Author's Note: It has been close to 6 months since we last published an article on Seeking Alpha due to contractual obligations with our clients. But we are now back in action, and are glad to continue sharing our market thoughts & observations with readers. In the near future, we will also introduce readers who are interested to our quantitative, machine-learning trading signals on major ETFs. Stay tuned.

Copper/Gold Ratio Triggers Long-Term Buy Signal In Stocks

In our previous outlook on S&P 500 (SPY) back in June, we predicted that SPY will reach all-time highs based on bullish technical, sentiment and seasonal patterns. Today, even after more than completing a V-shaped recovery with a remarkable 15% YTD gain, we reckon more upside is still ahead based on the surging copper/gold ratio, which is historically a reliable barometer on global economic outlook. Specifically, the ratio has decisively broken above its 50-week moving average after being mired in a multi-year downtrend:

Source: WingCapital Investments

As shown above, all of the major turnarounds in the gold/copper ratio over the past 30 years have preceded significant rallies in the S&P 500. On average, SPY has gained 8% and 12% in the ensuing 6 and 12 months respectively following the ratio's breakout above 50WMA by at least 5 consecutive weeks:

Date SPY Copper/Gold 50WMA # Weeks Above 50WMA SPY Forward Chg 3-Month 6-Month 12-Month 3/14/1994 46.97 0.00235 0.00221 5 -1.83% 0.10% 5.52% 12/16/1996 74.84 0.00278 0.00272 5 6.47% 19.69% 26.64% 5/17/1999 133.34 0.00244 0.00241 5 -0.14% 6.87% 5.84% 10/27/2003 105.30 0.00244 0.00219 5 8.67% 5.38% 7.50% 8/10/2009 100.79 0.00299 0.00231 5 6.29% 7.19% 7.46% 11/28/2016 219.68 0.00223 0.00174 5 7.77% 11.15% 20.38% 11/2/2020 350.16 0.00161 0.00157 5 Average 4.54% 8.39% 12.22% Median 6.38% 7.03% 7.48% % Positive 66.67% 100.00% 100.00%

Fundamentally, the correlation makes sense considering the fact that copper is a key industrial metal used in construction, manufacturing, etc. that tends to rise in price during economic expansions. As such, copper's sustained outperformance vs. the safe haven gold suggests a global economic recovery is underway, leading to a cyclical rally in broader stock market.

Subdued Bond Yields Remain A Tailwind For S&P 500

Thanks to the Fed and global central banks' barrage of quantitative easing over the past year to combat the economic fallout from COVID-19, bond yields have remained stuck near all-time lows despite skyrocketing stock markets. As the chart below illustrates, the 10-year Treasury yield remains capped under the 1% ceiling, while SPY's trailing 12-month dividend yield has compressed to record lows of just above 1.5%.

Source: WingCapital Investments

Notice the spread between SPY's TTM dividend and 10-year Treasury continues to stay solidly above positive territory despite the V-shaped recovery in stocks. Looking back, major corrections in SPY tend to occur only after the yield spread has dipped below zero. For instance, the yield spread turning negative in January 2020 was already signaling trouble ahead of the global pandemic-driven market crash.

Source: WingCapital Investments

Hence, until 10-year Treasury yields spike above 1.5% due to either a substantial pickup in inflation or the Fed scaling back its monetary easing, the path of least resistance for SPY remains to the upside in our opinion.

Short-Term Headwinds: Sentiment & Seasonality

While our long-term outlook is constructive, there are reasons to expect the short-term pullback off the all-time highs of above 370 to continue into the first quarter of 2021. First, according to the AAII investor survey, the 4-week average of investor bullish sentiment has spiked up to just shy of 50%, which is the highest level since early 2018:

Source: American Association of Individual Investors, WingCapital Investments

Furthermore, the short-term technical picture has evidently turned overbought with the SPY tagging the 20-week upper Bollinger Band. As illustrated in the above chart, the combination of elevated bullish sentiment and overstretched technicals has proven to be short-term negative for SPY as witnessed in late 2014 and early 2018.

Meanwhile, the positive seasonal pattern during a U.S. election year is about to draw to an end. According to EquityClock.com, choppy market conditions are to be expected in the following year during the first quarter:

Source: EquityClock.com

That being said, we would continue staying long SPY and look to add on dips towards the 20-week moving average, which currently stands at 344. To conclude, the breakout in copper/gold ratio and relative value to bonds suggest the bull run in S&P 500 and broader stock market has a long way to go.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have intraday options, futures and other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.