and trends might change.

First of all, the pandemic forced Starbucks - along with many other restaurants and stores - to close its coffee shops, which had a huge negative impact on revenue. But for Starbucks, the situation improved again over the last few months. At the end of the fourth quarter, about 98% of the global company-operated stores were open again, with about 97% of locations in the United States and in Canada as well as 99% of the stores in China and Japan are open again. Nevertheless, the estimated negative impact of COVID-19 on the fourth quarter of 2020 was still $0.35 and earnings per share were still 27% lower than in the same quarter last year. But with several countries around the world starting with vaccination, we can be quite optimistic that from 2022 going forward, this won't be an issue anymore.

But not only pandemic-related store closures will have a negative effect on the company's top and bottom line. During the Investor Day, COO Roz Brewer mentioned Manhattan with 214 Starbucks locations as an example. Right now, Manhattan has a population of 1.7 million and a daytime population of 3.2 million. Management assumes that daytime population in midtown Manhattan will for example decrease from 980k to 730k. Starbucks obviously is planning to keep its 79 stores in those areas, but revenue per store might decline. And this is showing a trend that store base is shifting towards convenience, which could become a problem - not only in cities like New York but many other cities with a high density of Starbucks locations.

And Starbucks is reacting to that trend. In fiscal 2021, management is planning to spend about $1.9 billion to re-accelerate new stores development and also an expansion of the global supply chain. Starbucks continues to open new stores - according to its guidance about 2,150 new stores resulting in about 1,100 net new Starbucks stores globally. And especially in America, the pandemic-related shift becomes obvious: Starbucks is planning to open about 850 new stores, but Starbucks will also close about 800 stores. Management is reacting to a trend that is visible since the beginning of the pandemic and might be long-lasting: people are moving out of the major cities and Starbucks also has seen US transaction migrate from dense metro centers to the suburbs, from cafes to drive-thrus. In the fourth quarter, drive-thru locations and suburban stores could therefore report solidly positive comparable sales for the fourth quarter and the month of September.

In the years to come, Starbucks will have to focus even more on drive-thru as well as convenient and contactless experiences. Both are a result of the pandemic and people avoiding crowded spaces. In the fourth quarter, about 75% of US sales volume was drive-thru and mobile orders. And Starbucks will also have to alter its strategy even more and try to focus on the "at home" market. In the United States, Starbucks' share of total packages coffee grew significantly. Consumption of Starbucks' ready-to-drink coffee products for example grew 15% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

When trying to capture the "at home" market, Starbucks has to focus more on its Channel Development segment. In the recent past, the segment could not really grow - in 2019 revenue declined and even in fiscal 2020 revenue declined about 3%. But management is trying to capture share in the at-home coffee market and also trying to maximize reach of the Starbucks brand across all channel platforms. For the next few years, management is expecting channel development to grow between 5% and 6%.

China will also continue to drive growth. Although China was most likely the origin of the COVID-19 virus, the country managed the pandemic quite well and revenue increased 7% for Starbucks in fiscal 2020. Number of stores increased 14% (from 4,125 to 4,706) in fiscal 2020 and for the next few years net new unit growth in China is expected to be in the low teens.

Overall, Starbucks is expecting its currently 33,000 stores in 83 markets to increase to about 55,000 stores in 100 markets in fiscal 2023. And it seems like Starbucks is still holding on to its double-digit EPS growth target and management is still expecting earnings per share to grow between 10% and 12% in the coming years.

Balance Sheet

Considering that Starbucks is facing some serious challenges to its business model and that profitability as well as earnings per share tanked, aspects like solvency and liquidity are extremely important. We can start by looking at the company's liquidity. Despite fiscal 2020 being probably the worst year for Starbucks in over a decade, the company was still profitable and generated a net income of $928 million and a free cash flow of $114 million. Starbucks did not lose money and the generated cash was enough to cover the capital expenditures, but the business was close to generating a negative free cash flow and Starbucks might face another quarter or two that are difficult. Nevertheless, with the business still being profitable and $4,351 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet we should not worry about liquidity.

While liquidity might not be an issue for Starbucks, solvency could be a problem in the years to come. On September 27, 2020, the company had $439 million in short-term debt and $14,660 million in long-term debt on its balance sheet. Usually, I would calculate a debt-equity-ratio, but Starbucks has a total shareholders' deficit of $7.8 billion and therefore we can't calculate a meaningful D/E ratio. Instead, we can compare the outstanding debt to the generated annual operating income, which was about $4 billion in the last years and it would take Starbucks about four years to repay the outstanding debt which is rather long.

We should not really be worried about Starbucks' solvency and liquidity, but the shareholders' deficit and the rather high debt levels should make us a little cautious considering that Starbucks is facing some challenges right now.

Dividend and Share Buybacks

Despite the balance sheet that has to be described as not perfect, and a difficult fiscal 2020, management is continuing to distribute cash to its shareholders, which has to be seen as a sign of confidence. Starbucks also increased the quarterly dividend from $0.41 to $0.45, leading to an annual dividend of $1.80 and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Raising the dividend is showing confidence and that management is looking optimistic into the future. However, this must not hide the fact that Starbucks would pay out 228% of its generated net income as dividend when using fiscal numbers of 2020 and such a payout ratio is unacceptable. We all know that 2020 numbers will most likely be an outlier and for fiscal 2021 analysts are expecting $2.82 per share in earnings. This would result in a payout ratio of 64%, which is still rather high and above the targeted payout ratio of 50%. The dividend hike in September represented the 10th consecutive annual dividend increase and Starbucks will mostly likely continue to increase the dividend, but probably only in the single digits for the next few years.

Aside from the quarterly dividend, Starbucks is also distributing cash to its shareholders by share repurchase programs. Similar to many other companies, Starbucks suspended the share buyback program as the pandemic got worse, but in fiscal 2020, the company still spent about $1.7 billion on share repurchases. Compared to $10.2 billion in 2019 and $7.1 billion in 2018 this was a rather low amount. And management is expecting that the suspension of the share buybacks program will last throughout fiscal 2021, but over the long run we can count on Starbucks buying back shares again.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

In my last article, I was neutral about Starbucks as I assumed that Starbucks was more or less trading for its intrinsic value. Since then, an investment in Starbucks would have generated a return of 40%. This might imply that my neutral stance was wrong back in April. However, when we look at the price-sales ratio for example, Starbucks is trading at the highest ratio in over two decades, which is at least a hint that Starbucks could be overvalued at this point.

Starbucks is currently trading for 130 times earnings and about 75 times cash flow (in both cases using the trailing twelve months numbers). These are the highest ratios since 2014 and while the fiscal 2020 numbers are probably an outlier, the P/E ratio is still 38 when using the forward earnings and therefore rather high.

Additionally, we can calculate the intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow analysis. For 2021, Starbucks is expecting capital expenditures to be around $1.9 billion and earnings per share are probably similar as in 2019. I think, by using the free cash flow of 2019, we are on the safe side as the numbers are a reasonable assumption for 2021.

(Source: Starbucks 2020 Investor Day)

Management seems to be optimistic that the Starbucks growth formula is still intact and the company will be able to grow the bottom line in the low double digits (at least in the next few years). When going along with these optimistic assumptions we assume that Starbucks will grow 10% annually for the next decade and following that we assume 6% growth till perpetuity (similar to all the other wide moat companies). Using these numbers (and a 10% discount rate), we get an intrinsic value of $91.03 for Starbucks. Even in this optimistic scenario, Starbucks is about 13% overvalued at this point. In my last article, I was rather cautious for 2020 as well as 2021. In fact, reported free cash flow for fiscal 2021 was much lower than in my assumptions and it seems not unlikely that Starbucks also has to report a lower free cash flow in 2021 than we are expecting right now. This would lead to a lower intrinsic value and the $71 calculated in my last article still seem to be a realistic number.

A little history

When I see Starbucks fairly valued at around $70 and therefore imply that a 30% decline seems possible for Starbucks, many might protest and call this nonsense. Considering the last crash and the following quick recovery, many people will also not believe that an investment in Starbucks might be dead money for some time and also not believe that even great businesses can underperform for several years. But as I demonstrated in my last article about Nike (NKE), great businesses with wide economy moats can not only underperform the S&P 500 (SPY) for several years, but it could sometimes take more than a decade before investors break even when buying at the wrong time.

We can look at the year 2006 and the following Financial Crisis and have to learn one important lesson: a great business model and wide economic moat didn't protect Starbucks investors from losing more than 80%. We start at May 1st, 2006 (close to the peak of Starbucks before the Financial Crisis) and assume that we would have bought Starbucks shares. When looking at the next year, an investment in Starbucks would have lost about 17% (compared to the S&P 500, that still gained about 14%).

When looking at the next three years, the investment would have lost about 63% (with losing more than 80% at the bottom). And not only would Starbuck have been a horrible investment over that timeframe, it would also have underperformed the S&P 500.

When looking at a five-year timeframe, investors would still have not broken even as the stock was trading 3% below the starting point and the investment would still have lagged the S&P 500.

But when looking at the long timeframe (until now), an investment in Starbucks would have been highly profitable with 453% gains vs. 180% gain for the S&P 500.

The lesson is similar as for Nike investors. Starbucks is a great business and over the long run, an investment will most likely be highly profitable. Nevertheless, timing matters at least to some degree and even when buying high quality businesses at the wrong time, it could take five years or longer before that investment is profitable again.

Conclusion

Compared to Nike, Starbucks seems more reasonably valued. But nevertheless, I assume that one would overpay for Starbucks at this point. I also don't expect a similar decline for the stock as during the Financial Crisis (more than 80%), but a 50% crash bringing us back to the March 2020 lows again is not unreasonable at this point. And the combination of a balance sheet that is not perfect and a stock that is at least 13% overvalued (maybe even 30%) leads to a neutral rating for Starbucks once again as I see very limited upside but large potential downside at this point.

