My history as a biotech entrepreneur means that I have a high tolerance for risk. I’m also more comfortable trying to make sense of the upside that an emerging company has, than to get into the details of a 2% or 3% royalty. It does mean more adrenaline than is needed at times and tolerance for reversals that make no sense at all. And of course, there are failures where the core of an emerging business is strong, but the execution ability of the founders misses the mark. The fun bit is when a combination of research and gut feel about the management team finds you on the right side of a winning equation. This is what is happening with my investment in Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH) currently (closing price yesterday $160.46). Here I explore what to do when an entry price of $4 becomes $160.

How important is digesting the details of a company’s quarterly reporting?

Readers who follow my articles will know that I don’t do numbers, because I focus mostly on companies in industries undergoing change (e.g. energy and transport) or companies that are making waves through innovation (e.g. Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:OTCPK:VWDRY)). My take is that qualitative issues are the crucial elements for alpha investment in these kinds of businesses. Of course, capacity of management is crucial, as is access to capital, etc. And the left field is always there, as the COVID-19 pandemic is showing us.

Enphase starting out

I’ve been tracking the energy transition from fossil fuels to electrification for a long time. One area of focus has been solar PV and integration of solar with household power supply. This has been both an investment interest and also a personal interest, as in 2018, our family moved to a rural property and we became a micropower station with 10 kW of solar panels which covers our power requirements and feeds a fair bit of power to the grid.

Enphase interested me in 2014, as I identified its microinverter technology as a potential paradigm shift in power management from solar panels. I wrote about Enphase in October 2014 where I discussed their focus on microinverters, battery storage and energy management systems. As a result of further analysis of the company, I became an investor in 2015. I wrote two further articles in 2016 on Enphase’s battery offering and the challenges it was experiencing. Since 2016, a number of authors have taken up the mantle of covering Enphase. Notable is an outstanding series of 63 articles from TJ Roberts.

My initial investment was at $12.00 in May 2015 and I watched as the share price fell apart in late 2015. I still liked what Enphase was doing and they seemed to me to be pretty much alone in a space that was likely to explode. There seemed to be really good technology being developed (100 patents). The vision was good, so I bought a whole lot more in late November 2015 at $1.86. Fortunately, I held through the dark days as the share price drifted down to $1, until 2018 when signs of life re-emerged. I’ve sat tight since and watched the Enphase share price rise and rise.

A key learning from the early days is that you need to have a bottom drawer to put “sleepers” and not be put off if the core elements look good. One big outperformer covers a lot of companies that don’t make it. So far in my US portfolio, I’ve had only one complete failure, SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) and the loss made is trivial compared with the Enphase upside.

Enphase now

Enphase is a very different company from the company that I invested in during 2015. Its technology has solidified. Its portfolio of transforming products is being well received in global markets and its reach is growing rapidly. The technology base has strengthened and along with that it now has a much more certain financial base.

Industry conditions have also changed dramatically in a positive direction. The IEA is now fully on board with the solar revolution. To quote IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol: “I’d dare to announce that solar is the new king of global energy generation. Based on policies in place today, it is on track to set new records for deployment every year after 2022.”

The climate emergency is now being accepted as an emergency and this means rapid exit from fossil fuels and the electrification of everything. The election of Joe Biden will transform the situation in the US with respect to renewable energy. He has plans for $2 trillion investment in the energy transition in the next 4 years. This creates a very positive environment for Enphase’s business that has been unthinkable until very recently.

Seeking Alpha is well served by a number of new authors who bring new perspectives, notably Investment Hobo, Simple Investment Ideas, and John D Edwards, but I do miss TJ Roberts whose “Enphase Energy 2020 Vision” is a classic.

Conclusion

If you have investments in companies where significant capital gain is the intent, one needs to have a long horizon. I’ve waited 5 years for Enphase to turn around. Some of my biotech investments have taken forever to succeed (e.g. Starpharma (OTCPK:OTCQX:SPHRY). In the event of success, the next question is when to take profits. In the case of Enphase, it would have been sad had I sold when I almost lost my nerve in late 2015. In 2020, I have made successive goals for exit, which Enphase keeps pushing past. I am influenced by watching (and missing out on) Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in its meteoric rise and rise. There will be a time to take at least some cash off the table. I’m thinking maybe $200, but then again Enphase might just push through this on the way to $400. Ah, life on the edge in the time of COVID.

I am clearly not a financial advisor, but I do spend a lot of time looking for opportunities, based on seeking metrics that might allow outperformance. If my commentary helps you and your financial advisor think about having a sliver of your portfolio dedicated to risky but interesting investments, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENPH, VWDRY, SPHRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.