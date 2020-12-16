In the absence of value compared to competitors, continue holding the stock for the long-term period.

The stock is at our previous fair value of $30-$35; $36-$40 price target discussed.

ViacomCBS is up sharply from the year's low and has potential upside ahead.

At its lowest point, ViacomCBS (VIAC) did not create value for shareholders when it merged with CBS. So, when the pandemic sent stocks to the lowest point, VIAC at the $10.10 level created an entry point for value investors. Not only is investor interest in content, media, and streaming companies at all-time highs but laggards like ViacomCBS more than doubled from their lows.

After backing down back to the $35.00 level, should investors who doubled their money continue holding the stock? The stock trades at a price-to-earnings and forward P/E of around 8.5 times. It sold assets, shedding non-core assets, and lowering its immense debt levels.

Viacom-CBS Merger a Year Old

The Viacom-CBS is around a year old and the merged firm has come a long way in unlocking shareholder value. It divested Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House for $2.18 billion. The publishing units in the adult, children, audio, and international are distractions for the company’s core business. Shareholders probably did not expect the firm would get more than half that amount.

On the content side of the business, Nickelodeon renewed syndication rights for “Friends.”

Looking ahead to the next quarter (Q4), ViacomCBS expects continued year-on-year and sequential growth. This is helped by the 10% total affiliate growth and 4% domestic cable affiliate growth in the third quarter.

Improving Balance Sheet

In addition to sustaining a dividend that yields 2.7%, the company will apply its asset sales to pay down debt. It targets a 2.75 times leverage. Thanks to the increasing demand for video content on streaming and video, the company will grow globally. For example, it will monetize its strong content library, leverage its brand, and take advantage of its distribution to accelerate the growth rate of its streaming business.

Shareholders cannot complain about the rebound in VIAC stock from the lows. Conversely, investors who bought the stock late last year or before the merger would still be underwater. When Disney (DIS) closed its theme parks because of the pandemic, it laid out its streaming business plan through to 2024. Roku (ROKU) increased its subscription base when television sales rose this year.

If there is one comparable bright spot, VIAC stock is faring better than Netflix (NFLX) in the half-year period. Netflix raised its monthly rates by a dollar to increase profits.

Investors worry the increasing competition in streaming will erode Netflix’s market share. As the chart shows above, the “multiple tops” at above $550 sets a limit to the stock’s upside potential. VIAC stock is finding support at its 20-day simple moving average. The downside to the 200-day, at above $32, would imply a $3.00 near-term drop in the stock:

On the DIY Value Investing guide, VIAC stock is one of 30 stocks on the dividend income list. We removed the stock from the top idea list because it reached our price target in the $30-$35 range.

Upside Opportunity

Readers who did not buy the stock at the low will need to figure out what the CBS All Access relaunch, soon to be called Paramount+, is worth. Comcast (CMCSA) and its Peacock streaming service contributed to the stock’s rally this year. Yet when it reports subscription numbers for Peacock, it is including free subscribers. That may generate advertising revenue but not enough to excite investors.

Paramount+ will have live sports, entertainment, and breaking news. For example, the Godfather, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Kamp Koral are some of the titles that will drive subscriptions. This product complements Showtime OTT, a premium product.

ViacomCBS has a “bullish” quant score, compared to a “neutral” for Disney. Oddly enough, Comcast gets a “very bullish” rating:

Quant factor grades are mixed among the three comparable companies. Comcast is the most profitable. Disney fails on value (after trading at all-time highs) but scores well on growth and profitability. VIAC is in the middle but scores poorly on growth.

If history repeats itself, ViacomCBS will only slowly increase its subscription growth. Impatient investors may grow tired of waiting, selling the stock, and trading Roku or other hot streaming pure-plays instead.

When the company reports quarterly results early next year, expect management to beat expectations again. It did so in three out of the last four quarters:

ViacomCBS stock remains a deep value stock for investors with a holding period of at least two years. The stock has a good chance of revisiting last year’s highs, provided it continues to report improving ad revenue and by exceeding subscriber targets.

Readers who have an optimistic revenue growth forecast may change the assumptions in this model.

The metrics are shown above. By increasing the EBITDA Exit multiple, the fair value will rise to $40.00 or more.

