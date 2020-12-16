REITs can make for attractive investment opportunities. Their legal structure often allows for significant cash payments to be made directly to their unitholders on a tax-advantaged basis. At times, even factoring in these payments, units of these entities tend to trade at fairly low multiples, but it's important to know that the REIT market is not a monolith. Some firms in this space do trade at hefty multiples, and even with the distributions they pay out, can be considered unappealing relative to the broader market. Such is the case today with UMH Properties (UMH). At this moment, the company, while fundamentally sound, is disappointingly overpriced and investors looking for strong returns would likely be wise to consider elsewhere for opportunities.

A look at UMH

UMH is a rather simple REIT. By and large, the company consists of leased out homesites to the owners of manufactured homes. These are properties built inside factories and because of their lower cost of construction (and lower quality), they are often the choice of lower income individuals. This is not a universal truth, but it's definitely the trend you would see. In addition to this, the company does generate some income from selling these types of homes, plus it has some cash flow coming in from its portfolio of securities.

Nationwide, UMH operates 124 communities. This is up from the 122 seen at the end of the business' 2019 fiscal year. Of these, 51, or about 41%, are located in Pennsylvania. A further 36, or 30%, are in Ohio. The state with the third-largest presence is Indiana, with 14. In all, these top three states account for 81.5% of the company's communities. In all, as of the third quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, the business operated 23,428 sites. This is up 1.8% compared to the 23,009 sites seen a year earlier.

Over the past several years, UMH has seen some reasonable growth. Back in 2015, revenue from the firm totaled $81.52 million. It has risen every year since then, eventually closing 2019 out at $146.59 million. This implies an increase of 79.8%, or 15.8% per year. Even from 2018 through 2019 sales grew a respectable 13.1%. You might think that the COVID-19 pandemic would have put a stop to UMH's growth prospects, but you would be incorrect. In the first three quarters of the company's 2020 fiscal year, revenue came in at $120.78 million. This is 11% higher than the $108.85 million seen in the same time last year. In the third quarter alone, sales were up 15.5% year-over-year.

UMH has benefited from sales growth across the board. Consider, for instance, the number of homes it sold recently. So far in 2020, the company has sold 252 homes. This compares to 230 the same period of 2019. In the latest quarter alone, sales of 108 homes far eclipsed the 71 seen in the third quarter of 2019. This all shows some nice upward trajectory for the business, which on its own is bullish.

On the bottom line, the situation for the firm has been mixed some, but across most metrics UMH has improved over the past few years. Net loss has been generated every year except for in 2019 when the firm generated a profit of $2.57 million. Even this year, its net loss is so far $45.35 million compared to $6 million seen in the first three quarters of 2019. However, REITs don't run so much on profit as they do on cash flow. My personal favorite cash flow metric to look at is operating cash flow. This came out in 2019 to $38.52 million. This compares to $29.55 million in 2015, with both 2017 and 2018 posting results in excess of $40 million. Thus far in 2020, the company has seen operating cash flow soar to $50.34 million. This is nearly double the $25.86 million seen in the same time of 2019.

Most REIT investors, though, prefer to look at FFO (funds from operations) and/or AFFO (adjusted funds from operations). FFO has shown a gradual improvement, rising from $14.27 million in 2015 to $26.97 million in 2018. 2019 saw a modest decline of $24.57 million, but it's important to keep in mind that not every year can be excellent. AFFO, meanwhile, has followed a similar path, rising from $14.19 million in 2015 to $27.47 million in 2018 before hitting $25.21 million last year. In 2020, FFO of $17.74 million is only marginally higher than last year's figure, while AFFO has risen from $18.15 million last year to $20.61 million now.

Shares look pricey

Looking at UMH's path so far, investors might consider taking a stake in the business. After all, consistent growth and positive cash flows are excellent to see. They might also cite the improved same-property occupancy rate, which rose from 83.7% last year to 86.9% today. This may seem low to some investors, but considering that many of its sites are rented on an annual or even month-to-month basis, the firm is not really protected by long-term contracts like other REITs are. Having said that, I fear investors might be too bullish on UMH.

All in all, my fear boils down to price. With a market capitalization of $631.9 million as of this writing, UMH is trading at 25.8 times last year's FFO and 25.1 times its AFFO. The flurry of excitement over the firm has pushed the yield down to 4.64%, which isn't bad on its own but isn't exactly an exciting return either. On a price/operating cash flow basis, the firm is a little more appealing with a multiple of 16.4, but even that's not excellent. The only way in which the firm looks truly attractive is if this year's operating cash flow continues to be about double last year's and continues that way in the years to come. There, the multiple on a price/operating cash flow basis would drop to about 8.4, but that is speculative.

Takeaway

Right now, conceptually, UMH is an interesting business, but that's where the appeal ends for me: at the conceptual level. On the whole, the firm seems to have done quite well in recent years, but it really does leave investors paying a high price for it when there are more attractive REITs in the market.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.