Investment Thesis:

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) has the very promising large molecule (biologic) Leronlimab in Phase 1-3 for various indications including HIV, Cancer, and Immunology (Covid-19). The stock has been a battleground between bullish and bearish views. Recent setbacks in use for Covid-19 helped to fuel negative perceptions but I believe this was the logical attempt by regulators to find an effective therapy and the company to further its progress in case it proved effective for Covid-19. It does appear that Leronlimab is a therapy that will prove effective in treatment of one or more disease states.

The focus of this article is the potential in the treatment of HIV as this appears to be where the most clinical progress has been made in the US and internationally and a large potential market exists. In my view, the company is relatively high risk even for a clinical stage biotech company for a few reasons including: approval needed for indication, strong and entrenched competition within the HIV treatment space, and a current valuation that reflects some of the potential of Leronlimab. That said there is large potential for positive investment outcomes if Leronlimab is approved and is acquired or can compete effectively against current standards of care dominated by Gilead (GILD) and Viiv Healthcare, a joint venture between Pfizer (PFE), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY).

There is also the possibility that indications are expanded into cancer or immunology which could prove to be very beneficial to patients, the company and investors. My focus will be on HIV as a grounding point. The company is currently traded on the US OTC market and tradeable options for limiting risk are not available. I recommend that the risk-tolerant investor add CytoDyn to their portfolio for upside potential but manage position size carefully to minimize risk.

CytoDyn Inc.

CytoDyn Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is focused on developing and commercializing large molecules (biologics) for human use. Its lead product is Leronlimab (PRO 140), an anti-viral agent that has shown strong promise in the treatment of HIV. The company has a history dating back to 2002 and at some point, was almost insolvent. CytoDyn is headed by Nader Z. Pourhassan, Ph.D. who is a mechanical engineer by training but was important in the acquisition of Leronlimab which has changed the potential fortunes of the company. The company is based in Vancouver, Washington.

What is Leronlimab

Leronlimab is a large molecule (biologic) monoclonal antibody that targets CCR5 receptors which are thought to be important in the viral spread of HIV within the body. CCCR5 deficiency (lack of CCR5) is believed to have resulted in the only 2 cases of HIV “cure” in the world via gene transplantation. Leronlimab is a self-administered subcutaneous injection (not tablet, capsule). As a biologic, it is not generated from chemicals like many “small molecule” products but rather from the growth of proteins from living cells that create the same substance that exist naturally in the human body. If CytoDyn gets Biologic License Approval “BLA” from the FDA, its trade name will be Vyrologix™.

Patient Need:

HIV (human immunodeficient virus) harms your immune system by destroying a type of white blood cell that helps your body fight infection. AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) is the final stage of HIV, not all people who have HIV get AIDS. According to the World Health Organization, there are an estimated 38 million people worldwide that have acquired HIV. Unlike many years ago, the current prognosis for HIV is actually pretty good. Antiretroviral medications therapies or “ART” mean that HIV can be managed and that “viral load” levels can be suppressed to reduce the risk of spreading HIV to others. That said there are complications and drawbacks with the current ART regimens that patients undertake.

Limitations of Existing Therapies

Some of the key limitations as I see it can be listed as follows:

Drug resistance to one or more of the ART or HAART (highly active antiretroviral therapy) is reportedly common and an important factor for patients.

Adverse reactions or loss of therapy effectiveness due to drug interaction with other drugs taken by the patient.

Risk of liver damage/impairment particularly with patients that also have Hepatitis.

Immune Reconstitution Syndrome whereby your body generates a strong autoimmune response when you begin ART therapy. This can make your condition worse at least temporarily.

Dosing regimen and patient adherence. Typically, patients required to take one or more tablets daily for life. This appears to be less of a drawback than in the past as there are one tablet options available rather than multi-drug cocktails.

I've linked the package insert for Gilead Sciences' product Biktarvy which describes risks associated with drug resistance, liver damage and Immune Reconstitution Syndrome for reference.

Potential Benefits of Leronlimab

Some of the benefits as outlined by CytoDyn are as follows:

According to CytoDyn, there have been no drug resistance generated in over 800 patients in the last 4 years. This makes sense as Leronlimab is a biologic generated from living cells and meant to mimic your body's natural function and not a chemically-derived drug as are most current therapies.

No serious adverse events during their clinical trials.

Leronlimab appears to not have high liver toxicity associated with ART/HAART therapies and if confirmed risk of renal impairment is greatly diminished.

Leronlimab is currently designed to be injected once a week. This in theory makes compliance easier as it is not a daily tablet. I’ll note that a once-a-day tablet such as the Gilead product BIKTARVY does not seem onerous in my opinion and some patients do not like needle injection.

Potential Drawbacks of Leronlimab

The main issue I see at this point with Leronlimab is that it is currently designed to be a combination therapy with other existing therapies. This does not provide additional patient compliance ease but adds another step to their therapy. It is currently designated for patients who are facing drug resistance.

There is discussion that the FDA may look at Leronlimab as a monotherapy for HIV which would be very positive as it would not be part of a larger regimen to treat HIV for patients.

Some patients will not like self-injection.

In summary, it does appear that Leronlimab can provide HIV patients with significant benefit. In my view, the key positive attributes are that the risk of developed or acquired drug resistance appears to be low and liver toxicity for Leronlimab appears to be better than existing therapies. If Leronlimab was approved as a monotherapy (sole therapy needed) for HIV, I believe this would also be a significant benefit. That said current products on the market do appear to be effective in limiting viral load for HIV and most no longer require a multi-dose “cocktail” regimen. Less than daily dose administration is a benefit as well, but some patients will be averse to self-injection.

Clinical Status

Leronlimab currently has several ongoing trials for several indications including cancer and immunology. That said, the focus of this article is HIV, so I’ll provide a general update and some specifics on HIV progress.

Source: CytoDyn website

Non-HIV Clinical update

As you can see from the chart above CytoDyn has on-going studies for a wide range of indications. The company provided a comprehensive virtual update on its pipeline on December 10, 2020.

From my perspective at this point, the most important non-HIV updates are the start of a Phase 2 clinical trial for Leronlimab for treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis "NASH" and continued patient recruitment progress on a Phase 3 clinical trial for treatment of mild to moderate respiratory symptoms of respiratory disease caused by Covid-19 (so-called “Long Haul Covid-19”).

CytoDyn has indicated that Leronlimab may be approved for Covid-19 in the Philippines in the near term (as early as January 2021) and this would be significant but is not the focus of this article.

Cancer and Immunology are potentially large market indications with patient need so future progress on these would be very welcome by CytoDyn investors.

HIV Clinical Update

On November 16, 2020, Health Canada announced that it had cleared CytoDyn to file a Biologics License Application “BLA” for leronlimab as a combination therapy for treatment of patients with multi-drug-resistant HIV in Canada. Health Canada is a well-respected regulatory body, and this shows significant progress on the part of CytoDyn. This follows the same clearance from the U.K. government’s Medicines and Healthcare product Regulatory Agency "MHRA" on October 26, 2020.

These followed the negative news on July 13, 2020 that CytoDyn had received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA stating that the filing did not contain information needed to complete a substantive review and thus the FDA did not file at that point.

The FDA has informed the company its BLA does not contain certain information needed to complete a substantive review and therefore, the FDA will not file the BLA at this time. During its December 10, 2020 pipeline update CytoDyn indicated that the FDA was being very collaborative and directive in discussions to revise its submission and expressed a great deal of confidence in its file.

In my view, the recent acceptances to file by both UK MHRA and Health Canada for Leronlimab as a combination therapy for patients with drug-resistant HIV is encouraging.

Competing Therapies for HIV

There are numerous drugs with approved indication for HIV. I will summarize the total numbers as a listing would be extremely long and likely not helpful. I will, however, go into some detail on the largest products with HIV indication and implications to CytoDyn.

In understanding these drugs, it is not enough to know the high-level indication but also the type of drug (biologic versus small molecule) and the mechanism of action. Leronlimab’s mechanism of action is believed to be the inhibition of the CCR5 receptor thus stopping the duplication of HIV. Here is a quick guide on some key points here. Each of the products described below have HIV indications.

Quick description/comments on key fields:

Status: Approved product or in development (not approved)

Type: Type of Drug – Small Molecule (chemical synthesis) versus Biologic (created from living cells or tissue). In the US, biologic drugs are less harmed by generic entrants (“biosimilars) than small molecules due to regulatory and marketing issues thus affording additional revenue/margin protection. Biologics have also been highly effective in treatment of cancers – as they mimic a body’s natural functions in a positive way.

Mechanism of Action: An important point to discuss here. This basically describes the way a drug substance produces an effect on the human body. In the case of Leronlimab, it is by targeting the CCR5 receptor other HIV treatments have different mechanisms of action such as protease inhibitor or integrase inhibitor.

Here are some summary numbers of products with HIV indication.

Source Author’s Research

Here is a subset of this data for products with Entry Inhibitor as Mechanism of Action both approved and in development.

Source Author’s Research

In terms of indication, form, and mechanism of action Leronlimab stacks up very well. It is the only product that targets inhibition of CCR5 and that is in the desirable form of biologic. The biologic form is important in my view given the potential renal (kidney) issues that may occur when small molecule (chemically-derived) drugs are metabolized by your system. It is interesting to note that Selzentry (Maraviroc) is already approved and targets the CCR5 receptor but has limited sales.

Additional thoughts and data on the HIV Space

Taking a broader commercial-only view on the HIV drug market in the U.S. a couple of things seem clear. Gilead Sciences has by far the largest sales followed by VIIV Healthcare, which is a company owned by Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Shionogi, with a focus on HIV. Here is a listing of estimated Wholesale Acquisition Cost “WAC” – sales dollars for the top products in the HIV space and the related brand company for the last 12 months (ending October 2020). Mind you, WAC sales do not account for any other discounts or rebates that may be provided by each company but give a sense of the large market and competition within the HIV space.

Source: Author’s Table using Symphony Health data

As you can see, the market is very large at $28.8 billion just for the top products listed here which are all standard small molecule (tablet) products. The market is clearly dominated by Gilead and VIIV Healthcare. A quick summary of sales by company is below.

Source: Author’s Table using Symphony Health data

The point of showing the dominance of Gilead and VIIV is that these companies have built very large franchises in the HIV space and have developed relationships with doctors, patients, and payers that are valuable and not easy to displace. I’ll note that Trogarzo has been approved since March 2018, is a biologic, and targets the CXCR4 receptor (different receptor but similar mechanism of action to Lenorlimab) and only has estimated sales of $20m or so at this point.

CytoDyn has signed an exclusive agreement with Vyera to market and sell Leronlimab for HIV indication in the U.S., however, the significant competition for doctor and patient attention may be a cause for caution for investors. In short, displacing long-established brand companies with significant resources and relationships with HIV patients and stakeholders is not an easy task.

Thoughts on Valuation, Risk, and Investment Potential

CytoDyn has a very interesting large molecule (biologic) in Leronlimab which has shown significant promise for a number of indications including HIV. In my study of the company, I believe that CEO and President Nader Z. Pourhassan, Ph.D. (mechanical engineering) may be a source of hope and concern for investors as he is very outspoken about Leronlimab and its potential. At the same time, the company is still working towards a first indication approval.

My view is that Mr. Pourhassan is understandably excited about a therapy that could be very beneficial to patients suffering from difficult disease states and that could prove financially lucrative to shareholders and management. The molecule clearly has promise and thus the excitement and the relatively large market cap valuation (approximately $2 billion U.S.) for a biotech company still seeking its first approval and currently traded on the US OTC market.

Based on the recent positive data from Health Canada and U.K. MHRA, it seems likely that Leronlimab will also find traction with U.S. FDA. Leronlimab seems very promising for patients suffering from HIV, however, it will be challenging to overcome very entrenched interests and relationships. That said, I believe a possible outcome is the outright sale of CytoDyn or Leronlimab to a larger company such as Gilead Sciences.

Further licensing arrangements also seem likely. Given the large potential sales for a monotherapy and/or (hoped for) cure for HIV, CytoDyn holds a very valuable asset. Further, FDA confirmation would be helpful and then CytoDyn must still generate revenue from Leronlimab, but I believe that the range of outcome here is from $0 (in case of approval failure) to $10 billion+ if Leronlimab is approved depending on the indications granted.

Risks in my view include

Leronlimab fails to show efficacy or serious side effects in further clinical trials and is not approved by the FDA.

CytoDyn is unable to raise money to keep funding operations.

Competition develops a superior biologic product that targets CCR5 or is successful in keeping patients on current therapy for HIV and other indications.

CytoDyn’s market cap (approximately $2 billion US) does reflect current optimism of positive clinical and commercial results for Leronlimab.

CytoDyn is currently traded on the US OTC market which can be more volatile and less liquid than NYSE or Nasdaq. My understanding is that CYDY is seeking Nasdaq listing.

Given the need for funding above further share dilution is a risk.

Conclusion

CytoDyn has a very interesting molecule in Leronlimab that appears poised to show promise in HIV or possibly other indications. My research shows the stock is a bit controversial because of the publicity around Leronlimab and relatively large market capitalization. That said, Leronlimab does appear to have good probability of approval as a combination therapy for HIV and possibly as a monotherapy.

The market size and patient benefit for the areas being explored for Leronlimab are very significant and could provide investors with outsized returns in a positive scenario. This stock is not without risk and the company is still seeking its first regulatory approval. I recommend that the risk-tolerant investors add CytoDyn to their portfolio but size appropriately to manage risk. I welcome your comments and questions. If you like my work please follow me on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own research before making any investment decision. Opinion expressed is that of the author only. There is no medical advice intended in this article, although medical conditions and potential treatments are discussed please consult a doctor for any health issues.