Allogene (NASDAQ:ALLO) is an allogeneic CAR-T developer founded and managed by the original founders of Kite Pharma, the developer of Yescarta and which was acquired by Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) for $11.9bn. Allogene’s goal is to develop the next generation of CAR-T therapies, from autologous CAR-T to allogeneic using TALEN gene editing technology and its AlloCAR T platform. Allogene has taken over Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) rights to Cellectis’ (NASDAQ:CLLS) advanced allogeneic candidate UCART19 through Pfizer’s deal with Cellectis partner Sevier, and Pfizer has acquired a 25% stake in Allogene. Going allogeneic is the next step in CAR-T, where therapy will be independent of patient cells. That will make delivery faster, easier, presumably cheaper, and will basically universalize CAR-T. Since its assets happen to be the most advanced allogeneic CAR-T, this newly founded company with early stage assets actually stands at the forefront of the next development in the most important oncology treatment of the century. Hence, its high valuation and strong investor interest.

A brief overview of CAR-T

CAR-T is a construct of two things, a CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) module which binds to the external surface antigen like CD19 of a cancer cell, and a T cell derived from the patient’s own body which attacks and kills the cancer cell. Think of this as a guided missile. A missile is just a cylinder packed with explosives. It is the guidance system that makes it so effective and specific to the enemy target. Similarly, the T cell itself is the explosive, which is genetically engineered to express an antigen receptor on it, tied to a hinge and to other possible structures.

Current standard of approved CAR-T is autologous, i.e., the T cells are derived from the patient’s own body. This is a logistical nightmare. A patient diagnosed with a hematological cancer is admitted to a hospital, then his blood is collected in a process known as leukapheresis and PBMC separation. This blood is then cryopreserved, transported to one of the few currently available facilities, and reengineered. The reengineering process involved stimulating the T cells in the blood to heavily proliferate them. Then, a viral vector or DNA splicing technique is used to transduce the T cell with a gene encoding the CAR. The product is then cryopreserved back, transported to wherever the patient is, and after she is lymphodepleted to help the CAR-T cells proliferate better, she is infused with the CAR-T. The collection process may take 2 days or more, and the reengineering process can take up to four weeks. Lymphodepleting chemotherapy takes another couple of weeks, infusion takes half an hour. That is the timeline for autologous CAR-T.

In allogeneic CAR-T, T cells are derived from a healthy donor - everything else is the same. However, since the CAR-T can be developed beforehand and used for any patient, it greatly reduces the time the patient needs to wait. The first positive here is that many cancer patients do not have adequate white blood cells in their blood to be harvested. The other huge positive is that some of these patients may not have a couple of months available for them while the reengineering process is getting done. The third positive is the huge expense associated with the entire process, which can be greatly reduced by the allogeneic process.

The major additional safety concern for allogeneic CAR-T is graft versus host disease, or GvHD. In this, the body rejects the allogeneic T cells as foreign bodies, and this creates a major immune response which can sometimes be fatal. A number of approaches are being developed to address GvHD, because, outside of that, allogeneic CAR-T is the better approach in every other way. For a good discussion on GvHD and allogeneic CAR-T, see here and this Nature article.

The way Allogene does this is as follows:

It knocks off the TCR-alpha gene expression which reduces host T cells, so there is less risk of GvHD. It also removes rituximab recognition domains, so the therapy works for rituximab refractory or treated patients.

Allogene’s pipeline and trial data

Allogene’s pipeline looks like this:

Current trials being run by the company are:

Its most advanced phase 1 trials are for ALLO-501/501A in NHL and ALLO-715 in MM. 501A is rituximab-agnostic. ALLO-647 is the company’s lymphodepletion agent, also in phase 1, but not a CAR-T. It is an anti-CD52 mAb which is essential for the CAR-T therapy to work. UCART19 is another Servier-sponsored asset which is being developed for r/r B-ALL, although it is not present in this list.

In 2018 ASH, Allogene reported proof of concept data from 3 UCART19 Phase 1 studies in patients with relapsed or refractory CD19+ B-ALL: PALL, studying the therapy’s safety and feasibility in 18 pediatric patients; CALM, a dose-escalating study evaluating the therapy’s safety and tolerability in 40 adult patients; and a long-term safety and efficacy follow-up study in 200 patients with advanced lymphoid malignancies. Some of the data presented was as follows:

This data established two things; one, the absolute necessity to use an anti-CD52 agent in order for UCART19 to have any effect:

Four patients did not receive an anti-CD52 antibody as part of their lymphodepletion regimen. Only minimal cell expansion was achieved in these patients and none responded. In contrast, CR/CRi was observed in 82 percent (14/17) of patients when an anti-CD52 mAb-based lymphodepleting regimen was used.

... and the manageable safety profile of UCART19, with only “two cases of Grade 1 acute GvHD of skin were observed..”

Allogene recently presented phase 1 data from the ALPHA trial with ALLO-501 and ALLO-647 in relapsed/refractory large B-cell or follicular lymphoma (R/R LBCL/FL) at ASCO 2020. This was a safety endpoint study which saw ALLO-501 actually doing better than autologous CAR-T in terms of Cytokine Release Syndrome or CRS. ALLO-501 is a genetically modified anti-CD19 CAR T cell product in which the TCR alpha constant gene is disrupted to reduce the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), and the CD52 gene is disrupted to permit the use of ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 mAb, for selective and prolonged host lymphodepletion.

The entire ASCO data was as follows:

As of 20 January 2020, 12 pts were enrolled: 9 received ALLO-501 at 3 DLs (4, 4 & 1 pts in DL1, DL2 and DL3 respectively), 1 pt discontinued due to kidney injury prior to lymphodepletion and 2 are starting treatment. Of the 9 treated pts aged 42 to 70 years: 5 had LBCL, 2 were female, 3 had primary refractory disease, and 3 had prior autologous stem cell transplants. The median number of prior lines of therapies was 3 (range 2 to 4). All treated pts received 39 mg of ALLO-647. No DLTs or GvHD have been observed to date. Most common Grade (GR) ≥ 3 adverse events were neutropenia (55.6%), leukopenia (33.3%) and anemia (22.2%). Two pts (22.2%) developed cytokine release syndrome (1 Gr1 and 1 Gr2) that resolved within 72 hrs without steroids or tocilizumab. One pt developed Gr1 neurotoxicity that resolved without treatment. Infections included upper respiratory tract infection (Gr2), CMV (Gr3) and EBV viremia (Gr1), all reported in a single pt and resolved. One pt had a Gr2 infusion reaction to ALLO-647 which resolved with antihistamines. The overall response rate is 78% (95% exact CI: 40%, 97%): 3 complete and 4 partial responses. With a median follow up of 2.7 mos, 4 pts have ongoing responses and 3 pts progressed at 2, 4 and 6 mos. ALLO-501 cell expansion by qPCR was observed in 4 of 6 pts in varying degrees.

These are early days for the therapy, but it is interesting to see that the much-hyped scare over GvHD has been drastically reduced in this therapy.

Just last month, Allogene produced mixed data from ALLO-715 in MM.

Overall, five of 15 (33%) evaluable patients who had failed a median of five treatments had ongoing responses to ALLO-715 after two months of follow-up. Allogene noted that the results were better - three of five responses, including one patient with no trace of cancer — among those who got the highest dose tested.

That is a far smaller number compared to autologous therapies. Moreover, although no instances of GvHD or neurotoxicity was observed, and only mild CRS, one of four patients with severe infections died during the trial, “which study investigators blamed on "progressive disease" and ...ALLO-647.”

Complete data is here.

In 15 evaluable patients, higher dose of ALLO-715 (DL3) achieved greater activity with 60% (3/5) patients responding (95% CI 14.7, 94.7). Of the three patients who received DL3 FCA, two responded (1 stringent complete response (SCR) and 1 very good partial response (VGPR)) and both were minimum residual disease (MRD) negative by local MRD testing. At the time of the data cutoff, 17 of the patients were evaluable for safety. No neurotoxicity or graft-vs-host disease (GvHD) was observed. Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) was reported in four patients (24%) with three Grade 1 and one Grade 2. All CRS was resolved without tocilizumab or corticosteroids. The most common Grade ≥ 3 adverse events were anemia (41.2%), neutropenia (41.2%), lymphopenia (29.4%), and thrombocytopenia (29.4%). Four (23.5%) instances of Grade ≥ 3 infections were observed. Three of these were Grade 3 and resolved with treatment. The fourth was a Grade 5 event of suspected fungal pneumonia that occurred on day eight post-ALLO-715 infusion. The suspected fungal pneumonia was diagnosed on the day after cell infusion in this patient with advanced and rapidly progressing disease who had failed multiple lines of therapy. This event occurred in the CA cohort, and it was assessed by the investigator as related to progressive disease and the CA conditioning.

Latest data from this UNIVERSAL trial is here. This was published in December.

The company expects 3 INDs soon, 2 by this year, and one more by early 2021.

Financials

Allogene has a near $4bn market cap with a cash balance of $841mn as of the September 2020 quarter. According to their November earnings call, they have cash, cash equivalents and investments of $1B. In June, Allogene raised $450mn from a dilutive secondary offering after launching a $373mn IPO in September 2018.

The company’s ownership structure is this:

And, here are the insider transactions data:

The stock is almost wholly institution-owned, and there’s very little buying interest from insiders.

Bottom line

Allogene is a pioneering biopharma working at the cutting edge of cancer therapeutics. I sometimes wonder about the comparative differences between allogeneic and autologous. Like the poet says, “had I but world enough, and time,” I would probably choose autologous CAR-T, preferring T cells I am familiar with (my own), and T cells that are familiar with me. That may be a little simplistic, however, not every cancer is so time sensitive that a patient cannot wait 4 weeks. Yes, current CAR-T therapy is often a later line option, where every day counts. However, if autologous therapy develops properly, then many of its current issues may be resolved without recourse to allogeneic CAR-T. That is one argument.

On the other hand, an off-the-shelf CAR-T product, if it can avoid the toxicity issues - which I am sure it can, over time and research - and if it can prove therapeutic equivalence to autologous, then there’s nothing like it.

Allogene has a high price tag right now. It is still early days. They have enough cash and more to fulfill all their research goals. If things go well, current prices will seem like dream opportunities. That is also true.

Considering all that, slow and steady accumulation at dips seems to be what the doctor ordered.

