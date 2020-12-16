KMI is one of the most resilient energy companies to the pandemic, which has affected the natural gas market much less than the oil market.

About two months ago, I recommended purchasing Kinder Morgan (KMI) for the safe, 4-year high dividend yield of 8.5% it was offering back then. Since then, the stock has rallied 16% and management has announced a 3% dividend hike for next year. As a result, the stock is now offering a forward dividend yield of 7.5%. Such a high yield usually signals the risk of an imminent dividend cut but the dividend of Kinder Morgan has a wide margin of safety. Therefore, investors should lock in the 7.5% dividend yield of Kinder Morgan before it falls further.

Business overview – the effect of the pandemic

The pandemic has caused an unprecedented downturn in the energy sector. However, investors should realize that the impact of the coronavirus crisis is severe only on the oil market. According to the Energy Information Administration [EIA], the U.S. consumption of natural gas is poised to decrease only 2.0% in 2020 vs. 2019. It is also remarkable that this benign decrease has resulted from the warmer temperatures that have prevailed this year, not from the pandemic.

On the contrary, the global demand for oil products is expected to decrease 8.7% this year, from 101.2 to 92.4 million barrels per day. This decline, which is the sharpest in at least three decades, is severe and has caused a collapse in the profitability of most oil companies, particularly the oil producers and refiners. However, as Kinder Morgan generates the vast majority of its cash flows from the transportation and storage of natural gas, it is one of the most resilient energy companies to the pandemic.

Moreover, Kinder Morgan has a robust business model, which generates nearly all the cash flows from fee-based contracts and minimum-volume contracts. The company generates 68% of its operating income from minimum-volume contracts. In other words, its customers pay a minimum amount every year even if they transport much lower volumes than expected.

Another 24% of operating income comes from fees, which are hardly affected by the swings of commodity prices. In addition, Kinder Morgan hedges 6% of its operating income. Consequently, only 2% of its operating income is directly exposed to the swings of commodity prices.

The merits of the resilient business model of Kinder Morgan were in full display in the latest earnings report of the company. In the third quarter, its distributable cash flow fell only 5% over the prior year’s quarter and management reiterated that it expects the annual distributable cash flow to be approximately 10% lower than the budget cash flow of the year, i.e., the forecast of management before the pandemic showed up. In the first nine months of the year, Kinder Morgan has posted an 8% decrease in its distributable cash flow.

An 8% decrease in the distributable cash flow amid one of the most severe downturns in history in the energy market is certainly admirable. Moreover, the company is on track to finish the year with a dividend coverage ratio of 1.9, which is a strong confirmation of the wide margin of safety of the dividend.

A few days ago, Kinder Morgan provided guidance for 2021. Due to an increase in the capital expenses for the maintenance of its vast network, the company expects a 3% decrease in its distributable cash flow, from about $4.55 billion in 2020 to $4.4 billion in 2021. Management also stated that it will raise the annual dividend per share by 3%, from $1.05 to $1.08. Even better, the distributable cash flow will still exceed the capital expenses and the dividend by $1.2 billion and thus the company will maintain a strong dividend coverage ratio of 1.8 (=4.4/1.08/2.264).

Thanks to its strong cash flows, Kinder Morgan stated that it will even consider spending $450 million on share repurchases. When a company has such a high dividend coverage ratio and considers repurchasing its shares, it is obvious that the dividend can be considered safe, particularly given the resilient business model of the company, which has proved recession-proof in the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Growth

The greatest long-term concern for investors with exposure to the energy sector is the ongoing boom in the global investment in renewable energy sources. The coronavirus crisis has accelerated the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. For instance, BP announced a major shift in its strategy a few months ago, stating that it will reduce its oil production by approximately 40% over the next decade in favor of renewable energy. This is a seismic shift for a company whose core business is the production of oil and gas. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) made a similar announcement a few months ago.

However, investors should realize that natural gas is a much more environmentally-friendly fuel than oil and hence it is immune to the aforementioned shift in the energy market. The environmental policies of most countries aim to reduce the consumption of oil but there is no policy that aims to reduce the consumption of natural gas. To be sure, the share of natural gas in the global energy demand is expected to rise from 23% in 2019 to 25% by 2040 while Kinder Morgan expects the global demand for natural gas to grow 36% over the next two decades thanks to sustained growth in the industrial demand. This forecast is in line with the forecast of EIA for 1.9% annual demand growth between 2020 and 2025. Overall, Kinder Morgan is essentially immune to the shift of the energy industry from fossil fuels to cleaner fuels.

Thanks to the growing demand for natural gas, Kinder Morgan expects the production of natural gas to grow steadily in all the major basins in the U.S. over the next decade. As the pipeline network of Kinder Morgan is connected to all the major U.S. basins, the company will greatly benefit from the growing U.S. production, which will increase the total volume of natural gas transported and stored within the network of Kinder Morgan.

Dividend

The long-term shareholders of Kinder Morgan certainly remember the dramatic 75% dividend cut of the company in early 2016, at the bottom of the previous downturn of the energy market. That dividend cut was dramatic because the stock of Kinder Morgan was collapsing due to the downturn and its excessive debt load but management kept stating that the dividend was safe, only to slash it a few weeks later.

On the bright side, that dividend cut marked a major inflection point for the company and the stock. Since then, Kinder Morgan has generated cash flows that have exceeded its capital expenses and its dividend by a wide margin.

As a result, the company has reduced its debt load at a fast pace. As shown in the above chart, its net debt to EBITDA ratio has greatly improved, from 5.6 in 2015 to 4.3 in 2019 (and 4.6 in 2020 due to precautionary issuance of debt amid the pandemic).

Given the healthy balance sheet of the company and its strong dividend coverage ratio, which currently stands at 1.9, investors should rest assured that the dividend of Kinder Morgan is safe. It is also worth noting that the current forward dividend yield of 7.5% of the stock is higher than its historical average.





To cut a long story short, investors are given the rare opportunity to lock in a 7.5% dividend yield, which can be considered safe for the foreseeable future.

The bottom line

The pandemic has severely hurt the oil market but it has hardly affected the natural gas market and hence the business of Kinder Morgan. As a result, Kinder Morgan is one of the most resilient companies to the pandemic and hence investors should lock in its 7.5% dividend yield before it falls further.

