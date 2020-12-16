The market expects Smartsheet to sustain the current growth momentum as the stock currently trades at FY'21 EV/S of 22x.

Smartsheet's (SMAR) improved growth factor has played a big role in its strong run of form in recent quarters. The solid growth momentum has benefited from Smartsheet's improved growth and sales execution strategies. While the market share expansion opportunity is huge, I expect the path to profitability to be rocky due to strong competition.

Demand (Bullish)

Source: Smartsheet

Smartsheet recorded impressive results last quarter. Making a bullish case on the demand for Smartsheet's offerings requires a balance between short and long-term growth indicators. Key growth indicators were impressive. Revenue grew by 38% in Q3'21. This is largely a function of subscription revenue, which grew 41% y/y. Billings grew 35% while RPO was up 47% y/y. The billings growth was a significant acceleration from the 22% growth reported last quarter. The billings growth gained from the recent acquisition of Brandfolder, which will be explored in the next section.

DBNRR (dollar-based net retention rate), which measures the trend of usage expansion, upgrade, and churn, was 125%. Smartsheet expects DBNRR to decline slightly as ACV (annualized contract value) laps the headwinds from COVID-19. This means the number reported last quarter was backward-looking as it was derived using trailing twelve months ACV.

Smartsheet highlighted several favorable trends that will continue to drive demand during the last earnings. The first trend includes the growth of large deals. Smartsheet also observed strength in the government vertical.

Going forward, Smartsheet is guiding for revenue growth of 30% in Q4'21 and FY'21 revenue growth of 40%. This will be driven by the growing adoption of low code platforms and workplace collaboration solutions. The favorable macro trends and the strong earnings momentum inform my strong conviction in Smartsheet's growth story. The next section explores the sustainability of the growth narrative and the path to profitability.

Business (Neutral)

As a low code platform, Smartsheet needs to push for the rapid adoption of its offerings. It has to make the customer onboarding process as seamless as possible. To drive usage growth and stickiness, it needs to evolve more solutions and use cases. It also needs to actively engage developers. Smartsheet is already making the right moves. Smartsheet highlighted the strong attendance at its last Engage conference. There were 60,000 registrants from 57 countries and over 250,000 streams of content.

On the product front, Smartsheet acquired Brandfolder in September to improve its capabilities. Brandfolder is a leader in the digital asset management space. Digital asset management includes the management, tracking, and discovery of all content within workflows. This helps to improve workflow efficiency and insights. Going forward, I expect Smartsheet to add more capabilities in workflow automation.

Smartsheet's financials continue to highlight the huge cost of driving growth. In Q3, SMAR's gross and operating margins declined sequentially, reflecting the growth in headcount and acquisition-related expenses. The gross margin decline is also due to cloud hosting cost, which will normalize next quarter.

Given the impact of the huge customer acquisition cost on its financials, investors should closely track Smartsheet's go-to-market strategy as it improves the path to profitability while driving ROI for its customers. This is important due to its thin competitive moat, which we will explore in the next section. In the meantime, it is impressive to know that Smartsheet's balance sheet is solid with ample liquidity and little debt.

Competition (Neutral)

Source: Forrester

Smartsheet highlighted its positioning as a leader in the collaborative work management space. This is important as more enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. This positioning is supported by its strong growth and wins in important verticals. Smartsheet also highlighted its plans to expand into more regions:

We remain very focused on the UK and Continental Europe next year, and in the Asia-Pac region, headquartered out of Sydney, starting to identify other regional markets that we want to pursue. But I think this next year we will be really reinforcing our go-to-market in those two geos. And that partly comes in the form of marketing and sales capacity, partly in the form of how we deliver our solution. - Source - Smartsheet

These moves are important for Smartsheet to lock in its positioning while expanding its monetizable market. Salesforce's recent acquisition of Slack (WORK) has validated the immense value that niche productivity and collaboration platforms create. This development will reduce the risk premium demanded by investors, given the competitive pressure from Microsoft (MSFT) and other players.

Source: Smartsheet

Going forward, the metrics to watch as Smartsheet improves its competitive moat are ACV and DBNRR. DBNRR is impressive at 125%. Any figure above the 130%+ range highlights something unique and sticky about SMAR's platform. Another metric to watch is the breakout of larger enterprise deals with ARR/ACV above $100k and $1m. Currently, the majority of customers spend above $5k and $50k. Going forward, I expect customers to expand their usage to drive the cohort of customers spending above $100k in annualized contract value.

Valuation (Neutral)

Source: public comps

Smartsheet's growth factor continues to highlight the competition in the collaboration space. It also highlights the level of prioritization of niche collaboration tools by enterprises. The annual revenue run rate is below the average percentile of high growth SaaS stocks. This weak growth factor is also reflected in SMAR's revenue growth and future growth projections.

This sets the tone for a conservative valuation as Smartsheet's customer acquisition cost will continue to be expensive as it accelerates growth. While SMAR's gross margin is average and fairly impressive, SMAR hasn't passed the rule-of-40 largely due to weak cash flows. This explains why it is investing to grow ACV/customer.

Data by YCharts

The market is currently estimating 29% revenue growth in FY'22 and 28% growth in FY'23. This explains the premium valuation, which is in line with its peers. Despite the lofty valuation, Smartsheet still trades at a discount to Slack, which is trading at 28x P/S after the announcement of its acquisition by Salesforce (CRM). Currently, analysts have an average price target of $77. This highlights the multiple expansion potential if growth outperforms.

Risks

There is strong competition in the collaboration space. This might impact Smartsheet's market share expansion rate.

The strong competition might also impact Smartsheet's customer acquisition cost and the path to profitability. The lack of profitability might impact Smartsheet's risk premium and cost of capital.

Lastly, the macro environment remains volatile. COVID-19-hit verticals might continue to impact growth. Also, the news about the COVID-19 vaccine might impact the multiples of SaaS/cloud stocks.

Conclusion (Rating: Underweight)

Smartsheet is recording impressive growth. It is also boosting its monetizable market by improving its product and sales strategy. The market is baking in strong, sustainable growth. This means Smartsheet has to execute to perfection for multiples to expand. While there is an ample runway for growth, Smartsheet needs to keep investing to pull away from the competition. It is a little too early to give a strong bullish signal. Investors should continue to hold with caution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.