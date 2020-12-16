Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock has had seen a big rise in 2020, as investors have turned their attention to the iPhone 5G launch. This, coupled with the emergence of its services and wearable business segments, has resulted in an unprecedented amount of multiple expansion, driven by low rates. However, it appears there is a huge holder of the stock selling calls.

Selling the calls suggests that the shareholder is taking in the options premium and trying to take advantage of its current price because they believe the price shall fall from its current levels.

Low Rates Drive Multiple Higher

Part of the stock's big gains has been on the heels of multiple expansion, driven by the low-interest environment. That has driven the stock's one-year forward P/E Ratio to almost 30, its highest level since 2016, and nearly double its historical average of 15.7. It has also pushed its earnings yield to a low of 3.4%, which happens to be about 2.5% higher than the 10-year rate - also a historical low.

The spread between Apple's earnings yield and the 10-year rate is the narrowest point since November of 2019 and October 2018.

The biggest risk to Apple from a Macro standpoint are yields on the long end of the curve rise. It wouldn't take much of an increase in rates to derail the stock's earnings multiple, causing it to shrink, and place downward force on the actual stock price.

Based on analyst estimates for $4.34 in the fiscal year 2022, if yields on the 10-year rose to even 1.1%, about 20 bps higher than they are currently. Apple's earnings yield would need to rise to 3.6%, from 3.4%, to keep its current spread with the 10-year neutral. This would push the stock lower by more than 5%, and perhaps below $120.

The simple adjustment to rates could be the driving factor behind a shareholder selling many calls in Apple yesterday. The open interest levels for the March 19 $120, $130, and $132.5 calls rose dramatically. With the 120 calls rising by almost 75,000 contracts, the $130 calls rising by almost 45,000 contracts, and the $132.5 calls rising by around 43,000 contracts. Combined it was about 163,000 total call contracts sold, representing nearly 16.3 million shares.

The calls were all sold, with the trader taking in premiums on the $120 calls of $12.40 per contract, $7.55 per contract on the $130 calls, and $6.60 per contract on the sale of the $132.50 calls.

Overall, this would suggest that the trader is betting in multiple legs; through most likely covered calls, the stock is trading below $132.5, $130, or $120 by the expiration date in March. If it is not, the trader is at risk of having the stock called away, giving up the stock.

Fundamentals May Not Matter

This isn't to say the company will struggle from a fundamental standpoint. In fact, just yesterday, the Nikkei Asian Review noted that Apple was increasing its iPhone production by as much as 30% in the first half of 2021. It would appear that this trader may merely be reflecting a view on the stock's valuation, which is without a doubt high.

Technical Trends Suggests Lower Prices

The stock has broken out of a triangle pattern, and it appears over the short term, it could head back to $131. However, at that point, it seems most likely that it would reverse and begin to trend lower, potentially heading back to around $115, after filling a technical gap at $131.

Apple, from a fundamental standpoint, is fine. The stock has risen on low rates which have pushed its share price higher than it likely deserves to be. All it will take is for rates to rise just slightly to really cause a problem for this stock and many technology stocks alike.