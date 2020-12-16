We also tell you why the already reduced dividend is also in danger.

Buy-write funds have become an increasingly popular way to have your cake and eat it too.

Options can be used to improve returns or they can be used to reduce risk. While some think of them as magic tools that can solve every problem the markets throw at them, others have a great deal of trepidation at the thought of using them. We have shown in our own work how one can reduce risk and generate improved returns using options. We see them as the single best tool to navigate the markets and generate better risk-adjusted income.

While our strategy relies on discerning which sectors are attractive for option use, most buy-write funds don't do that. Today, we examine one such option writing fund, Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) and discuss the type of portfolio for which this may be a good fit.

The Fund

BXMX was launched in October 2004 and the founding fathers wanted to make this a fund for those who wanted to sleep better at night. The fund aimed for an attractive total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The way this was going to be accomplished was by essentially holding an identical equity portfolio to SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and then selling index call options covering approximately 100% of the Fund's equity portfolio value. Nowadays this strategy may seem more commonplace, but back then Nuveen was one of the few following this.

Holdings

BXMX's top holdings include top rated mega cap companies like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B).

This almost exactly follows the top holdings of SPY.

There are small percentage differences between the two funds. Some of that likely has happened due to the smaller size of BXMX where exact replication over time is more problematic. But a large part of this appears to be a conscious choice. BXMX holds only 271 companies.

This is in contrast to the SPY, which holds 506.

While 271 and 506 are both rather significant in terms of overall diversification potential, BXMX's bent towards less holdings may rob it of the potential of the index's smaller holdings. We had recently shown this chart depicting that the index was thrashing the average stock.

That was primarily due to larger capitalization companies doing better than the smaller ones, even within the S&P 500. Overall, BXMX is leaning towards the large capitalization stocks and that might detract from its performance down the line to a small extent, in our opinion.

Options Written

BXMX options are exceptionally near-term in nature. As of November 30, the weighted average days to expiration was near 34.

We like this use of theta better than what we see with Nuveen's other fund, Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX). In the case of QQQX, Nuveen is going on an almost weekly ride with a weighted average duration of just about 12 days.

One other notable difference between the two popular options funds is that while BXMX is writing options on almost all its holdings, QQQX targets only about two-thirds (67%). BXMX is thus a more conservative fund as it uses relatively longer dated options and writes options on its entire portfolio. Both funds are writing calls at-the-money and that is to maximize premiums received.

Fees

The fund's fees are a tad under 1.00% and we think that is about average for an actively managed closed end fund executing an options strategy. The fund uses no leverage and hence has no interest expenses.

Performance

This is where we get to see how things really stack up. BXMX by virtue being founded in 2004, had the pleasure of navigating the global financial crisis and the March 2020 meltdown. From a 50,000 foot view, the fund has obviously lagged its non-optioned counterpart.

But there are glimpses of a quality that we like in option funds. For example, the global financial crisis produced an 8% smaller drop in this fund than SPY.

This is less than what we would like but in general managed distribution funds have a harder time outperforming during bear markets, even using options. In March 2020, the fund did provide some outperformance initially when indices tanked, but at the end of the selloff had lagged a little.

In both cases the non-option writing SPY quickly recovered lost ground and retook the lead on BXMX. That is a function of "blind" call writing wherein funds tend to not use discrimination as to when they write options.

Nonetheless, the fund again has done better in this regard than QQQX which provided almost zero downside buffer.

Options Income

While we believe that the primary purpose of an options writing fund is to provide a large downside buffer, not everyone agrees with this logic. A substantial portion of investors just want these funds to provide income. By that logic, the fund has definitely done a good job. The fund has doled out loads of income over time, although there has been a gradual erosion.

This is inevitable with funds that write options on 100% of their asset base. BXMX also shows a gradual NAV depletion due to this strategy and that itself makes it harder to generate the same amount of income over time.

Conclusion

We like this fund. We think it has modest expenses and writes slightly longer dated options than its Nasdaq counterpart, QQQX. Where it differs substantially from what we do in our portfolios is that it does not choose a sector allocation and it follows approximately what SPY does. For example, we recently reduced technology to a drastic underweight relative to the index and that is part of our risk reduction technique. BXMX will hold loads of technology sector holdings in the fund, simply because the index does. It also differs from our strategy in that it is not discerning about what price it wants to own the underlying stocks. BXMX will just sell options on the index, while we plan each entry methodically by selling the right cash secured put only at the price we like. While this fund is not suited for us, we do think it has merits versus just dumping money into index ETFs. Right now the fund offers a decent yield and a modest discount to NAV.

This is far higher than its 5 year average and investors who think the broader indices are reflecting exceptional euphoria, should consider a switch from SPY and similar ETFs to this one. If we have a slow and gradual bear market, this fund should do much better than SPY.

