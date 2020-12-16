YTD through October 31, 2020, Macy's Adjusted EBITDA is negative $672 million, the company's net debt is $3.84 billion, and there is no good visibility on its future earnings power.

Perhaps I am tilting at windmills as today's piece is about Macy's (M) fundamentals and not its stock price. That stock price has become divorced with its fundamentals as a powerful combination of vaccine optimism and markedly improved sentiment (a shift towards value stocks, as value stocks have greatly lagged growth stocks for years) has fueled an impressive short squeeze. Given this most curious sequence of events, this piece will explore four significant risks confronting Macy's.

Before we dive in and examine my core bearish arguments, for perspective, from an October 30, 2020 intra-day low of $6.06 to an intra-day high of $12.24, made on December 7th, Macy's shares have doubled. As someone that has closely followed and written about Macy's for a number of years, and someone that spends the vast majority of my bandwidth thinking about fundamentals, I watched in sheer amazement as Macy's stock price defied gravity during this epic five-week stretch. Given the broader market's incredible melt-up, during the month of November 2020, a rising tide lifted many boats and Macy's was on this list. This melt-up occurred in spite of Macy's expensive valuation, uncertain business outlook for 2021, and poor near-term fundamentals.

Source: Fidelity

Enclosed below let's review four significant headwinds that make Macy's current double-digit stock price all the more puzzling, at least to people that actually think about fundamentals.

E-Commerce Represented Only 25% Of 2019 Sales

In FY 2019, Macy's generated $24.6 billion in revenue and its comps declined by less than 1%. Its best segment, e-commerce, represented approximately 25% of Macy's FY 2019 sales.

On November 19, 2020, Macy's reported its Q3 2020 results. Per its press release, comps were down 20.2% (owned plus licensed basis). Keep in mind that the vast majority of its brick and mortar stores should have been open during Q3 (August 2020-October 2020). From a revenue perspective, its e-commerce business was the only bright spot with sales up 27% compared to Q3 2019. From a profitability standpoint, gross margin were strong as arguably many of its peers slashed open receipts to manage working capital during the immediate March 2020 lockdown aftermath.

Therefore, sector-wide, the absolute level of merchandise and inventories in the retail channel led to better full price selling and improved gross margins. From a profitability standpoint, this combination of better gross margins and significant cost cuts led to positive Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA.

That said, YTD Adjusted EBITDA for the first 39 weeks of FY 2020 was negative $672 million compared to positive $1.175 billion YoY.

Source: Macy's IR

If you listen to Macy's Q3 2020 conference call, it is also crystal clear that management made a number significant cost cuts. Although cost cuts can greatly enhance short-term profitability, in the intermediate term, I would argue that this type of extreme cost-cutting is actually a negative. Over the past five years, the elephant in the room has always been Macy's tepid top-line growth. Despite an exceptionally strong consumer spending environment, Macy's has been donating market share to both the mass channel and its off-price peers as mall traffic continues its secular decline.

Source: Macy's Q3 2020 Earnings

To quantify the scope of Macy's weak brick and mortar sales, let's do some basic math. We can solve for Macy's implied Q3 2020 brick and mortar comps, since we know a 75% brick and mortar and 25% e-commerce sales mix is a good proxy based on 2019 actuals. And since we know that e-commerce comped +27% in Q3 2020 and overall Q3 2020 comps were -20.2% then we can solve for brick and mortar comps. Based on this simple math, this means that Macy's physical stores comped down approximately 36% in Q3 2020!

Source: Author's chart

On December 1, 2020, Macy's CEO, Jeff Gennette, participated in Morgan Stanley's Global Consumer and Retail Conference. During that recorded meeting, Jeff cited the 2019 e-commerce mix figure of 25% and talked about a longer-term goal and targeted e-commerce sales mix to reach the mid 40s.

So although Macy's does have a good e-commerce business and even if you assume really strong comps, this isn't a big enough piece of the business to offset the brick and mortar weakness.

In addition, speaking of e-commerce growth, if you have been paying attention to the news there has been a massive industry-wide shift to e-commerce that has only accelerated during Covid. Because the major shippers (FedEx and UPS) are running at 100% capacity, especially during the holidays 2020 rush, there are additional surcharges and added shipping costs, and this dings profitability.

And again, back on December 1, 2020, during that Morgan Stanley Investor Event, Jeff noted that Macy's absolutely must offer free shipping to remain competitive and he directly notes that this dings gross margins.

But as you mentioned, doing all that, that’s great - you’re going to go to mid-40s, you’re going to be at 40 and above on digital. You’ve got all these shipping charges because one of the table stakes for all of our loyal customers is free shipping, and so how do we counteract that free shipping and its impingement on gross margin.

And in case the backdrop wasn't already formidable enough, given this unprecedented demand, the major carriers had to turn away retailers during Cyber Monday. Likewise, it has been reported that the major carriers are asking retailers to book order a few days earlier than usual to ensure delivery prior to Christmas, again given the 100% shipping capacity.

Unfortunately Macy's Stores Are In Malls

If we think about Macy's, we think about malls and downtown stores. Per its February 5, 2020 Polaris Investor day slide deck, prior to the pandemic, the company talked about how its Class A malls drive the majority of its sales.

Source: Macy's IR

Lo and behold, it was widely cited that Black Friday store traffic was down 52%. I know that retailers started offering compelling deals in early November, so the cadence of sales is different this year. However, Black Friday used to have the very best deals and be a major driver of in-store traffic to malls. If in-store traffic was down 52% during Black Friday then perhaps that is a precursor and leading indicator for weak holiday mall traffic.

Macy's was expecting its top 250 stores to generate 78% of 2021 sales.

Source: Macy's IR

Outside of malls, in FY 2019, Macy's derived 9.3% of it sales from off-mall urban stores. The issue is since March 2020, white collar office workers are working from home. Given that many of Macy's important downtown store are located near office buildings, there simply isn't the foot traffic this year. And there is no reason for people who live in the suburbs to venture into the city to shop at Macy's.

Enclosed below is a Mass Transit Chart that captures public transit ridership in a number of major U.S. cities.

Source: US Facts.org

If we think about Macy's, we also think about New York and tourism. New York City just closed indoor dining and international tourism is non-existent. So think about the reality on the ground, mall traffic continues their secular decline and this has only been exacerbated by the pandemic, Macy's urban stores will see less traffic as people work from home, and the lucrative tourism sales are non-existent this year.

Herald Square And Real Estate

Prior to the pandemic, many people believed that Macy's owned real estate portfolio was its trump card and that this real estate could be monetized to shore up its balance sheet at any time. However, over the years, Macy's has been selling off this seed corn (a Warren Buffett phrase). This real estate was its cookie jar to raise meaningful cash flow.

Per the company's February 2020 Polaris presentation, the company has successfully monetized $1.6 billion from real estate sales. Eventually, you run out of fine silver to hawk.

Source: Macy's February 5, 2020

Moreover, per its Polaris strategic playbook, the company had in motion a detailed strategy to continue to monetize, and develop its once valuable owned real estate. Unfortunately, given the pandemic and how working from home has changed everything, broadly speaking, real estate for commercial real estate for both office and retail is worth a lot less.

Source: Macy's IR

Moreover, the company's crown jewel real estate asset was always Herald Square. Post pandemic, New York City is in a lot of trouble. The city is facing a significant population exodus as the wealthy retreat to suburbs or completely leave the city for more tax-friendly and business-friendly locales, like Florida. Recently, Goldman Sachs has been splashed in the headlines as it contemplates moving its Asset Management business to Florida. When you think of high finance and New York, you always think of Goldman Sachs (GS) alongside Citibank (C) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

Likewise, if you are looking for a proxy for the value of Manhattan office real estate, then look no further then Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP), SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), and Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT).

Source: Yahoo Finance

And if you are looking for a poster child for overcapacity and a glut of retail and commercial space, look no further than Hudson Yards. Therefore, what is Herald Square worth today? I'm not sure, but it certainly isn't $3 billion or $4 billion.

$3.84 Billion Of Net Debt

Lastly, we need to keep in mind that Macy's has nearly $4 billion of net debt, as of October 31, 2020. Also, keep in mind that Macy's October 31, 2020 inventories are $2.1 billion less than November 2, 2019 ($5.144 billion vs. $7.256 billion). So from a balance sheet perspective, the dramatically lesser inventory, which is prudent because you have to try and match inventory to a significantly lower near-term sales outlook, understates how leveraged Macy's balance sheet is in a normalized environment.

If we think about valuation, Macy's has 310.5 million shares x $10.75 or a $3.34 billion market capitalization and $3.84 billion of net debt translating to an enterprise price value of $7.2 billion.

Source: Macy's Q3 FY 2020 10-Q

For perspective, in FY 2019, Macy's Adjusted EBITDA was $2.34 billion, or down 19% compared to FY 2018.

What is Macy's FY 2021 Adjusted EBITDA outlook? I don't think anyone knows as visibility is cloudy.

We know the current numerator is $7.2 billion but we don't have a good proxy for a normalized Adjusted EBITDA denominator.

Year to date Adjusted EBITDA is negative $672 million due to the pandemic.

The Dividend

In the past, Macy's was widely owned for its dividend. There was a certain assurance that its dividend payout ratio was well-covered and that the dividend was sacrosanct. That got thrown out the window given the pandemic. And if we take a step back, Macy's was trading in the mid $16s back in January 2020 and paying a $1.51 per share annual dividend. Back then, Macy's had just reported a decent holiday season and had lot of FY Adjusted EBITDA power.

On December 1, 2020, when Morgan Stanley's Kim Greenberger asked directly about the dividend, Macy's new CFO, Adrian Mitchell, said the following.

Here is Kim's question:

Here is Adrian's response. As he clearly states, getting back to an investment grade credit rating and having enough resources to pay off near-term maturities is Macy's top priority. This means its dividend will not return anytime soon.

So the lack of earnings visibility and lack of dividend make Macy's significant stock price increases all more puzzling.

Short Interest

Per the Wall Street Journal, as of November 29, 2020, there were 110 million shares of Macy's sold short. The largest rally in the history of the Russell 2000 in November 2020 combined with a high short interest greatly enhanced Macy's significant rally.

Source: WSJ

Putting It All Together

Since mid to late November 2020, the broader stock market has felt like a roaring casino to me. Momentum, the Robinhood phenomenon, extraordinarily loose monetary policy, and animal spirits have led to a mind-boggling rally. I have been long equities all year but have raised cash since July 1, 2020 and raised a lot more in mid to late November 2020. I have noticed a markedly different investor mindset that I would characterize as super short-term focused, at least anecdotally in the circles that I move in. There is visceral bravado that stocks can only go up.

In terms of Macy's, I have no idea who is long shares at these levels. The company's e-commerce business is too small to offset the severe brick and mortar weakness and shipping surcharges will ding gross margins. Let's face it, malls are in secular decline and Macy's is a department store company, not to mention that New York City real estate has greatly declined in value and therefore so has Herald Square, and Macy's has a lot of debt and no ability to pay a dividend anytime soon.

That said, this isn't a market tailored for fundamental analysts. As a fundamental analyst and someone that tries to understand businesses, and the drivers of their underlying financial results, lately I feel more and more lost in the madness of the crowd. This is what happens when emotion, sentiment, and momentum take over.

Second Wind Capital is a catalyst driven/trading-oriented service with an underpinning tied to value and out of favor sectors. Year-to-date my portfolio is up 89% through December 15, 2020 despite maintaining at last 50% in cash since July 1, 2020. These returns were generated purely from stock picking and were not enhanced by leveraged call option bets. Join now with a 2-week free trial and follow my real-time portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are short M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the Macy's $10 January 15, 2021 puts at a cost of $0.80 per contract. This is a modest bet sized at 40 Bps of overall portfolio exposure.