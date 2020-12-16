Why Sumo Logic's 11x forward sales valuation doesn't make sense any longer. I argue why I didn't wish this stock to become the next Splunk while I held it.

Investing is not supposed to be easy, and I go through and explain my rationale for exiting this stock.

Sumo Logic had some positive aspects in the quarter, but it is overwhelmed by a single problem, the lack of strong growth rates.

Investment Thesis

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had a less-than-stellar result as it reported its first-quarter as a public company. Critically, its guidance is now pointing towards rapid deceleration into Q4 2021, with paltry growth rates of just 18% y/y growth at the high-end.

In sum, I fail to see a reason to pay 11x forward revenues for a company which is decelerating at such a rapid clip. With so many better investment opportunities elsewhere, I'm looking elsewhere for better bargains.

Growth Rates Are Rapidly Fizzling

What are we trying to do when we are investing? Investing is trying to shift the odds in your favor and deploying capital today so that it can be worth more down the road. If we remained focused on the key principles and use these as our guiding frames, we'll understand better what's at stake here.

You want to be investing in a company that's sustainably growing. I've been invested in companies that are shrinking, and even if you get them cheap enough, it's a very difficult investment. You want to always be thinking about your margin of safety. This is so critical to successful investing. Not to lose capital, so you can fight another day.

So, while I know that I make investment mistakes, it's good to be reminded. That's why I always argue for diversifying. Because the unusual happens unusually often.

Also, it's important to invest without emotions. If you truly study Warren Buffett and read the biographies about him (incidentally, that's the best biography about him, since he basically asked Alice Schroeder to write it in her style and she doesn't hold back). You should not get too attached to your holdings.

Firstly, the business doesn't know you own it. It has no loyalty towards you, so you shouldn't have any loyalty towards it. The stock doesn't know what price it has to return to so that you can breakeven. The stock will go towards what it's worth.

Secondly, the purpose of investing is to grow your capital, via the vehicle/business that permits you to grow your assets as quickly and safely as possible. It's not good enough to get there only to see it all traced back. You have to get there and stay there.

Source: author's calculations, **high-end company guidance

When a company has its first public quarter, it's very telling. Was the company simply brushed up for IPO so that management could cash out, or is there something worthwhile here? There are cases like Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), and there are cases like Sumo Logic.

And I don't see any rational reason for why Sumo Logic is growing its revenues by 45% y/y in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, only to be guiding towards close to 20% by the end of the twelve-month period.

Even if we assume that Sumo Logic comes out with strong top-line beats next quarter in fiscal 2021 and reports 22% or even 23% on the top line, I simply can't see enough here to support that possibility.

Then, what happens next quarter, when Sumo Logic reports its Q1 2022? How will the company perform then? Will Sumo Logic's revenue growth rates come down to just 15% y/y? Or even less?

Looking Ahead, Always Looking Ahead

I could make the case that maybe we should just hold on and hope to return to breakeven or something similar.

But when you are investing, you are trying to position yourself for strong gains ahead. What happened in the past has very little impact on what happens in the future.

I know that investing is difficult. If it was easy, then everyone would make strong returns, and the whole system would get arbitraged away.

When I built a position in Sumo Logic, I was very clear about what I was looking for. I was looking for high 20% growth rates to maybe 30% growth rates. Thus, this clarity of vision of what I was looking for and what I felt I was paying for helps me realize what I'm meant to be getting.

When I don't get what I think I'm paying for, then, I'm out. And, that's why I always write down 3 sentences to say why I'm buying something and recommend you do too. 3 sentences will take you a max of 3 minutes, and it will save you huge returns over time.

I don't want to be paying more than 11x forward sales for a business that may be growing in the mid to high teens. And if I don't want to pay that multiple. That means, other investors won't want to pay it either. So, they'll want to get out of this investment also.

In the present environment, as investors are starting to push back from lofty valued stocks, I don't wish to be left paying 11x forward sales for a business with unsustainable growth rates. We all saw what happened with Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), right?

Data by YCharts

The Bottom Line

(Source)

If you are absolutely amazing at investing, you are going to be right 60% of the time. Nobody is ever right 100% of the time. So, it's important to incorporate that 40% failure rate into your thinking process.

Also, I never let taxes be a consideration for me to keep an investment. Having to pay taxes should not be involved in the investment quality: it's a byproduct of investing.

PRICE HIKE COMING JAN. 2021! After a very strong 2020, Deep Value Returns will be increasing its prices for new Members. Don't PROCRASTINATE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is long PLTR.