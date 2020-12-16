Their distributions could go either way in the short term and whilst this may not sound bullish, I still believe that a bullish rating is appropriate as their very high yield compensates for this risk.

The main risk to their current distributions is not their high leverage, but rather their weak liquidity but thankfully this should fix itself across time.

In theory, once operating conditions recover, they could afford to cover and thus reinstate their previous distributions in three to five years, provided that they maintain their capital discipline.

Enable Midstream Partners halved their distributions at the start of 2020 due to the COVID-19 inspired downturn but still offer a very high yield of around 12%.

Introduction

Even though Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) was pushed into halving their distributions in early 2020 thanks to the COVID-19 economic downturn, not all hope was lost for their very high yield that still stands at nearly 12%, as my previous article discussed. This follow-up article provides a refreshed analysis utilizing their subsequently released financial results to see whether unitholders should continue expecting their distributions since operating conditions have seen their ship take on water, proverbially speaking.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry, this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

The two primary findings from the original analysis were firstly that their historical distribution coverage had been very weak, thereby leaving it vulnerable heading into this downturn. Secondly, it was found that following their distributions being halved along with their massive capital expenditure reductions, their distribution coverage should at least be strong going forward since they could possibly even afford their previous distributions if this capital discipline continues. If interested in further details of how these findings were derived, please refer to my previously linked article.

On the topic of future capital expenditure and general capital discipline, it remains too early for their actual 2021 guidance to be provided from management. It was still nevertheless reassuring to see them speaking of continued capital discipline heading forward during their third quarter of 2020 results conference call, as quoted below.

"As we look forward to 2021, we remain focused on capital discipline…"

-Enable Midstream Partners Q3 2020 Conference Call.

Whilst only small, this statement was nonetheless still a positive indicator for their distribution coverage and thus sustainability and prospects to reinstate their previous distributions, obviously providing that their financial performance remains sufficient. When looking at their recent performance, it was clearly challenging with their volumes decreasing upwards of approximately 20% year on year during their third quarter of 2020, as the graphs included below display.

Image Source: Enable Midstream Partners Third Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation.

These tough operating conditions saw their operating cash flow decrease 21.42% year on year during the first nine months of 2020 from $691m to only $543m. The situation did not materially change even if working capital movements were removed with it still decreasing 19.33% year on year during the same period of time. Overall, this seems broadly in line with the operational impacts that they noticed through their volumes decreasing and thus it stands to reason that this should improve once again as operating conditions hopefully recover.

When looking ahead any further sustained recovery would likely require COVID-19 cases to be brought under control, thereby allowing economic activity to continue recovering. Whilst no one can say for certain, the worst seems to have passed and given the recent early-stage distribution of vaccines, it seems that operating conditions have a good probability of largely normalizing within one to three years.

Even if their operating cash flow was to never recover, they could still easily cover their current quarterly distributions of $0.1653 per unit, which only cost $288m per annum based on their latest outstanding unit count of 435,474,966. If their free cash flow from the first nine months of 2020 is annualized, it equals $490m and thus would provide strong distribution coverage of 170%. This means that any risks to their current distributions would have to stem from their financial position.

Image Source: Author.

The most important takeaway from their capital structure is that their net debt decreased slightly from $4.371b to $4.266b during the first nine months of 2020, as their much lower cash outflows boosted their retained free cash flow. Whilst this is a positive indicator for their distribution sustainability, their essentially non-existent cash balance is not ideal and poses risks through constricting their liquidity.

Image Source: Author.

After reviewing their financial metrics the impacts from this downturn were apparent once again with their net debt-to-EBITDA climbing all the way from 3.96 to 7.00, which sits well into the very high territory. Their leverage was ultimately deemed as only high, not very high because this impact to their EBITDA was largely due to their equity earnings in affiliates and if these are removed, their net debt-to-EBITDA decreases back to 4.79 and thus under the threshold for very high leverage of 5.01. In theory, this impact should only prove temporary and thus when combined with their slightly lower net debt it seems more reasonable to judge their leverage as only high.

Thankfully, this means that their current leverage does not necessarily pose too significant of a risk to their distributions nor ability to remain a going concern, since as previously discussed the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely now in the rear-view mirror. They also require no material deleveraging before returning more capital to unitholders upon any future earnings recovery. This ultimately means that they have solid prospects to reinstate their previous distributions within three to five years, which allows time for their earnings to hopefully recover and their leverage to trend back lower.

Image Source: Author.

At this point, it may appear that their very high yielding distributions are safe but unfortunately, their weak liquidity squashes this hope. Apart from their already mentioned almost non-existent cash balance, their current ratio has sunk from 0.85 when conducting the original analysis to now only sit at a weak 0.58. Whilst this does not necessarily impact their solid prospects to reinstate their distributions in the future once operating conditions recover, it nonetheless still keeps their current distributions risky in the meantime until it has improved. Thankfully, their ability to produce free cash flow after distribution payments should see this rectified across time.

They still retain a credit facility that has approximately $775m of available borrowing capacity, which is quite sizeable at around one year of operating cash flow and keeps them sufficiently liquid despite their minimal cash balance. The main positive of their liquidity stems from their steady and reasonably long-dated debt maturities, as the table included below displays. Since they do not face any material debt maturity until 2024, being their $800m 2019 term loan, they should have no issues arranging repayment and refinancing as necessary.

Image Source: Enable Midstream Partners Q3 2020 10-Q.

Conclusion

Whilst there are still reasons to be hopeful that their distributions will be sustained, given their weakened liquidity they are risky for the time being. Even though I personally feel they are more likely than not to sustain their distributions, when looking at their core fundamental strength, it realistically could go either way. This may not sound too bullish but given their very high distribution yield and solid prospects to reinstate their former distributions in three to five years, I still believe that my bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Enable Midstream Partners' Q3 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.