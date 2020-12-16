There are always risks involved, but considering how cheap the company appears and its hefty cash on hand, it's a great prospect to consider.

Property management companies are generally popular investments, but this isn’t always the case. For much of this year, Five Star Senior Living (FVE) has been viewed unfavorably by investors because of uncertainty regarding its core business and restructuring efforts that may or may not work out for the firm. Throw in fears associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s understandable why investors might shy away from a business like this. However, it is undeniable that oftentimes the best time to invest in a business is when uncertainty over its future is high.

Of course, this shouldn’t be done blindly. Instead, investors need to wait to see if progress is taking place as an early sign that the future might be bright. Such has been the case with Five Star. During its second quarter, the company showed clear improvements relative to years past, and now that it won back some of the confidence it lost over the past couple of years, shares are really roaring. What’s truly exciting, though, is that even with the company’s stock up as much as it is, some additional upside potential does still exist.

Recent developments

The past couple of months have been a really interesting time for Five Star. Back when I last wrote about the firm in an article published on September 24th, shares of the firm were trading for $4.77 apiece. As I type this, they have risen to $8.15 apiece. That’s a gain of 70.9% and it dwarfs the 13.8% return posted by the S&P 500 over the same period of time. Truth be told, the only thing that happened of significance during this timeframe was a continuation of what we had been seeing this year.

Revenue in the latest quarter, for instance, was still weak. It came in at $295.3 million. This is about 16.8% lower than the $355 million seen the same period last year. Management had, legitimately, occupancy to blame. During the quarter, the occupancy rate for its own properties totaled 74.7%. This is below the 78.3% seen one quarter earlier. For the properties it manages on behalf of DHC, the rate declined from 78.7% to 75.2%.

Despite revenue declining, the management team at Five Star reported continued improvements to its bottom line as a result of its restructuring efforts. Net income for the latest quarter was $3.72 million. This compares to a loss a year earlier of $7.07 million. Year-to-date, the company’s bottom line improved from a loss of $36.10 million to a loss of only $10.49 million. As a note, these numbers are for continuing operations and exclude discontinued ones.

Investors who are bearish about Five Star might rightfully point out that losses are still losses. That’s true, and it’s why it’s still important to remain cautious and realistic about how much upside does exist for the firm. Having said that, when you look at other profitability metrics, the picture looks far better. My personal favorite is operating cash flow. In the latest quarter, the company’s operating cash flow totaled $21.88 million. This was more than triple the $6.65 million seen a year earlier. This was not just a one-quarter thing though. So far in the first three quarters of 2020, operating cash flow was $62.04 million. This compares to $12.08 million seen a year earlier.

Another important metric for investors to look at is EBITDA. Actual EBITDA has been a bit volatile, but the overall trend is improving. In the third quarter last year, it was negative to the tune of $4.97 million. This year’s third quarter saw it move positive to the tune of $7.14 million. So far in 2020, it is still negative, but only by $0.89 million. This compares to a negative $20.87 million in 2019. On an adjusted basis, however, the situation is even better, having risen from -$3.02 million in last year’s third quarter to $6.84 million today, and with results for the first three quarters rising from -$6.68 million to $26.33 million.

Valuing any firm can be tricky, but one thing that makes our job easier here is just how healthy Five Star’s balance sheet is. Including restricted cash, cash and cash equivalents today stand at $120.44 million. Of this, $95.78 million is not restricted. Debt, however, is a paltry $7.26 million. This works out to negative net debt of $113.18 million. The firm’s market cap today is only $247.84 million as I type this. Stripping negative net debt out, we arrive at an EV (enterprise value) of $134.66 million.

While we don’t know what 2020 as a whole will end up looking like for Five Star, if we assume that the fourth quarter is a lot similar to the third, then we can expect operating cash flow for the business to be around $83.92 million and for its adjusted EBITDA to be around $33.18 million. Given its market cap, the firm’s price/operating cash flow multiple would be around 2.95, while if we use the EV/operating cash flow multiple, this drops to 1.60. On an EV/EBITDA basis, meanwhile, the company’s multiple is just 4.06. No matter how you stack it, this is cheap and it’s in spite of the fact that shares have risen by as much as they have so far this year.

Takeaway

At present, Five Star makes for a really interesting play for long-term investors to consider. The company is clearly doing much better than it had been doing in the past. It has significant amounts of cash on hand and its trading multiple, no matter how you stack it, is low. This is despite the fact that the firm has clearly been affected on the top line by a decline in occupancy. Obviously, if that trend continues, it could cause some issues down the line, but the margin of safety looks so great here that it’s difficult to see a bad outcome being realistic for the business.

