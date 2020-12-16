The share price is likely held back because of the relatively low backlog as it represents just 2.5 quarters of revenue.

Orion Group Holdings remains very profitable and has a positive free cash flow in the first nine months of the year.

Introduction

Orion Group Holdings (ORN) is a US-based company focused on specialty construction services divided into two operating segments: marine and concrete. The marine division is the main contributor to the revenue (54%) and backlog (56%), and it probably helps the company as it is mainly hired by local governments for the marine segment. In 2019, 70% of the marine revenue was generated from federal, state, or local contracts. Meanwhile, the concrete division is predominantly focusing on private customers and authorities only represent 15% of the revenue there.

Source: company presentation

As you can imagine, 2020 hasn't been easy for construction companies and Orion was in damage control mode, like so many other companies. The share price had gained some momentum since the spring, and at the current share price of $4.72, the market capitalization is approximately $143M.

Data by YCharts

Keeping the damage limited: that was the main task for Orion this year

Fortunately, Orion can count on loyal customers and the strong backlog has helped the company to actually increase the revenue in the first half of the year where the revenue increased by approximately 10%, but the third quarter was quite a bit weaker as its customers were a bit reluctant. The Q3 revenue came in at $189M resulting in a gross profit of $22.5M.

Source: SEC filings

And that's interesting. Despite the lower revenue, Orion was able to report a higher gross profit. The total operating income came in at $13.1M, but this includes a $6.4M gain on the disposal of assets. Excluding that gain, the adjusted operating income would have been $6.7M compared to $5.6M in Q3 2019 (I also adjusted the reported $6.1M operating income for the $451,000 gain on the disposal of assets).

Orion is also clearly benefitting from lower debt levels and the low interest rates on the market. The interest expenses decreased by about a third, and this helped to boost the pre-tax income and after-tax income. Keep in mind, the tax bill is pretty low due to the accumulated losses on the balance sheet, and Orion may turn into a more substantial tax payer in 2022.

The 9M 2020 results are also interesting for Orion. The revenue increased by approximately 6% (thanks to a strong first semester) and both the gross profit as well as the operating income increased substantially. Even if you'd exclude the one-time gains, the 9M 2020 operating income of approximately $14M handsomely beats the negative operating income of a negative $1.7M in 9M 2019. So, all in all, a very decent first three quarters of Orion Group.

The company was also free cash flow positive, even after taking the $7.7M gain on the disposal of assets out of the equation. The reported operating cash flow was $38.4M, and after adjusting this result for working capital changes and the payment for lease liabilities, the adjusted operating cash flow in the first nine months of the year was approximately $33M.

Source: SEC filings

The total capex in the first nine months was just $9.4M (approximately half of the depreciation expenses, so it does look like Orion has been under-investing and we may see a capex bump in Q4 2020 and FY 2021), for an adjusted free cash flow of $23.5M. Not bad for a company with a market cap of less than $150M.

The lack of visibility is weighing on the share price

So, what's holding the share price down then? I think the lack of visibility plays an important role. The COVID-19 pandemic may delay certain projects or perhaps increase the cost to complete them. Additionally, I'm a bit underwhelmed by the backlog of Orion. As of the end of September, the company's backlog stood at $429M. And that's the lowest level in a few years.

Source: company presentation

The $429M backlog represents just over two quarters of revenue at this time, and I understand the market wants to see the order book fattening up a little bit before rewarding Orion with a higher share price.

Fortunately, the company has a decent balance sheet. Although the cash balance remains low (just $2.7M as of the end of September), the company had only $4.3M in short-term debt due while the long-term debt remained limited to just $36M resulting in a net debt of just around $38M. Considering the 9M 2020 EBITDA was already close to $40M and a full-year EBITDA of around $50M appears to be reasonable, I'm not too worried about the debt.

Investment thesis

Orion Group is an interesting case. The company remains profitable and generates a positive free cash flow, but the market (and myself) would like to see a slightly higher backlog of projects as I think it is predominantly the lack of visibility that is hurting the share price right now. Orion is cheap. At the current share price, the enterprise value is just $180M, which means Orion is trading at less than 4 times its EBITDA and that's cheap by any metric.

This by itself does not warrant a long position (as we need the backlog to reach higher levels to ensure the EBITDA can be maintained), but more speculative investors should perhaps give Orion a closer look. If it can top up its backlog going into 2021, it should be able to put in a good performance.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.