Guidance has the company’s stock trading 200% higher over the course of the next year.

When I did the search on this company via Google, one of the first things to pop up for “Jushi Holdings” was the phrase “Jushi Holdings Robinhood” as an option. When you become hot on Robinhood, your stock is moving fast. This is the preferred trading vehicle of Millennials, and Jushi Holdings (OTCQB:JUSHF) is a stock that gets a lot of buzz from this generation.

The stock is up 250% in just six months’ time. The company just reported earnings and despite missing both earnings and revenues, has guided for the coming year with numbers that should push the stock upwards an additional 150%. The company is hot and so is the stock.

With those kinds of numbers, is Jushi a buy?

This largely depends on your perspective and objectives. Seeking Alpha does not share its demographics for readers. If there is any kind of linearity in the mathematics or correlation between following a company, and its relative ranking in millennial tastes, then I think most of the readers would fall outside of this demographic. Jushi Holdings has all of about 1.15k followers here on Seeking Alpha. Strange, given the amount of heat this stock throws off in other forums.

My timeframe is a lot more long term than day trading on Robinhood. If I’m going to get interested in endorphin-laced gratuitous quick profits, I usually apply mathematical formulas and go delta-neutral with options trading in Bitcoin. You get tons more leverage than you can with day-trading stocks.

However, for my own stock portfolio, I am interested in buying stocks that I can leave in my portfolio and forget for a number of years. So, this analysis is geared towards a longer-term basis.

Cannabis in the United States

There is a lot of momentum in the cannabis industry right now. Projected increases have the industry pushing 200% in just 5 years:

(Chart Source: Marijuana Business Daily)

So, with a potential Total Addressable Market this large, cannabis companies should do well over the next few years.

But, this chart was done up just prior to the last election from November. Several more states added different levels of cannabis legalization that should push this chart upwards even more. Any company in this sector has the opportunity to do well.

Jushi Holdings is a vertical cannabis company that deals with the cultivation, processing, and retail of cannabis. They are in three separate states for their retail business with 30 stores but have a footprint in 7 different states with varying degrees of operations (and an additional 2 other states with offices only).

The company boasts 5 different brands, but their website states they are all “Coming Late 2020,” which I think December might qualify as late 2020, yet I do not see any progress on this. So, they must be selling other brands inside their dispensaries for now.

Given that, I could see the addition of multiple brands as being a tremendous benefit to the company with regards to future revenues and margins. Premium brands provide premium margins.

Jushi Holdings' Revenues

Jushi is printing progressively higher and higher revenues, as this chart shows:

(Data Source: Jushi Holdings - Author’s Chart)

When you look at this chart, mind you, it is quarterly. In one year’s time, the revenue reported went from $3.6M to $24.9M.

Jushi has purchased a few operations over the past quarter that deal with the cultivation and processing of cannabis. Specifically, CEO Jim Cacioppo pointed out in the latest earnings release the completion of the acquisition of a facility in Pennsylvania:

in August, we further solidified our position as a leader through the completion of our acquisition of a Pennsylvania based Grower-Processor of permit holder which added a 90,000 square foot cultivation and processing facility to our in space footprint. The facility is ideally located as it resides within minutes of Interstate 81, Interstate 84 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, facilitating efficient wholesale distribution to the 98 open dispensaries in the state, including our eighth BEYOND/HELLO dispensaries in Pennsylvania.

Not only will Jushi be able to sell its wares in its dispensaries in Pennsylvania, but also to dispensaries throughout the state. Being as close as they are to the freeway system will help keep costs down by getting the trucks on the road in the shortest distance.

Pennsylvania’s numbers are big when it comes to growth rates. In February, the state will celebrate the completion of its second year and is on track for $524M in revenues. This is a 500% increase over year one. There are a total of 72 dispensaries in PA right now and this is up from ~50 at the beginning of this year. Jushi has 8 in the state; more than 10%.

I like the fact that Jushi has such a solid presence in the state. And, since the state is growing as fast as it is with revenues, this will bode well with future revenues for Jushi. In fact, Jushi has guided for a Revenue Run Rate of $205M-$255M with EBITDA profits of ~$40M-$50M. Given that they just printed revenues of $25M, equaling $100M for four quarters with flatline revenues. That would mean a 150% increase for the year, should they prevail.

Given the momentum, I think they are likely to hit their projections and that this company is on a roll for a reason.

Jushi Holdings' Gross Margins and Operational Efficiencies

Revenues are the first piece of the puzzle, and expenses are the next piece of the puzzle. Here, then are Jushi Holdings’ gross margins and operational efficiencies:

(Data Source: Jushi Holdings - Author’s Chart)

Gross margin inputs are important but, getting the margins to move lower and lower is something that I look for. The input costs to create a product, do, however, have limitations with how low they can go. Given that, mostly Jushi Holdings is a retailer at this point and have no input costs other than what the products cost from their respective suppliers. Consistency is a solid factor when it comes to gross margins. But, once the company gets its grow operations up and running, I wonder if this number will be heading lower? I believe it likely will.

And, here is operating efficiency:

Operational efficiencies are key to a company’s long-term profitability and survival. It is one of the first things I look at, in fact. This number tells me how well management handles costs and prudence. This variable entails payrolls and is a fraction of gross revenues. That being said if Jushi can hold the 33% level that would be a stellar position to be in.

Again, just as gross margins, I wonder how this number will play out over the course of the company opening up its grow facilities. My best guess is the prudence demonstrated with their retail stores will probably spill over to the grow facilities.

Jushi Holdings' Total Liabilities

This is not a chart I usually highlight, but in this case, I wanted to point it out. First, when I put the charts into the page to write the article, I accidentally put this chart into the section where I talked about revenues:

(Data Source: Jushi Holdings - Author’s Chart)

The two charts are spitting images of each other, which is why I was confused as I was. It would seem that Jushi Holdings is buying their revenues, and this becomes my first real cause of concern, how they are actually growing.

In fact, they’ve taken on a few chunks of debt very recently. Their YoY increase was ~$190M in debt. But, their YoY increase in revenue was just 10% of that moving from $3.6M to $24.9M for a total of $19M.

Jushi purchased their grow facility in Pennsylvania. However, I am not sure I think their method was the best. A little more on that below.

Jushi Net Revenues

Revenues are the end result, and here shows what the company accomplished for the most recent quarter:

(Data Source: Jushi Holdings - Author’s Chart)

First off, the company was EBITDA profitable for the quarter with a positive $1.9M versus last quarter's negative $1.2M. However, the share price movement was detrimental to Jushi because of detrimental warrant liability. The stock moved from $1.31 to $2.41 per share.

So, Jushi is EBITDA profitable despite a net loss for the quarter.

There will be substantial revenue gains with the momentum in the states where they have operations. Plus, in Pennsylvania, they are already seeing increases in revenues from their newly acquired grow operation. My thinking is that the continued increases will do exactly that, continue. And net income gains will start showing up more and more as Jushi achieves economies-of-scale with operations in their retail stores as well as their new ability to sell products to the remaining dispensaries within the states where the company operates.

Jushi Holdings' Book Value

Book value continues to slide lower. This is owed to the mathematics of their increases in debt versus their increases in assets:

(Data Source: Jushi Holdings - Author’s Chart)

The current stock price is shown in the stock chart just below; it is $4.37 per share. The book value is far lesser than the stock value, which is a cause of hesitation. But, with the company moving higher and higher with revenues, and now that they are profitable, you can apply forward share price valuations to determine the level the stock should be. It should be much higher. But, I will cover that in a second.

What I wanted to look at right here is the book value versus the share price and the fact that the company continues to take on more debt. It would seem to me that since their share price exceeds book value as much as it does, a tool at their disposal to increase their financial standing and do acquisitions would be to purchase assets with the stock. Instead, Jushi has taken on more debt and in that process decreased book value and shareholder value, despite gains in revenues. Still, there may be some logic to it as I look at the valuation models.

JUSHF Stock

As I originally mentioned, Jushi stock is up some 350% in six months going from $1.00 to almost touching $5.00 per share. Because of this, it is making headlines with the stock gains:

(Chart Source: Trading View)

I don’t day-trade stocks. But, this is one that maybe I should have considered!

How much should Jushi be worth, is the first question?

Normally, you would take net revenues and figure out the valuation. Since we are not certain of what they will actually be paying in taxes, let’s take the top-line tax rate, which would be punishingly high. In the case of Jushi, their forward EBITDA earnings are in the neighborhood of $40M-$50M. Taking the middle ground, and a tax rate of 35% leaves net profits of $30M. At a multiple of 30x future earnings for next year, with 90 million shares outstanding, that puts the company’s stock at $10.00.

This is back-of-the-napkin mathematics, but it is grounded in logic. First, the tax rate was very high and I did nothing with depreciation or amortization as a consideration. And, the 30-times multiple is the average for the entire market. Those numbers give a potential investor a ballpark idea of where the stock price should be. My best guess is that it should be higher and possibly around $12.50 per share.

I mentioned that the company’s stock could be used in order to purchase future growth. Maybe that is a good idea and maybe it is not. If Jushi actually achieves its goals with revenue gains for the upcoming year, this stock will surge much higher. I believe they are likely to achieve those goals, by the way.

At the same time, having the company achieve its goals would mean that selling shares to buy additional revenue may not be in the best interest simply because they would be selling their shares out at a price that is too low. And, I doubt they can purchase comparable future profits with such a solid rate of growth. It makes for interesting management.

The Takeaway: Is Jushi Holdings A Buy?

On one hand, this is a no-brainer: Buy. On the other hand, it is a no-brainer: The current price is too high but likely to go higher.

The rollout of new products is likely to happen in the coming months as it might have been delayed due to COVID. This will enable Jushi to add additional revenues from a facility that is already adding additional revenues, the Pennsylvania facility. The retail store footprint is expanding with several more stores opening, which will increase revenues even more. The company is looking for an increase of 150% in revenues for the coming year. And, there will be additional profits.

My hesitation is the book value to share price. Book value at $0.61 per share versus a share price of $4.37 is a bit of a gap. But, there are revenues and profits on the way that make this a non-sequitur.

I am very bullish on the cannabis industry. And, I think that Jushi Holdings is a company that will do well in the industry. However, the book value to share price has me hesitant as it does not afford me much of a cushion of margin with safety. I am pretty certain I have missed the opportunity in this stock. And, I don't chase stocks.

I am heavily bullish on this stock, but I will not be putting it in my portfolio. At least not now at this current price. And, I'm likely to be upset about it for a long time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.