LNG has recently fallen out of favor due to depressed prices and the surge of renewables, especially in North America. New Fortress Energy (NFE) is looking to bring LNG to help better communities around the world. Currently, the company operates mostly in the Caribbean, but they are looking to grow, and quickly with their eyes set on Asia. New Fortress is expected to more than double revenue over the next year as the company looks to turn profitable. The stock is currently up just under 500% since the low in March. I would recommend investors hold and take profits where needed. Don't give up on LNG just yet.

Who Is New Fortress Energy?

New Fortress Energy was founded in 2014, went public in January of 2019, and is based in New York. They strive to provide affordable, clean energy for everyone, everywhere. The company identifies locations where clean energy is in short supply, then they build and operate LNG terminals/facilities to supply natural gas locally. Then, they finance, design, and build gas-fired power generation and industrial facilities to help our customers convert to natural gas. They do this intending to transform local communities and build cleaner futures on cleaner energy.

What Is Driving The Company?

There is no question that this is a growth play at the current time. The LNG market is still fairly young, and "disrupting" the current energy market. As a fairly new company, you hope to see growth, and looking below, it would appear that is exactly what we are going to see.

It does not take a Ph.D. in Math to see that there are a couple of years of triple-digit growth coming down the pipe when it comes to the revenue which is fantastic. It is also expected that the company runs profitable in 2021, which helps with the growth story. So where is this crazy growth coming from? Looking below, we can get a little bit of an idea.

It is no secret that 75%+ of the LNG around the world goes into Asia. This remains a relatively untapped market for New Fortress as most of their work is in the Caribbean currently. The company believes that about 2/3 of the world needs their services. While that might be a bit of a stretch, there is no doubt plenty of opportunity in the market as the company is targeting 20-30 new terminals over the next five years.

As for the organic growth, I direct your eyes to the 29% at the bottom of the chart below. What this means is that 71% of the terminals in place are available to new customers. All they have to do is get customers online. The infrastructure is already built (or in the process of being built) and the logistics are in place. Now, I do not think it's reasonable to expect 100%, but let's play "what if". There are another 8.2 million gallons per day on the table. That would generate ~$1 billion in P&L for New Fortress if sold at the average margin. It's hard to hear that and not think about easy opportunities and high potential growth. Whether or not the company can execute on that is another thing.

The company saw Q3 as a major milestone seeing as they feel July 10th was the date the company went from being a developer to an operating company as both turbines in Puerto Rico turned on. Because of this, the company achieved record volumes totaling an average of 1.8 million gallons per day for the quarter.

Some of the challenges with LNG over recent years have simply come down to affordability and profitability. That said, we have seen costs come down slightly, but LNG prices have been trending lower over the past few years which hurts the bottom line. One of the other concerns is that renewable/nuclear energy will take the wheel and push LNG to the side, which is very valid. I do think New Fortress is looking in the right areas as the bulk of the future LNG growth is going to come from Asia. Looking below, we can see a graph showing a regional breakdown of natural gas demand growth.

Renewables will be the big move in North America, especially under the Biden administration. It is very easy to see that the bulk of the growth is going to come from the Asia-Pacific region. It will be crucial for New Fortress to gain market share in that region and quickly. I look forward to seeing what they can produce in the next few quarters.

What Does The Price Say?

This stock has been on fire over the last 8 months. This, as mentioned, is large in part due to the surge in natural gas pricing. The stock is up just under 500% from the lows in March. At the peak in October, it was just under 600%. Since that peak, we have seen a 40% retraction, and over the last month, the stock has rallied back another 35%. This is very healthy action, in my opinion. Looking below, we can see the general trend remains positive and the dip gave a chance for the 200-day moving average to catch up.

Having IPO'd in January of 2019, there is not a lot of price history to go off of, especially at these levels. Because of this, there is not a ton of horizontal support. More gets created with every move. Looking below at the hourly chart, we can see a bit of a range. This is essentially where I would place my stop, and where I would be looking for a break-out. Starting with the breakout, there is nothing more bullish than all-time highs (in my opinion), which is exactly what breaking the $54 level would do. As for the stop, there is some recent history of this being a key level to hold. This is roughly 15% from where we currently sit, which is about as wide as I would want a stop.

Looking above, we can also see the 200-hour moving average. This tracks the stock much closer and we can see it has been fairly good support on this recent upswing. If you are swing trading the stock, you could look to enter and exit based on that crossing. I do like the action along here right now.

I do not own any stock here, and I do not think I would buy right now given that we are kind of in the middle. I would like to see a bit of a correction again before looking at buying. Holding the trend is important though. I do love the sector.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is a lot to like about the future of New Fortress Energy. How you feel about LNG may create a bias with regards to how you feel about the company. I think they are targeting the right markets in this tough environment and will come out ahead for doing so. LNG is nowhere near dead and the market will continue to grow as more countries see it as a realistic energy source. I still believe LNG has a place in our future and New Fortress Energy is one way to play that. I would not enter into a position at these levels, but if you are long, stay long. Don't give up on LNG just as the party is getting started. Stay safe out there!

