Crescat Capital's November 2020 Performance Update - Investor Letter

Summary

Crescat is a global macro asset management firm. We develop tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven models. Our mission is to grow and protect wealth by capitalizing on the most compelling macro themes of our time.

The gold to S&P 500 ratio just posted its worst monthly decline in 37 years.

We remain positioned long precious metals in all strategies across the firm today and short overvalued equities in two of our hedge funds.

Real yields, perhaps one of the most reliable macro driversfor gold, are now suggesting a key turn back up in the metal.