H&R Block's share performance versus the S&P500 and its peer group is unacceptably poor and they could be an activist target.

H&R Block's Investor Day included a pivot to offering financial products to tax customers, which I think is a terrible idea.

The company repurchased 5% for the outstanding shares in a single quarter for $150 million which is a huge positive.

H&R Blocks earnings results were strong and the headline EPS miss should be ignored.

Mea Culpa. It certainly does not look like H&R Block (HRB) is heading back to the mid 20's soon. This is frustrating because I believe H&R Block Management had to do almost nothing to get it to return there other than running the business through a normal tax year, controlling expenses, and repurchasing shares.

They instead chose to double down on small business by re-emphasizing Block Advisors, while adding a pivot to introduce financial products to tax customers, which I think is a poor idea doomed to failure.

Still, the core business is performing well, and the FY21 tax year should be a big year. They continue to repurchase shares at bargain levels. H&R Block is still a buy.

H&R Block had a great quarter

Ignore the headlines, it certainly was not an EPS miss.

Revenue was up $16 million while expenses decreased $22 million. This is exactly what I was looking for and what investors should focus on.

The headline EPS miss was comprised of 3 things

Tax rate change : because of the CARES act, H&R Block can use the typical loss in this quarter to offset gains from as far as 5 years back. This means they can use this to offset gains from when the tax rate was 35%. It results in worse performance this quarter, but much higher performance in the rest of the year. On the whole, H&R Block will have a lower tax rate this year than last.Smart tax planning from a tax company!

: because of the CARES act, H&R Block can use the typical loss in this quarter to offset gains from as far as 5 years back. This means they can use this to offset gains from when the tax rate was 35%. It results in worse performance this quarter, but much higher performance in the rest of the year. On the whole, H&R Block will have a lower tax rate this year than last.Smart tax planning from a tax company! Temporary higher interest expense : This is from both the revolver being drawn and because they refinanced bonds this quarter. This will drop back to ~$22-23 million quarterly beginning this quarter.

: This is from both the revolver being drawn and because they refinanced bonds this quarter. This will drop back to ~$22-23 million quarterly beginning this quarter. Lower share count from buybacks: The lower share count makes this quarter's loss "look" larger, when it's really just seasonality and the business and the net impact will be positive when viewed on a full year.

If we normalize everything to get a true view of how the business performed by removing the one-time items and normalizing the tax rate and share count, they improved by 12 cents to (.81) versus (.93) last year.

Share Repurchase Strong

I was thrilled to see H&R Block take advantage of the weak share price and resume repurchasing shares this quarter. In the quarter, they repurchased and retired approximately 9.5 million shares at an aggregate price of $150 million, or $15.83 per share.

With the stock so low, these repurchases are extremely beneficial. They raise EPS and also decrease dividend expense for the company.

So much good news, why did the stock drop?

There are 4 reasons I can see

Seasonal tax loss selling: It's been a strong year for the market, and previous investors from 2013-2019 are sitting on large capital losses in HRB and may harvest those losses. Hopefully, we'll see them get back after the 30 day wash period is done. Confusion over earnings: As noted above, many people may focus on the headline EPS "miss" without digging deeper. H&R Block's Investor Day, which launches a new focuses on small businesses and financial products. I'll cover this below. EBITDA Guidance was light: This is a strange fiscal year for HRB with a large portion of the 2019 tax season getting pushed onto this fiscal year, so year over year comparisons are difficult, so I again tried to normalize it. This year H&R Block saw a massive boost in Q1 because of the spillover from the extended 2019 tax year. There was a $343 million jump in EBITDA over the last normal year. I expected to difference added to what I consider normalized EBITDA of ~$750 milion, putting this year around $1.1 billion. At the top end, it's $100 million light.Viewed another way, if I add the $368 million in last year's EBITDA to the top end of the 2020 guidance, it averages to $684 million/year, down from $798 million the prior year and $900+ million the previous two years before that. Some of this is explained by the inclusion of Wave.

H&R Block's Investor Day

I'm trying to stay constructive on H&R Block's new small business focus. It makes some sense for H&R Block to better utilize its large fixed-cost footprint. But ultimately, I'm wary of H&R Block's track record in moving into adjacencies.

The investor day presentation did have some red flags in it:

Red Flag 1: "Financial Products"

Whatever my reservations on the small business focus are, they pale in comparison to the Financial Products. This entire idea seems laughably foolish. Because you give a refund loan on a preloaded debit card does not mean you have the right to win as a bank.

"Mobile-centric banking alternative?" It already exists - it's called Venmo (PYPL).

I hope whatever H&R Block's plan here is done at a minimal expense and is abandoned quickly when it becomes obvious it will not work.

Red Flag 2: Slide 55, last bullet

The last bullet on Slide 55 of the earnings presentation was a red flag for me (red highlighting mine.)

As of October 31st, the current debt is 1.56 Billion. The high end of a 2.5x-3x range implies an EBITDA of just $520 million, meaning one of two things, both bad.

1. Expectations for spending are set to accelerate because of "investments" in these other initiatives.

2. Debt is set to accelerate, possibly from another acquisition (throwing good money after bad money with Wave.)

My Message to Jeff Jones and H&R Block Management

H&R Block's share price is down 30% year to date and nearly 50% since you were named CEO in August of 2017, despite being a big beneficiary of the TCJA and repurchasing 19% of the company during this timeframe. The S&P 500 (SPY) has advanced 50% in the same timeframe, as has most of your peer group.

This is not because of a lack of revenue growth. Revenue had not grown in some time. The long, slow shift to DIY is known. The stock is down because investors fear H&R Block will waste capital trying to expand into adjacencies where you've failed in the past and have no right to win in the future.

Here's a list of reasons I believe the stock is down, and why the stock will double as soon as they're resolved, which can be accomplished by simply going back to running your core business.

Investing money chasing 3-6% revenue growth, which even if the 2.5x EPS multiplier materializes, represents less than what you can achieve risk-free, today, by repurchasing shares at the current level. This is still a better use of cash at 20-30% above the current share price. The purchase of Wave looks like a $405 million mistake, which is compounding as it continues to generate internal losses. More concerning is the lack of any real guidance on when it might be profitable and at what level. The cash spent on Waze, between the purchase price and ongoing losses, is approaching 20% of your market capitalization. Creating a "mobile-centric banking alternative" to push on customers that visit H&R Block once a year is a terrible idea. I'm glad you'll be publishing metrics on "Customers who reload" and Revenue/Customer (it will be "almost no one" and "almost nothing.") I'm concerned that pitching these kinds of things will turn off customers and cause them to lose trust in you, the same way Radioshack turned off customers by asking for phone numbers at checkout. You continue to talk about a miraculous transformation inside H&R Block, yet the financial results have gone in reverse, despite a environment that should be accommodative to both H&R Block's operating results and share price. "Leveraging machine learning and AI" should have little to do with running a consumer tax preparation business and look like an expensive distraction.

I don't understand why it is so hard for a new CEO to just focus on running and improving the core business. H&R Block should invest to improve your consumer tax service to further differentiate and take share from Jackson Hewitt and other brick&mortar competitors, streamline expense structure, complete the IT overhaul and then return cash to shareholders via dividends and repurchases.

Outlook and Conclusion

H&R Block's core business is strong and shares trade at ultra low valuation levels of around 6x 2021 P/E, EV/EBITDA, and P/FCF, with a 6.5% yield. The core tax business should have a very strong year and as long as repurchases continue near current levels, the shares should do well in the next few years, even if the new initiatives are not a success. This is provided that H&R Block management does not do something foolish like another expensive acquisition that is non-accretive to EPS/Cash Flow.

I expect H&R Block to stay rangebound until the end of the year, then push back to the $17-19 level early next year as tax loss selling season ends. It's just far too cheap right now. From there, management needs to establish credibility with the initiatives from the past few years and show growing revenue and EBITDA, or it needs to quickly abandon them.

H&R Block's share performance has been so poor, and the shares are so cheap, that I believe there is a chance that an activist investor could become involved to compel management to abandon these non-core initiatives, get expenses under control. Shares should double as soon as this happens.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.