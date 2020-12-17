They also are holding and buying their positions at a discount to PAR.

I love getting a good deal. It seems most people do. Black Friday sales have passed, but throughout much of the holiday season stores and shoppers clamor to get deals made. Customers love maximizing their return by scoring on sale items. Stores love raking in the extra profit from sales, even if the per item tally is lower than normal.

Today I want to cover a fund that's been a holding of High Dividend Opportunities for a little while: Highland Income Fund (HFRO) which yields 9.4%.

Doubling Your Discount

Imagine if you could spend $100 to get $171 back? That's how HFRO's discount to NAV and purchasing positions at a discount to PAR is working. It creates a massive discount by doubling them.

Data by YCharts

HFRO's NAV has remained significantly more stable than HFRO's market price. Even as its market price has strongly appreciated, HFRO's NAV hasn't been idle. It's been rising as well! We actually don't see HFRO's NAV slowing its climb. Why? Because of its holdings. When you buy one share of HFRO, you're buying their currently-priced holdings at a phenomenal 25% discount. This is actually largely reduced from the 35% discount since our last update in October. CEF's like HFRO often feel the powerful force of "reversion to mean" – essentially a CEF at a large discount will see its market price pulled back toward its NAV, likewise, CEFs trading at a large premium will be constantly fighting the pull of gravity back to their NAV.

HFRO's management has not been sitting back idle either. They have been actively arranging their portfolio to capture the upside behind loans and CLOs.

Source: HFRO Factsheet Q3

Currently, loans comprise 23.4% of their total portfolio, and CLOs comprise 15.7%. Both of these groupings are held at a significant discount themselves.

Source: HFRO Factsheet Q3

This means HFRO only needs to generate a 7.26% yield from its portfolio to cover the 9.4% yield it pays out to you. This should calm the fears of many more conservative investors who wonder if a 9.4% yield is sustainable.

Furthermore, when we recently covered XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT), which yields 11.4%, we expressed that CLO values and loan values were strongly rising. Since that time XFLT's NAV has continued to improve, rising over 4% in a short time:

Data by YCharts

This actually is muted compared to CLO-only focused funds – like Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC), which recently reported an astounding 25% increase in its NAV month over month. This was after a 20% climb quarter over quarter. OXLC yields 14.3% currently. OXLC's rapid rise is attributed to its investing in the most highly-discounted and riskiest part of the CLO structure – the equity tranche. While HFRO's exposure to CLOs is considerably lower – they are still at a 25% discount to PAR.

Timber! How Are Lumber Prices?

HFRO's single largest investment is its joint venture with CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT). As such it can be directly impacted by the price movements and value of the lumber it holds. Thankfully lumber prices and futures have been exceptionally strong.

Source: Investing.com

This continues to bode well for HFRO's short- to mid-term NAV movement. With 17.6% of their portfolio in a singular investment, HFRO's management has placed a lot of trust in the demand and continued interest in wood-based products.

The Legal Overhang

Part of our original investment thesis was based on HFRO's NAV not including the proceeds of their ongoing legal battle. At this point, even without the NAV boost provided by their legal windfall, HFRO's large double discount makes them very attractive. I would feel remiss however if we did not touch on this subject. As of Oct. 2, HFRO continues to await the renewed decision by the Texas trial court after the Texas Supreme Court decided the original amount awarded to HFRO and compatriots was too high.

HFRO has never added any of its potential winnings into its NAV, so this would only move to widen its NAV discount and provide it new capital to invest.

Conclusion

HFRO continues to see its discount to NAV shrink, but it's still outsized compared to its prior levels. Investors who simply bought last year hoping to reap a legal windfall from their victory in court seem to have rapidly sold out and moved on to other opportunities. This has allowed HFRO's market price to drop considerably in 2020 even though its NAV has remained much more stable. HFRO is easily able to cover its distribution with earnings from its NAV with the demand only being to generate 7.26% vs. the +9% yield of its market price.

HFRO pays an attractive monthly distribution with dividends already declared through March, and it issues a 1099 at tax time. With CLO and loan values rapidly moving back toward PAR, and other CLO-oriented funds seeing large NAV value jumps, we expect HFRO's NAV to continue to rise in the short to mid term. As the legal battle works its way through the system, eventually HFRO's NAV will benefit but this shouldn't be your own reason to buy this attractive fund. Get it as the market's ultimate holiday deal, enjoy the bountiful income, and laugh your way to the bank when the legal battle resolves. Buy HFRO to boost your income and for capital appreciation.

