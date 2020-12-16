We like the company as a capital preservation hedge and believe it to be fairly priced.

Management has done well to pivot to cash throughout the year and the company boasts one of the best debt profiles in the industry.

CBRE has followed the S&P throughout the year, rebounding from its March lows in a V-shaped fashion.

Much like the broader market, CBRE Group (CBRE) has had a rollercoaster year. Up ~124% from its March lows, the company has followed a V-shape recovery, tracking almost identically to the S&P 500 (SPX) - something it has done historically.

In this article, we'll delve into the company's three main business segments, how they've fared, and what the future holds for the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2019 revenue).

This is No One-Trick Pony

Throughout its storied 114-year history, CBRE has considerably grown its business, now operating in more than 530 offices worldwide, serving clients in 100 countries, and employing over 100,000 people.

In 2018, the company announced a new organizational structure, wherein its financial results are divided among the three global business segments we'll cover below.

Advisory Services: This segment comprises a broad range of services but is mainly divided into four subsegments: Leasing Services, Capital Markets, Property and Project Management Services, and Valuation Services.

(i) Leasing consists of providing strategic advice for owners/investors and occupiers/tenants of real estate. As we'll see across the different segments, what's remarkable about CBRE is the amount of value it creates both directly and indirectly. For instance, in 2019, in leases alone the company negotiated ~$168.2 billion globally. The bulk of revenue stems from account-based occupier clients, where CBRE negotiates on behalf of their clients a portion or the entirety of their portfolio. They've established a foothold in key US metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, South Florida, and New York, among others.

(ii) Capital Markets is the property sales and mortgage services arm of the company, which often go hand in hand. Again, to get a sense of how much money CBRE moves around, 2019 saw $322.6 billion worth of these transactions, with $264.4 billion coming from property sales whereas the remaining $58 billion emanated from mortgage originations and loan sales. In the US, the company accounted for almost a fifth (17%) of investment sales transaction greater than $2.5 million across all property types.

(iii) Property and Project Management Services encompass construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services. While these contracts could be unilaterally terminated with notice of 30 to 90 days, most of them last for multiple years, underscoring the bang for buck clients receive. These long-term relationships also enable CBRE to cross and upsell across their client base, offering leasing, refinancing, disposition, and appraisal services.

(iv) Valuation Services include market-value appraisals, litigation support, DCF analyses, feasibility studies, and consulting. The company has amassed mammoth propriety data sets that grant it an advantage in data management, analysis, and valuation report preparation. Another whopping statistic is the 259,000 valuation, appraisal, and advisory assignments completed in 2019 - or ~710 per day (!).

(Source: CBRE Q3 Earnings Presentation)

The latest quarter results point to the lingering damage brought about by COVID-19. On a YoY basis, leasing contracted 31% globally and 36% in the US, while property sales fell 34% globally and 39% in the US. As an offset of sorts, loan servicing and Advisory Property and Project Management fee revenue both grew 2%. Further, adjusted EBITDA margin held up nicely as a result of disciplined expense management.

Global Workspace Solutions (GWS): This segment, as defined by the company's 10-K, "provides a broad suite of integrated, contractually-based outsourcing services globally for occupiers of real estate, including facilities management, project management, and transaction services (leasing and sales).

(i) Facilities Management involves the day-to-day management for traditional office space (headquarters, regional offices, etc.) along with servicing more specialized industries such as life science and medical facilities. As of 2019, year-end, the company managed over 4.2 billion square feet on behalf of occupiers.

(ii) Project Management Services are provided on a portfolio-wide or programmatic basis. You're not seeing double, most of this subsegment's revenue is reported under GWS, but there's still some project management revenue that falls under the Advisory umbrella (the split is ~70-30). The contracts implemented in 2019 were valued at ~$124.3 billion.

(iii) Transaction Services are performed for account-based clients, often bundled together with other commercial real estate services. Leasing is the most meaningful revenue stream for this type of service.

(Source: CBRE Q3 Earnings Presentation)

As we can see, the overwhelming majority of GWS revenue stems from Facilities Management, which actually ticked up on both a gross and fee revenue 6% and 9%, respectively. Management claims that a third of margin expansion has been driven by structural improvements implemented in the last few months. The segment's stability against a backdrop of continued lockdowns in most countries around the world speaks to the company's blend of efficient contract structuring coupled with a stable service that buildings continue to require - whether people are working from home or not.

Real Estate Investments: Finally, the company's investment arm provides investment management services globally, development services in both the US and UK, and a service designed to accommodate the "new normal" with flexible office space solutions.

(i) The Investment Management Services that CBRE provides cater to some of the largest global investors: pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundation, and endowments, among others. It is a unique way for the company to leverage its deep insight into the real estate market and its underlying trends while simultaneously offering exposure to investors looking to pile up on this asset class. The company will even co-invest in some cases, functioning as much valued skin in the game, but more so a value-add to investors (and to CBRE in the case of accretive investments). As of year-end 2019, CBRE possessed $112.9 billion in AUM, up ~$7.4 billion from a year prior.

(ii) Development Services are carried out by Trammell Crow Company in the US and the relatively recently-acquired Telford Homes in the UK. The former pursues opportunistic development and investment strategies, while the latter is a developer of mixed-use sites in London, where demand significantly outweighs supply. There are over ~$13 billion in development projects underway.

(iii) Flexible-Space Solutions probably caught your eye, right? This subsegment goes by the name "Hana", and was already up and running before the globe decided to lock itself indoors for months on end. If anything, it points to CBRE's knack for staying ahead of the curve and adapting to the evolving context surrounding commercial real estate.

(Source: CBRE Q3 Earnings Presentation)

Institutional investors are still hungry for real estate, especially in a low interest rate environment. Resilient assets such as multifamily and medical office buildings are hot property-literally-due to their countercyclical nature. The resulting liquidity levels of institutional investors coupled with a cap rate compressed environment continues to benefit CBRE's top and bottom line. As a result, adjusted EBITDA grew 12% YoY driven by higher recurring fees and a record-setting AUM. Hana is expected to have 10 operational units by year end, while management is evaluating other asset-light opportunities going forward.

2020: Dealing with a Pandemic

Historically, CBRE's performance tends to be better towards the end of the year as opposed to the onset, mainly due to the focus on completing sales, financing, and leasing transactions. And while a significant portion of CBRE's revenue may be seasonal, COVID was undoubtedly absent from any company forecast. What's more, the nature of CBRE's business is strongly tied to a strong economy, and since the last decade saw a booming real estate market, CBRE thrived along with it. In juxtaposing CBRE with the S&P, we see a nearly identical trend - troughs included.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In times of crisis, pivoting to cash is always a prudent idea, and one that CBRE has executed brilliantly throughout the year. Q2 saw the company increase liquidity to ~$3.5 billion, while it stands at ~$1.5 billion as of Q3, up 52% YoY. This translates into a fortress balance sheet that gives the company ample room to maneuver going forward, as Net Leverage stands at just 0.2x.

Moreover, the improvements in FCF conversion are nothing short of extraordinary, more than doubling when contrasting 2019 with TTM Q3. Such has been the benefit of management's "transformation initiatives", that the company projects ~$200 million in run-rate savings for this year. An inherent hedge of the company's business model is that compensation-the company's largest expense-is commission-based, meaning that volatile market conditions are mitigated by a similar reduction in variable expenses.

(Source: CBRE Q3 Earnings Presentation)

Perhaps the most compelling sign of strength is that the company has had a decade to transform itself into a larger, more diversified company compared to the one that had to endure the global financial crisis a little over a decade ago.

Facilities Management has added 3.7 billion in square feet over the last 10 years, while adding data center management capability string to its bow. Industrial and multifamily offerings have grown exponentially, adding a newfound resilience to downturns. CEO Robert Sulentic further underlined some impressive metrics on the latest earnings call:

U.S. project management has grown five-fold in 10 years, and COVID is further capitalizing demand for this group's specialized services. Finally, our investment management businesses core asset portfolio, which has grown more than 300% over 10 years and now comprises nearly 85% of total AUM has held up quite well this year. The resilient aspects of our business are helping us whether the sharp COVID driven fall in property leasing and sales. Another key contributor was quickly aligning our expenses with reduced market demand.

(Source: CBRE Q3 Earnings Presentation)

Make no mistake, this is a buyer's market. This low-rate environment is certainly propelling and upholding the transactional real estate market as investors with sufficient dry powder yearn to capitalize on once-in-a-century opportunities (unless future pandemics become more prevalent, that is).

While the company is continuing to refrain from providing explicit EPS guidance amid the ongoing uncertainty, they have been providing qualitative snapshots of what the market has been doing on a quarter to quarter and YoY basis. Q2, for instance, illustrated that robust pre-Covid pipeline drove better than expected results. The latest Q3 outlook showed the decrease in transactional revenue by deal size. Moreover, management has suspended all share repurchases until further notice, focusing instead on internally optimizing the business and pursuing strategic M&A with the war chest it has stockpiled.

(Source: CBRE Q3 Earnings Presentation)

It seems, then, that CBRE has weathered the storm perhaps even better than anticipated. The company has been quick to strengthen areas of opportunity, and responsible growth during the last few years have left in a solid financial position to capitalize on secular growth trends once the pandemic comes to pass.

Valuation

Analyst estimates signal CBRE's year will (understandably) fall short of its historical performance. 2021, however, will show significant signs of recovery to get the overall operation back on track.

(Source: TIKR Terminal)

In line with the previous estimates, we can do some quick napkin math to arrive at the price/earnings to growth ratio ("PEG Ratio"). At a current price of $65.13 as of yesterday's close, an EPS (GAAP) 2020 estimate of $2.18 and a 2021 YoY growth rate of 39.6%, we get a PEG ratio of 0.75.

In other words, this would imply that CBRE is trading at a 33% discount to fair value. Like we mentioned in our debut piece, however, this is meaningless if no one else believes it.

Let's look at the company's peers, shall we?

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

CBRE is pretty much trading in line with its peers. These companies will be some of the few that will need not worry about multiple compression giving forward, as these relatively low values highlight strong fundamentals across the sector, especially among CBRE's main competitors (and similar entities): Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), Colliers International (CIGI), and Cushman & Wakefield (CWK).

It is, however, CBRE and JLL that stand out, as shown by Seeking Alpha's Quant Factor Grades. CBRE might not be a value stock, but it will do wonders for investors looking for capital preservation and a good night's sleep.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Finally, this neat table from Simplivest illustrates how CBRE's valuation has fluctuated over time. Currently, it is not too distanced from its 7-year average. The company's multiple growth levers and sign of strength in withstanding such dramatic headwinds point to a robust business model poised to continue standing the test of time.

(Source: Simplivest)

All of this is to say that we believe CBRE to be fairly priced. There are impressive characteristics to this business and how they've managed almost a year-long shutdown, but the uncertainty remains. We believe the market has priced in the company's durability, and it so happens to trade at pre-COVID levels. Once we have further clarity on vaccine-related developments in addition to Hana's performance, we'll have a better idea on whether the company can kick into second gear and resume being aggressive.

Key Takeaways

It's been an arduous difficult for everyone, and real estate has been particularly exposed to society's reclusion. Much has changed, and some permanently for that matter, but we remain bullish on humanity and its ability to overcome adversity.

And while we are not party to the notion that offices will be rendered obsolete, we recognize that the overall dynamics is sure to change. CBRE has demonstrated an ability to diversify its offering and mitigate risk - the bull market was bound to end someday. Yet the amount of fiscal stimulus that has been injected into the economy and recent developments concerning vaccines show a more-than-likely possibility of extending an up trending economy with low-cost credit markets.

While CBRE might not have explosive SaaS-like growth going forward, it has become a mammoth component of the real estate industry, positioning itself as the market leader in an array of verticals. Managing expectations is key, and with the aforesaid preamble in mind, investors might find a safe haven to deposit some capital in a market where bubble-like stocks abound and government securities yield nothing.

Thanks for following along.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.