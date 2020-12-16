What Is The Bond Market Telling Us

However, in the economic recovery following the Great Recession, rapid inflation was expected to occur, but it never really happened and that could happen this time as well.

The foreign exchange market is reflecting similar concerns and the value of the U. S. dollar drops, with the cost of one Euro rising toward $1.22.

The bond market is flashing signs that inflation may be returning to the U. S. economy as the break-even yield in the U. S. Treasury market moves up toward 2.00%.

The bond market has been exhibiting something new: higher inflationary expectations.

This inflationary expectations can derived from calculating the break-even yield on U. S. and the specific series I am focusing on in this article is the break-even yield on the 10-year U. S. Treasury note.

At the market close on December 4, 2020, the break-even yield, the proxy for inflationary expectations, a move over 1.90 percent for the first time since early May 2019.

As one can see from the accompanying chart, inflationary expectations took a plunge in early March of this year as the economic recession resulting from the advent of the coronavirus pandemic really became recognized.

Then the Federal Reserve jumped into the picture and supplied the banking system with a massive influx of reserves and market investors, frightened by the potential severity of the downturn, translated the fears of a major economic collapse into a parallel fall in inflationary expectations.

As the economy has recovered and the financial markets stabilized, inflationary expectations began to rebuild.

However, the rise above 1.9 percent only occurred about two weeks ago and has risen to a level of around 1.925 in the last few days.

Policymakers Only Have One Choice

Given the dislocation of the economy caused by the economic disruption, policymakers have had their hands tied

The Federal Reserve System, which, since the end of the Great Recession, has been providing a floor to economic activity on the foundation that, if anything, the Fed would err on the side of too much monetary ease during the recovery. With the Fed’s actions in March to provide massive amounts of reserves, this role of the central bank was re-confirmed.

The U. S. Congress passed a bill earlier in the year to help people and businesses get through the recession and now the legislative body seems to be on the verge of passing some more economic relief. The markets seem to assume that the administration of president-elect Joe Biden will be even more generous, especially if the Democratic party gets control of both the House and the Senate…if the Democrats win the two Senate seats in Georgia, soon to be voted upon.

The underlying assumption for the future is that, if anything, Washington, D. C. will be generous to the economy. Many feel that this in not the time to worry about deficits and it is not the time to worry about Federal Reserve injections into the banking system and financial markets.

In essence, credit inflation is alive and well.

Confirming Information

The movements in the foreign exchange markets seem to be confirming this conclusion and is betting that the United States is going to exceed most other nations in terms of its stimulating the economy.

For example, it now takes almost $1.2200 to buy one Euro. On March 20, 2020, it took only $1.0667 to purchase a Euro. At the earlier date the U. S. Dollar Index (DXY) was just under 103.00. Today, the index is approaching 90.00.

These are not small movements.

And, the expectation is for the value of the U. S. dollar to continue to decline, maybe by another five percent or more.

The bottom line is that investors believe that U. S. economic policy is going to be on the stimulative side for quite some time into the future.

The Issue About Inflation

There is one thing, however, that must be taken into consideration. Throughout the entire period of economic recovery following the Great Recession, the actual rate of consumer price inflation actually remained around 2.0 percent for the entire period. In fact, the annual compound rate of inflation for the full period of the recovery was only 2.2 percent.

Lots of concern was expressed about the reasons for the modest rate of inflation when the government’s economic stimulus, especially that of the Federal Reserve, was so expansive. Quantitative easing was the policy of the day.

This, as I have argued many times before, was a result of 50- to 60-years of credit inflation where investors got so accustomed to the government pushing credit into the economy that the largesse that was provided to the investment community went into asset prices and not to the production of goods and services. This was the essence of credit inflation,

The question that needs to be asked now is whether or not investors will change their behavior patterns? After years and years of directing the government’s largess into asset prices, will they now put more government money into the production of goods and services?

At least for now, investors seem to be thinking we might be getting a little more consumer price inflation in the future. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Investors were disappointed in the last period of economic recovery when actual consumer inflation didn’t take off. Will they be disappointed again this time around?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.