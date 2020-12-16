Even in those earlier times, finding the really outstanding companies and staying with them through all the fluctuations of a gyrating market proved far more profitable to far more people than did the more colorful practice of trying to buy them cheap and sell them dear. - Phillip Fisher (Warren Buffett's mentor)

Investing in biotech is special because of the mega-profit opportunities conferred to this niche. In the past five years, the biotech composite (XBI) outperformed both the Dow (DJI) and the SP500 (GSPC). Now, you'll bank the most outsize gains if you invest in leading companies with robust chances of delivering positive data. After all, a bio-stock, usually, rallies in response to a positive clinical trial report.

The stock that epitomizes the aforesaid phenomenon is TG Therapeutics (TGTX). Following strong ublituximab data for multiple sclerosis, TG shares rallied over 40.8%. Altogether, TG procured over 3-fold profits for IBI members in the past year. Don't get me wrong. I'm not bragging. My point is that despite the outsized gains, I believe there are upsides due to strong pipeline prospects. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental update on TG and provide my expectation for this Phillip Fisher growth equity.

Figure 1: TG chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in New York, TG Therapeutics is poised to innovate and commercialize stellar medicines for serving unmet needs in blood cancers and autoimmune diseases.

As the crown jewels, ublituximab (TG-1101 or "Ubli") and umbralisib (TGR-1202 or "Umbra") are being assessed for various blood cancers. To deliver sustained pipeline catalysts, TG is developing other medicines such as 1501 (cosibellimab), TG-1601 (i.e., BET inhibitor), -1701 (BTK inhibitor), and -1801 (CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: TG)

Ublutuximab and Umbrasilib

When you evaluate a bio-stock, it's important to pay attention to the lead franchise (i.e., the most advanced medicine). After all, their development usually galvanizes the share price of your stock. That being said, you should take a look at Ubli and Umbra.

As a novel antibody, Ubli works by knocking out the CD20 targets found on the immune cell, B-lymphocytes. In doing so, it prevents such B-lymphocytes from growing and expanding. Ultimately, it can be used for cancers where B-lymphocyte overexpansion is the problem. Moreover, Ubli can dampen an overactive immune system. On the other hand, Umbra suppresses the PI3K delta target found abundantly on rogue blood cells.

When you put Umbra and Ubli together, you get the special U2 combo. This strategy works great, as it underlies the cornerstone of stellar cancer management. That is to say, combo treatment minimizes the time cancerous cells have to evade immune detection. As such, that combo reduces the chances of treatment relapses.

U2 Advancement

While all the science is sound, it's important that you check the clinical advancements. As I forecasted in the prior research, U2 posted positive trial results. At ASH 2020, the company presented additional positive Phase 3 (UNITY) data which improved TG's investing prospects. Hence, you should do a quick check on their latest trial findings.

In UNITY-CLL, U2 significantly improved progression-free survival ("PFS") over obinutuzumab/chlorambucil (HR=0.54, p-value <0.001). The objective response rate ("ORR") is also improved with the p-value <0.001. Therefore, this is consistent with treatment-naive CLL (R=0.48) and relapsed/refractory (i.e., R/R) CLL (HR=60).

Regarding UNITY-NHL, Umbra monotherapy demonstrated 49.3% ORR in patients with R/R MZL and 45.3% in R/R FL patients. That aside, TG disclosed data for the triple combo therapy (U2 plus venetoclax) and (U2 plus 1701 and BTK inhibitor).

With excellent outcomes, TG initiated filling of Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) submission of U2 for CLL. Of note, that submission is on a rolling basis. Early next year, the firm will complete enrollment of the ULTRA-V Phase 2b trial. As such, you can expect significant advancement of younger pipeline assets. Framed recent developments in the most poignant terms, the President and CEO (Michael Weiss) enthused:

This has been a very exciting few months for TG especially sharing the first ever data from the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial last week showing that the trial met its primary endpoint of improvement in PFS, as well as data from the UNITY-NHL trial which supported our NDA submission for Umbra monotherapy. These data sets add to the growing body of evidence suggesting that Umbra has a differentiated safety profile and support our long-term vision of U2 as a potential backbone for future combination therapies. With PDUFA goal dates in February 2021 and June 2021 now set for our Umbra NDA for the treatment of R/R MZL and FL, respectively, our team is hard at work ensuring we are prepared for a successful launch in these indications.

Multiple Sclerosis Franchise Update

Shifting gears, you should size up the most interesting new developments. On December 10, the company published superb data for Phase 3 (ULTIMATE I & II) studies of Ubli for multiple sclerosis (i.e., MS). In the previous day, I forecasted that Ubli would easily clear this trial. As it turned out, Ubli's trial results came in stellar as I projected.

Of note, ULTIMATE I & II are global, randomized, controlled studies: they assessed the safety efficacy of Ubli versus teriflunomide for patients suffering from relapsing MS. Accordingly, the patient received an initial infusion of Ubli 150mg for 4 hours. Thereafter, they got a 1-hour infusion every 6 months.

Wrapping success under its belt, Ubli cleared the primary endpoints for both studies with flying colors. In other words, patients treated with Ubli enjoy a substantial reduction in MS episodes. Remarkably, the annualized relapse rate was less than 10% over the 96-week period.

It's like out of 100 patients you look at, only 10 patients suffered from an MS relapse. And given that the p-value is 0.005, you can bet that the efficacy is real rather than random occurrences. Looking at this data through another lens, you can see that Ubli correspondingly performed 60% and 50% better than the control (teriflunomide) in ULTIMATE I & II.

Going forward, the company will release secondary endpoints data in 1H2021. And you can expect them to file a BLA in mid-2021. Commenting on the positive MS data, the Global Study chair (Dr. Lawrence Steinman) remarked:

B-cell targeted therapy with anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies has dramatically shifted the treatment paradigm for patients with MS and has shown to be very effective in reducing relapses in patients. I am pleased to see such positive results from this important trial... I look forward to the full data from the ULTIMATE studies to further understand the potential of ublituximab in MS.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 3Q2019 earnings report for the period that ended on September 30.

As follows, TG procured $38K in licensing revenues. As you know, most early developmental-stage biotechs have yet to generate revenue. Therefore, it's more meaningful to check other financial metrics. Now, the research & development (R&D) registered at $50.4M compared to $57.9M for the same period a year prior. I, typically, like to see increasing R&D. However, it's understandable to see a lower R&D because the company is winding down its advanced clinical development.

Additionally, there was $87.1M ($0.73 per share) net loss compared to $61.9M ($0.69 per share) decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom line is lowered by 5.8%.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: TG)

About the balance sheet, there were $328M in cash and equivalents. Based on the $85.7M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations until 2022. While on the balance sheet, you should check to see if TG is a "serial diluter." After all, a company that serially diluted will render your investment essentially worthless.

Given that the shares outstanding increased from 89.6M to 119.1M, my math revealed 34% annual dilution. Though TG didn't clear my 30% dilution cutoff, it's still near the acceptable range. And I can see that the company needed to raise significant capital to fund its robust pipeline.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with a thesis regardless of its underlying strength. At this point, in its growth cycle, the most important concern for TG is whether Ubli and Umbra can gain FDA approval for blood cancers and MS.

As I believe U2 will succeed, I ascribed a 35% chance of regulatory failure. In the case of a non-approval, it's likely that the TG shares will tumble over 50% and vice versa. That aside, TG can grow too aggressively and thereby runs into the potential cash flow constraints, thus leading to an over dilution.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on TG Therapeutics with the 4.75 out of five stars rating. Harnessing the power of stellar cancer medicine (Umbra and Ubli), TG delivered excellent Phase 3 (UNITY) trial results. As such, I believe that U2 will most likely gain FDA approval for CLL, NHL, and MZ. More interestingly, the strong MS results added substantial value to the company. In roughly six months from now, TG will file Ubli for approval for relapsing MS which is a huge market. Growing at 7.1% CAGR, research estimated that the global MS market will reach $40.6B by 2027. Asides from U2, TG's pipeline is stacked with promising younger drugs. Therefore, you can expect them to fuel additional rallies for TG in the coming years.

As usual, I'd like to remind investors that the choice to buy, sell, or hold is ultimately yours to make. In my view, if you made sizable gains in TG, you should take some profits while letting the rest ride further upsides. If you're contemplating, now is a good time to build some shares. But remember to build in a "stepwise fashion" to get the best average cost. Last but not least, it's also important for you to raise cash in case our raging bull market will turn bearish. That way, you can capitalize on the opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I am also NOT responsible for the actions of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.