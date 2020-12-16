Logistics companies have been at the forefront of investing news since the pandemic began, simply because with people stuck at home, delivering goods to consumers had to shift rapidly. While the shift in consumer preferences has greatly benefited last mile carriers and others, some have been left out in the proverbial cold. One such example that I’m leaning bearish on is third-party logistics provider C.H. Robinson (CHRW).

The company’s share price essentially doubled from the March low into early October, but has drifted lower since then. The stock was punished off of Q3 earnings in late October, and hasn’t recovered since, with the one rally attempt proving to be pretty feeble.

The problem is that not only is CHRW struggling, but the entire trucking index is as well, as we can see in the middle panel above. Relative strength of the group against the broader market has been terrible since peaking in mid-October, ceding about 14% to the broader market in that time frame. For a two-month period, that’s a lot of underperformance, and it means that any stock in that group has to be crushing its competition just to keep up.

CHRW, however, hasn’t kept up, and has underperformed its benchmark by ~15%, exacerbating the underperformance of the group by losing in what is already a weak industry. In other words, we have a weak stock in a weak industry and a bearish looking chart; that’s not exactly the kind of stock I want to own.

While I see CHRW’s chart metrics as bearish-leaning, it has fundamental issues as well, which we’ll discuss below.

Fundamentals largely out of its control

CHRW, to its credit, does have scale on its side. The company has been around since 1905, so it has shown staying power, and it has ~120k customers globally, along with ~78k transportation providers.

Source: Company website

Its 15k employees have access to a wide variety of logistics options to provide customers with customized shipping solutions for a variety of jobs, and the business has proven resilient over time. However, that alone is proving not to be enough.

CHRW, like any 3PL provider, is beholden to pricing and cost changes that are largely out of its control.

Source: Q3 earnings presentation

This chart is highly instructive as it shows the massive fluctuations that occur in pricing and cost cycles for CHRW, with the periods of light blue outperformance producing profit increases for CHRW, and dark blue the opposite.

As we can see, the middle of 2019 was an inflection point in terms of costs moving higher more quickly than pricing, meaning CHRW’s margins have been suffering. Q3’s margin spread deteriorated by a whopping 6%, and given the steep uptrend in costs, it doesn’t appear that’s necessarily at the point where it is leveling off. It’s possible pricing catches up, and indeed if history is a guide, it will at some point. But for now, CHRW is struggling as volumes are flat but margins decline.

Valuation is still too high

With costs rising more quickly than revenue, it is certainly no surprise CHRW is struggling with earnings this year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

CHRW is expected to see a ~13% decline in EPS this year, and while a rebound is expected into 2021 and beyond, I think the current share price is painting a picture that is rosier than it should be.

The best way to illustrate this is by looking at the revision cycle that has been occurring since early 2019, and it isn’t good.

Source: Seeking Alpha

EPS trends have been unequivocally lower, and in large quantities. EPS for this year was originally supposed to be in the area of $5.50 or so, and we are at $3.60 today. While that’s a big improvement off of the bottom, which was below $3 for a brief period, all is certainly not well.

The story is the same for the out years as well as we see downtrends everywhere. The point is that this revision cycle began at roughly the same time as the inflection point in pricing and costs, and with costs still winning that battle, I don’t see any short-term catalysts for improvement.

It isn’t just that I think CHRW is facing an uphill battle with margins; the stock is priced like it is going to deliver above-trend growth for years to come.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This is a 10-year chart of CHRW’s PE ratio and as you can see, we are very near the top of the historical range. In fact, CHRW is more expensive on this metric than it has been for ~9 years. The valuation is nearly double what it was pre-crisis, and I simply don’t see cause for that sort of optimism. Even if I did, this stock would be pricing in a lot of growth. In short, this does not look like the stock of a company that is seeing margins erode in a big way, but that’s exactly what it is, so I cannot help but be bearish on the valuation, which makes me bearish on the stock.

The bottom line

The overall theme here is that we have a stock in a struggling peer group, underperforming that group by a wide margin, and with fundamental issues that are outside of its control. CHRW is a bit like a commodity company in that way; its margins are somewhat out of its control. That makes a turnaround more difficult as it is beholden to the actions of others, rather than itself.

With the stock looking pretty weak to my eye, and an industry group that is weak, along with what I see as a very optimistic valuation at 25 times this year’s earnings, CHRW is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.