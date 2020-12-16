Housing and food prices are already rising at a rapid rate even though it's yet to show up in other consumer goods and services.

All the pieces are in place to support an increase in inflation rates in 2021.

Investment Thesis

While most investors seem narrowly focused on the progress of the COVID-19 vaccine and the subsequent economic rebound that many expect to follow, little worry is being given to inflation. It makes intuitive sense, given the still-weak jobs market and increasing restrictions being placed on businesses in several states. Under the surface, however, inflation risk is indeed rising.

With consumers still spending, the government potentially stepping in with another stimulus package, spiraling federal debt levels, and record-low interest rates, the pieces are all in place for an unexpected inflation spike.

TIPS have been steadily outperforming traditional government bonds and investors are already layering on inflation protection. I like the Vanguard Short-Term Inflation Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) for this purpose.

Overview

With the coronavirus grinding many areas of the economy to a virtual halt earlier this year, it's easy to understand that the sole focus has been getting the economy back up and running and returning to life as normal.

That's meant pumping an inordinate amount of liquidity into the marketplace and cash in consumers pockets. Most studies show that a lot of that cash is going towards simply paying the monthly rent/mortgage and credit card debt, so people are indeed focused on simply getting by during this pandemic.

It's also impossible to ignore that retail sales numbers are back at record highs. In fact, U.S. retail sales figures are nearly 6% higher than they were in the year-ago period.

Source: TRADING ECONOMICS

At a 30,000-foot view, 6% retail sales growth, coupled with record-low interest rates and another round of stimulus (in some form or another) likely on the way, it's a recipe for higher inflation. Maybe, not even a modest increase in inflation, but a significant one.

With the Fed's new average inflation targeting policy essentially in place, it moves the goalposts even further back before the central bank will likely even consider moving rates higher. If higher spending puts pricing power in the hands of producers over the next year or two, inflation could move significantly higher before anything is done to slow it down.

That means, it's time to consider adding some inflation protection to your portfolio now, something that many investors are already doing.

The Current State of Inflation

The Fed's preferred inflation metric, the PCE price index, has generally understated the more typically quoted inflation rates from the BLS in the recent past. For now, at least, it makes little difference which number you use to measure inflation since they're both telling essentially the same story.

Data by YCharts

All inflation numbers are well below the Fed's prior 2% target, leaving the central bank to conclude that inflation is well-contained. The core rates, which exclude the more volatile food and energy prices, haven't spent much time above even the 2% mark over the past dozen years, especially the PCE core rate.

But these inflation metrics are incomplete. They cover a finite basket of goods and services but miss out on some of the most important parts of the economy. Namely, the housing market. A house isn't really considered a consumer good that's purchased regularly on an ongoing basis, so there's a defense for not including it, but it's still a rising cost for those looking to enter the home buying market. As of September, the S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index has risen by 7% since last year. Good for existing homeowners, but it's becoming increasingly difficult to buy and afford a home.

Since the Fed uses the core PCE rate as its inflation measure of choice, it excludes food prices, which have also been rising rapidly over the past year. Ever since the COVID-19 bear market bottom, food prices are higher by about 4% year over year.

Source: TRADING ECONOMICS

Some of that increase is due to COVID-19-related supply chain issues and business shutdowns, but it's still resulting in higher costs for consumers. While the price of the basket of goods & services including things, such as furniture and electronics, may not be rising at a rapid clip, those from some areas of the economy that still hit consumers' pocketbooks are.

Forward Inflation Expectations

Predictably, inflation expectations sank like a rock when the coronavirus was first shutting down the economy. The 10-year breakeven rate, which has rarely even touched the 2% mark over the past five years, briefly dipped to as low as 0.50%, its lowest level since the financial crisis.

But just as quickly as the financial markets rebounded off of the March bottom, so did inflation expectations. The 10-year breakeven rate is back to closing in on the 2% mark and sits at its highest level since the first half of 2019. More importantly, inflation expectations now exceed corporate bond yields for the first time ever.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Even if inflation expectations don't get all the way back to 2% in the near term, they've already gotten to the point where the real yield on corporate bonds as a whole is effectively zero.

The Case For VTIP

There are more than a dozen TIPS ETFs available in the marketplace, mostly differentiated by their duration risk and whether they invest in short-term or long-term TIPS.

Within this group, my preference is for the Vanguard Short-Term Inflation Protected Securities ETF. It is benchmarked to the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities 0-5 Year Index, which targets notes with remaining maturities of 5 years or less.

From a performance perspective, TIPS have been outperforming the broader government bond market steadily ever since March. The following chart puts VTIP up against long-term Treasuries over the past five years.

Data by YCharts

Even short duration TIPS have been outperforming T-bonds over the past nine months. Put longer-term TIPS up against a broad Treasury bond benchmark, such as the iShares Core U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT), the slope of this ratio becomes even steeper. Interest in TIPS has been strong for several months, and I believe that investors are beginning to realize that inflation could be a larger problem in 2021 even if it isn't at the present time.

Why do I prefer VTIP over a longer-term TIPS ETF, such as the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)? A couple of reasons.

First, it's the cheapest ETF in this segment. As someone who generally favors ultra-low-cost fund options for investors, that 0.05% expense ratio matters. Second, short-term TIPS funds, in my opinion, offer a better risk/reward tradeoff. By the most commonly used risk measures, longer-term TIPS funds rate anywhere from noticeably riskier to significantly riskier.

Data by YCharts

Keep in mind that risk in and of itself isn't necessarily a bad thing. If you're getting compensated for the risk you're taking, then high risk isn't necessarily something to be avoided. That's why I like to take a look at the Sharpe ratios as well.

Data by YCharts

The three long-term TIPS funds carry essentially identical Sharpe ratio, as would be expected. Currently, the Sharpe ratio for VTIP trails the other funds, which would seemingly make TIP and the others a better choice from a risk/return tradeoff.

But, historically, that lower Sharpe ratio comes and goes. Over the past 5+ years, we've seen leadership swing back and forth several times, making them effectively a coin flip over time. My preference in these types of scenarios is the lower risk option. Others will choose the riskier ETF option, and I would certainly understand why. You could also make the argument that, if one expects inflation to be noticeably higher in a year or two, the longer-term TIPS fund would provide higher capital growth potential. I'd certainly understand that logic as well. For me, personally, when presented with similar Sharpe ratios, I prefer the lower volatility option in order to better control risk.

Investors Have Been Steadily Moving In

Over the past few years, investors have been relatively indifferent to TIPS and probably for good reason. There's not a great deal of benefit to inflation protection if there's little to no inflation. Investor flows have sort of come and gone on a week-to-week basis resulting in a net change of close to zero.

The past several months have been a different story.

Source: Financial Times

After pulling out a fair amount of money during the worst of the COVID-19 bear market, investors have been steadily piling back in and in significant numbers. In fact, since May, there have been only two weeks in which investors have pulled money out of TIPS.

Investor money isn't necessarily smart money. Some of this may be performance chasing, but I also think a lot of investors are layering on inflation protection here because they are anticipating this could be a rising risk in 2021.

Conclusion

In my opinion, all the pieces are in place that would support higher inflation rates in the coming year. You've got a potential new stimulus package from the government. You've got record-low interest rates. You've got what looks like could be a global economic recovery if the COVID-19 vaccine is successful, and we begin to start seeing the return of life as normal. And, we've already got consumers spending at record levels despite a weakening jobs market.

Also, consider that the Fed is likely to let inflation run hot for a while if it begins rising. With central bank intervention unlikely for at least 2-3 more years, it provides ample time for consumer prices to pick up.

Inflation has been notoriously stubborn to increase for many years now, so it still may have trouble rising even with all the right conditions in place. Still, I think it's wise to add some inflation protection to portfolios here. While a case could easily be made for a long-term TIPS fund that maximizes return potential, I prefer the shorter-term nature of VTIP. For me, risk control and minimization is the more important factor while maintaining the ability to protect against a spike in inflation rates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.