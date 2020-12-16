Campbell's long-term objectives are much more modest, but they have struggled to achieve them for the last 10 years.

The pandemic has increased Campbell's profitability in the short term, but it remains to be seen if this increase will be sustainable.

Campbell Soup (CPB) may be one of the most consistent companies that you can buy. Its packaged foods business is a recession-proof, stable business with adequate operating margins and an almost negligible threat of disruption.

Therefore, it should be no surprise that its average annual total return for the last 10 years has been 5.3%, well below the market average, but okay for a stock with low risk. Investors should expect this kind of boring returns to continue for the foreseeable future.

However, by taking advantage of options, we can enhance these boring returns while reducing our downside risk by selling covered calls. But before we get into that, let's analyze the historical and forecasted earnings to verify the resilience of the business.

The Business

Campbell's long-term objectives are what you would expect from a company in a very mature market. These objectives should be achievable since they aim for results below the industry's expected growth, but Campbell has not managed to achieve them for the last 10 years, mainly due to increased competition from cheaper private labels.

We can see that if we exclude 2020 due to the benefit of the pandemic, the averages look even bleaker. Nonetheless, there is one good thing about these results, they have very low volatility, which is ideal for a covered call strategy.

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Average Average pre-2020 Organic sales growth 1% 1% 0% 2% -1% 1% -1% -1% -2% 0% 7% 0.64% 0.00% adjusted EBIT growth 7% -1% -5% 6% 4% -2% 11% 2% -6% 1% 14% 2.82% 1.70% adjusted EPS growth 12% 3% -4% 6% 2% 0% 11% 3% -6% -8% 28% 4.27% 1.90%

The adjusted EPS declines in 2018 and 2019 can mainly be attributed to the expensive acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance, which was completed at x19.9 EBITDA pre-synergies, and some specific challenges in their soup business. I consider these years as outliers and not the start of a downward trend that was reversed by the pandemic, but the opinion of other investors may differ.

In conclusion, the consistency of Campbell's results makes it a perfect candidate for a covered call strategy. Although they may not achieve their long-term objectives, the variance of their results should not be big enough to warrant wild swings in the stock's price.

DCF Model

Since Campbell is a mature company, I am only going to consider the analyst estimates for 2021 and assume a constant EBIT growth rate for the future. Here is what the market seems to be pricing in at the current price of $47.21.

Debt= $5 billion, cost of debt=4%

Equity= $14.3 billion, cost of equity=8.5%

Cost of capital=7.33%

Tax rate=21%

Perpetual EBIT growth=1.65%

We can see that the market does not really trust management's guidance for EBIT growth, which is to be expected since they have not managed to deliver before. The expected EBIT growth is also consistent with the growth we have seen for the last 10 years.

2021 Terminal Year Revenue Growth -3.00% Revenues $8,430 Gross Profit $2,951 - Operating expenses $1,560 EBIT $1,391 - Taxes $292 Unlevered Free Cash Flow $1,099 $1,117 Present Value $1,024 $18,323 Fair value of the shares $47.35

On the other hand, if Campbell does manage to hit their lower bound of 4% EBIT growth, the fair value of the shares would be $92.44, almost double its current price.

2021 Terminal Year Revenue Growth -3.00% Revenues $8,430 Gross Profit $2,951 - Operating expenses $1,560 EBIT $1,391 - Taxes $292 Unlevered Free Cash Flow $1,099 $1,143 Present Value $1,024 $31,976 Fair value of the shares $92.44

The Covered Call Strategy

Now that we know that the downside risk of Campbell is limited, we can comfortably set a strategy of selling covered calls to enhance our total returns.

I personally prefer selling At-The-Money (ATM) calls since I do not expect a big upside from the shares and they provide a risk-adjusted return considerably higher than the market, so I will be using the $47 calls for this calculation. Feel free to move up or down the strike depending on your expectations.

For the duration of the options, we face the same dilemma. Longer-dated options will provide greater downside protection at the cost of a lower yield. We do have to remove $0.21 from the option's income since they are slightly In-The-Money (BATS:ITM). Keep in mind that the stock has to stay above $47 to obtain these returns.

If the stock goes well above $47, our shares may get called away before a dividend payment. Although this may seem counterproductive, it will actually increase our annualized returns since it will reduce the duration of the trade.

Option Contract Shares Cost Basis Break-Even Price Option Income Per Share Actual Option Income Option Duration Annualized Option Yield Dividend Yield Annualized Total Yield CPB February 19 2021 47.00 C $47.21 $45.21 $2.00 $1.79 67 20.66% 3.10% 23.76% CPB May 21 2021 47.00 C $47.21 $44.01 $3.20 $2.99 158 14.63% 3.10% 17.73% CPB January 21 2022 47.00 C $47.21 $42.31 $4.90 $4.69 403 9.00% 3.10% 12.10% CPB May 21 2021 50.00 C $47.21 $45.41 $1.80 $1.80 158 8.81% 3.10% 11.91%

As you can see, we can obtain very high returns by selling covered calls in the near and medium-term. These covered calls also offer decent downside protection since the trade will only start losing money if the price goes below the break-even price cited above.

The biggest risk of this strategy is that once the calls expire, if the price of the stock is more than 5% below the break-even price, we cannot sell covered calls for a significant yield without taking a loss.

This is because calls more than 5% Out of the money (OTM) don't have a high enough price in stocks with such low volatility, as you can see in the table above with the $50 Call for May 2021, currently 6% OTM. That is why I only recommend the strategy to those already interested in owning the stock.

Conclusion

Campbell's business is not going away any time soon. The stock is trading at a fair valuation, and the low variance of its earnings makes it a perfect candidate for a covered call strategy.

If you would not like to own the stock at the break-even price of your covered call, this strategy may not be that appealing for you. This covered call strategy is ideal for investors that already like the company and believe that it will continue to deliver consistent results, but want to obtain superior returns while reducing their downside risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CPB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.