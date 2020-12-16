Summary

Macy's stock price doubled from October 30th to December 7th based on vaccine optimism, improved sentiment and a short squeeze.

YTD through October 31, 2020, Macy's Adjusted EBITDA is negative $672 million, the company's net debt is $3.84 billion, and there is no good visibility on its future earnings power.

The company faces a number of obvious and material headwinds.