Logica Capital Advisers' November 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

Logica Capital Advisers was founded in 2011 by Wayne Himelsein and his team. The firm has specialized expertise across multiple aspects of portfolio and risk management, research and development and fund operations.

Equity markets entered November with high volatility priced for the US elections. As fears of a disorderly election retreated, a repeat of the 2016 post-election rally emerged.

The combination of a sharp decline in volatility and poor results for the momentum factor resulted in unfavorable outcomes for Logica’s strategies.

Statistically, we cannot distinguish between the 2016 and 2020 recoveries except for the US dollar (primarily against the Euro) and the S&P 500 (higher) and Fed Balance Sheet (much higher).

It is always dangerous to say, “It’s different this time”;and the natural conclusion after a decade of momentum and size outperformanceis that “it’s time” for value to reassert itself.