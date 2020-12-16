Our Target For Gold Prices In 2021 Is $3,000/Oz

If you are new to this sector of the market, acquire some physical gold when you can and also some of the precious metal stocks which offer leverage to the underlying metal, and do it soon.

Introduction

Bull markets are characterized by a bull which tries to throw the investor off its back and into the dust. This gold bull is no different as we have seen the price of gold double from around $1,000/Oz in 2016 to $2,100/Oz in 2020 and fall back to $1,830/Oz as of today. Bull and Bear markets do not move in straight lines. They tend to zigzag in a general direction, and their progress is punctuated by numerous leaps and dramatic falls. If you are looking for 'steady state' or have a weak stomach, then this is not the place for you.

There are many very appealing alternatives for an investor's investment funds such as the cryptos, the S&P 500, currencies of which the US dollar has probably held up best, property, land, fine art and collectables. One of my colleagues has recently invested in a vintage E-Type Jaguar, which, I must say, makes me envious. All of these investments have their own unique pros and cons, and it is, therefore, down to each individual to research and discover what they are most comfortable with in terms of financial objectives, aversion to risk etc.

My own conclusions are that I will be in the gold space for at least the next three years via physical gold and silver, the mining stocks, and a few options trades, and to that end, I will avoid the other attractions, rightly or wrongly.

Today, I will focus on what I consider to be gold's two biggest competitors for investment funds, and they are the mighty dollar and the S&P 500.

The US Dollar

The following chart depicts the erratic behavior of the US dollar over the last 12 months reaching a high of 104 and, now, sagging to stand at 90.65 just recently. The printing press has been running at full bore of late in order to ensure that the financial system has sufficient liquidity to see the economy through a myriad of economic woes, one of which is the pandemic, which has wreaked havoc across the globe. The appearance of trillions of dollars out of thin air will over time dilute its purchasing power, and subsequently, more dollars will be required to make acquisitions, especially hard assets which can be viewed as a safe store of value in such times.

The above chart shows that the dollar did find some support at the '92' level up until December, and then, it failed. The technical indicators of the RSI, MACD, and the STO are in the oversold zone, which suggests that we might see a bounce in the near term, but I think it will be short-lived, given the current needs for vast amounts of liquidity.

The S&P 500

The stock market in general has been in a bullish phase for over ten years and currently stands at an all-time high. No doubt some of the excessive amounts of liquidity is finding its way into these stocks and is supportive of current price levels. However, the planet has seasons, and a long hot summer can be followed by a very cold winter. The same is true for the economy. It is my opinion that a correction of some severity will arrive just when it is least expected, generating losses across the board. For this reason, I limit my exposure to the precious metals sector and own around twelve stocks which are all in the precious metals sector of this market.

The technical indicators are heading south into the oversold zone, so there is still room for it to go lower as the chart above indicates.

Physical Gold

Investor demand is growing as we can see through the popularity of the ETFs, such as the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) which has net assets of which is 1,262 tonnes or $40B ounces of gold currently valued at $68.94B. Similar funds exist in the UK and Germany. Although they are smaller in volume, they still hold hundreds of tonnes of gold for investors.

A quick look at the chart for gold shows how volatile it has been over the last twelve months from sub $1,500/Oz to flirt with $2,100/Oz before correcting to around $1,832/Oz today. Gold is almost perched on its 200dma, which stands at $1,814/Oz. We see this as a major support level for gold from which it can springboard and resume its rally to a future all-time high. Such corrections present us with buying opportunities and as they say 'Buy the Dips', so we are actively looking to acquire more good quality gold producing stocks in anticipation of golds move to higher ground.

My target has been $10,000/Oz since June 2006, so at that point, an exit strategy will be executed, hopefully with some handsome profits.

Conclusion

When this gold bull charges, it will reach a fever pitch where rational thinking leaves the room and obsessive behavior takes over. As the old adage goes, there is no fever like a gold fever, and it is coming soon.

The demand for gold is growing as investors allocate some of their funds to gold ETFs which are easy to access and exit and are gaining in popularity.

The advent of the internet gives millions of people access to data and the ability to trade from a mobile phone, so the speed of trading will pick up, and the oscillations in price will become wild at times. It will be very exciting and also gut-wrenching at times, so do not bet the ranch, live to fight another day regardless of the market.

If you are new to this sector of the market, acquire some physical gold when you can and also some of the precious metal stocks which offer leverage to the underlying metal, and do it soon.

I am long physical gold and silver and own around 12 stocks in this sector, including Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM), SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM), Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL), and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) which I regard as core holdings.

Please do your own due diligence and read as widely as possible in order to gain a thorough understanding of this sector as it is your money that is being placed at risk in any speculation of this nature.

