Despite being a great company operating in a very attractive industry, our previous analysis, conducted in December 2019, suggested that AutoZone (AZO) was fairly valued. However, AutoZone is a compounder, which means that the company’s intrinsic value keeps increasing over time as the company reinvests a portion of its earnings into high-return projects. Therefore, a compounder, who was fairly valued twelve months ago, can now be cheap even without a decline in its stock price and/or a change in business outlooks.

While the Covid-19 pandemic offered excellent entry points in March and April, we still believe that current share price still offers a compelling investment opportunity for long-term investors. Indeed, we think AutoZone can still increase its intrinsic value by >10% per year over the coming years.

Recent earnings results have one more time highlighted the strength and the resilience of the business model. Despite the pandemic, same-store-sales growth has barely been negative. Given the non-discretionary nature of maintenance and repair expenses, same-store-sales growth has significantly rebounded once the health situation was improved. Moreover, the company has been able to gain market share and attract new customers as many people were not able to spend money on traditional entertainments. According to the company, all strong positive same-store-sales growth periods in company’s history have never been followed by periods of declining sales, suggesting that market share gains were structural. While we have no idea if the history will repeat, we are confident that the company is taking the right actions to pursue the tradition (price and workforce investments are further discussed later on).

The strongest periods we experienced of outsized sales growth over the last three decades have been the early 90s, 2001-2002, 2009, 2010 and 2011, all coming out of recessionary periods. Interestingly, after each of these outsized growth periods, they have never been followed by equivalent declines in the years that followed. We believe consumer behaviors changed during these recessionary periods, allowing us to showcase our skills and capabilities to new customers, and we’ve retained many of those customers in the years that followed. (Source: Q1 2020 earnings result)

Over the last ten years, AutoZone’s invested capital increased by $ 2.1B while its after-tax return has increased by $ 1.2B, which is equivalent to a 55% return on incremental invested capital.

Even though we believe the company has tremendous growth opportunities, it only reinvests ≈15% of its earnings into the business because 1) the management team has a balanced approach between growth and profitability (its remuneration is linked to profitable growth) and 2) it takes time to seize growth opportunities anyways.

These companies, many of the independents, they are not working for a return on the capital though. They are working for their salaries. I think, they have longer staying power than other enterprises would. So I think it will take time but I do think that there’s a lot of pressure on independent operators in this commercial side of the business today and that’s not going to let up. (Source: Q4 2020 earnings result)

By reinvesting only ≈15% of its earnings into >50% return new investments, the company can grow earnings by approximately 8% per year. After having reinvested into its business, the company spends all the excess cash in share buy-back. Our analysis suggests that the company was trading at 4.5x EV/IC in average over the last 10 years, which means that the company was able to reinvest the remaining ≈85% earnings at a 7% yield while repurchasing company stocks. As a result, the management team has been able to compound the company intrinsic value by roughly 14% per year over the last 10 years.

The use of cash in the last 10 years shows a slightly better outcome as ≈20% of the cash is spent on capital expenditure, which mainly consist of mega-hub and new store openings.

Combining this 20% reinvestment rate with similar after-tax return on incremental capital and buy-backs, we obtain an even better result. The value compounding rate of the company increases from 14% to 17%.

While it is impossible to precisely compute at what rate AutoZone has grown its intrinsic value over the last decade, we believe it is fair to say that AutoZone’s intrinsic value grew at a mid-teens rate annually. We also note that this number is very close to the 18% total annual shareholder return realized over that period (from 08/31/2010 to 12/11/2020). It is also important to note that the S&P 500 has climbed by 15.3% annually over the same period. However, unlike to AutoZone, the S&P 500 has enjoyed a strong valuation multiple expansion which was a key driver of the index return.

Going forward, we think that same-store sales growth will remain in line with its 2%/3% historical average as long as the company keep providing value-added services to its customers and keep gaining market share over smaller competitors. Recent earnings results show that the company keeps investing in its workforce as well as its supply chain, which should bode well for the future of the company.

We offered them emergency-time off or ETO as we call it. In essence, it amounted to two extra weeks of vacation to give them the flexibility to ensure their safety, deal with childcare issues, care for a sick family member or most importantly, stay home, and stay home if they were showing any symptoms. It is worth and it’s worked exceptionally well. Many of them have used this benefit while a significant portion have saved it and will receive meaningful payouts should they choose next month, an $800 to $1,600 or more bonus for most of our hourly AutoZoners. This is an expense that will be recognized in our second quarter of approximately $50 million. And as I’ve told our AutoZoners on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving when I made the announcement, it’s a large expense, but is more importantly a tremendous investment in them and their safety. (Source: Q1 2021 earnings result) We are focused on several initiatives that we believe will accelerate growth. First, we continue to expand our inventory availability initiatives by adding MegaHub locations. We opened three new MegaHubs this quarter, bringing our total to 47. These stores substantially increase local market availability, and we see a meaningful lift in sales in the markets where they opened. (Source: Q1 2021 earnings result)

The company keeps investing while some of its competitors face difficulties, which should translate into further gain in market share.

Back in Q3, we were in a very different position than some of our smaller competitors. They really shut things down, many of them closed or work reduced hours had less inventory and the like. And I think that that gave us a real opportunity to introduce ourselves and be there for certain customers, that maybe we didn't have the same relationship before. (Source: Q1 2021 earnings result) We continue to experience historically unprecedented share gains, historically unprecedented share gains. The data shows the industry has been growing in the high-single digits and our sales have been growing at close to double that rate for these categories. (Source: Q1 2021 earnings result)

Besides, AutoZone will continue to open new stores in the US but also in Mexico and Brazil. The company targets 200 store opening which match its historical opening run rate and should bring ≈3% additional revenue growth over time. As a result, AutoZone revenue should be able to grow by 5%/6% over the coming years.

For 2021, we would expect to get back to our usual cadence of approximately 150 domestic new stores and roughly 50 international stores (Source: Q4 2020 earnings result)

On top of that, even though still uncertain, margins could continue to slightly expand. Margins have continuously increased over the last 20 years. We believe it is the result of 1) a strong execution and 2) the ability to leverage fixed costs.

Whereas some investors worry about the recent gross margin compression, we believe it simply reflects the pro-activity of the management. Indeed, as many competitors were closed, in-store traffic significantly increased, which pushed management to make price investments in order to consolidate its market share gain over the long term.

This quarter’s traffic was far more beneficial to same-store sales than ticket growth by quite a wide margin. (Source: Q1 2021 earnings result) Given the share gains, we are planning for this headwind on gross margins to remain in future quarters. Now, this is a good outcome for our business as we are driving new customers and retention. The remainder of the deleverage was driven primarily by mix and some pricing investments we are making in select merchandise categories to improve our competitive positioning. (Source: Q1 2021 earnings result)

Furthermore, the company focuses on growing absolute gross profit dollars (instead of only margins). Such strategy is beneficial to shareholders, especially when operating margin increases because of positive operating leverage.

As it relates to our gross margin, is not a result of cost pressures or pricing spirals within the industry. What we're doing is, we're investing in a disciplined way to improve our competitive positioning. We're improving our overall profitability. And in many ways the productivity we're achieving in operating expenses serves as a bill payer for some of the investments that we're making (Source: Q1 2021 earnings result)

Going forward, we would not be surprised to see increasing margins. Indeed, market share gain should bring positive operating leverage. The company has also the possibility to improve its product-mix which seems currently impacted by previous weather conditions (2019 mild winter) and lower miles driven. As a result, high-margin categories such as brakes and lighting are not growing as fast as other low-margin categories. Finally, the management team mentioned opportunities to reduce costs (if necessary) through importing and they may also decide to stop investing in price, once new customers will be true loyal customers.

However, our estimates suggest that margin sensitivity is low: every 10 bps EBIT margin improvement adds ≈0.5% to EPS growth. For instance, if EBIT margin increases from 19.1% to 19.2%, EPS growth increases from 10.7% to 11.3%, thus not really relevant to the investment case (even though we would like to see stronger margins).

Finally, investors would benefit from share repurchase. While we don’t not always view share repurchase programs positively, we have to admit that by constantly repurchasing stocks, AutoZone has created tremendous value for its shareholders as its stock price and its intrinsic value have continuously increased over time. Our previous estimate suggests that the company share buy-back program yielded a 7% return. We believe that the company should at least be able to reduce its number of share outstanding by 5% per year over the coming years. This compares to an 8% average reduction over the last two decades. Such reduction in share should boost EPS growth by roughly 6%.

Given that the company has stopped its repurchase program in 2020, share count has declined by only 3%. However, cash has accumulated on the balance sheet and the management team has already stated its intention to use its excess cash to repurchase stocks.

We expected to gradually restart our buyback program during the first quarter. We said that we intended to utilize our ongoing free cash flow to buyback stock and based on our view of the future; begin methodically utilizing some of the excess cash we currently have on our balance sheet. (Source: Q1 2021 earnings result)

From a valuation perspective, AutoZone seems attractive. First of all, the stock is cheaper than its peers and far cheaper than the SP&500. Some of the discount can be explained by some disruption fears surrounding its DIY exposure which is considered as the most at risk from the transition towards autonomous and electric vehicles. Besides, some investors are worrying that the DIY business, which accounts for ≈80% of sales, will be the most impacted, once the pandemic stops, as people will allocate a significant portion of their budget to entertainments instead of their cars.

From an historical standpoint, AutoZone is currently valued at 15x earnings and 9x EBITDA, both metrics are significantly below their long-term medians. Furthermore, these metrics are significantly lower than current S&P 500 valuations, which result in one of the highest discounts in recent history. We believe that the low interest rate environment is supportive for higher valuation multiples. Moreover, the company is more profitable than it used to be, has still long-term growth prospects and is managed by a strong management team. As a result, we do not believe that such discount is warranted and believe that it is an attractive entry point.

Conclusion

Current valuations do not reflect AutoZone’ strengths: an outstanding track record, a strong management team, long-term growth opportunities and a very resilient business model. Long-term industry disruption fears surrounding autonomous and electric vehicles as well as short-term worries related to recent market share gains, considered as not sustainable, may explain why the stock is cheap. However, we are not overly concerned by any of these threats and believe that the company will keep doing what they do best: provide added-value services to its customers, open new stores and grow earnings. As a result, we believe that the stock price will keep compounding at a double-digit rate over the coming years.

As a reminder, revenue should grow at a mid-single digit rate over the coming years, fueled by market share gain and store network expansion. Margins have the potential to slightly improve as the company benefits from operating leverage over time. However, the impact on EPS growth and cash flow generation is minimal, thus not really relevant to our investment case (even though we still appreciate that the company delivers on margins). EPS should grow at a low double-digit rate thanks to share buyback. As a result, we believe that the share price should at least progress at a similar pace even though we do not exclude that valuation multiple expansion could boost short-term stock performance as the stock valuation is undemanding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.