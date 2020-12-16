The stock view is Neutral due to integration headaches and the merger focusing on the unproven European markets.

The company promotes a leader in the cannabis sector based on LTM revenues, but Curaleaf remains the leader based on projected revenues.

The merger expects $78 million in cost synergies which are needed as Tilray still loses substantial amounts of money.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) has been a favorite Canadian cannabis play in 2020, but the deal to be acquired by Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a reverse acquisition makes us more tepid on the stock. The company is stating the deal creates the largest global cannabis company, but the numbers don't back this moniker. My investment thesis would urge investors to cash out above $8 as the Canadian cannabis companies focus on small international markets and miss out on the massive U.S. THC market.

Image Source: Aphria/Tilray website

Deal Details

Under the deal terms, Aphria shareholders will obtain 0.8381 shares of Tilray while owning 62% of the new equity. The pro-form enterprise value of the company is listed at $3.9 billion.

The company will keep the Tilray name and Aphria CEO Irwin Simon will lead the new combination. Tilray CEO Brendan Kennedy will not be a part of the operations team and will shift to the BODs.

The new entity has $685 million in revenues with a cost synergy goal of $78 million. The major reason the synergies are over 10% of the combined entity's revenue is the absorbent cost structure of Tilray.

In the last quarter alone, Tilray lost millions due to $10.4 million in interest expenses and had an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.5 million. The combined company should be in major growth mode with global cannabis markets expanding, but a lot of the Canadian cannabis companies built operations far in excess of current market demand.

Since the merger is a reverse merger of Tilray, the stock of the acquisition target is actually up over 20% in initial trading. Based on a price of $9.50 per share, Aphria shareholders will only obtain $7.96 per share on deal closing, providing limited perceived market risk of regulatory issues.

While the deal does create a leader in the Canadian cannabis market to rival the likes of Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), the main thrust of the merger is likely their European operations. Aphria already has a strong German footprint with CC Pharma, while Tilray has a large EU-GMP certified cultivation facility in Portugal.

Source: Aphria/Tilray merger presentation

The new entity expects this large 2.7m sq. ft. facility to feed other international markets, but investors need to realize the combined opportunities in Israel, Poland, Italy, United Kingdom, France, and The Netherlands hardly top a combined $1.5 billion by 2025. The markets outside Germany are all very small to build a case for owning Tilray.

Not Really The Largest

A big part of the deal is the company promoting the creation of the largest cannabis company in the world based on revenues. The combined Aphria, Tilray, and SweetWater had higher LTM revenues than U.S. multi-state operators such as Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF).

Source: Aphria/Tilray merger presentation

The revenues have a major hiccup, considering Aphria details how the combined revenues only include $232 million in adult-use cannabis gross revenues. Not even a third of the company is focused on adult-use marijuana revenues.

Investors only need to review the analyst revenue estimates for the next fiscal year to see that Curaleaf will remain the largest global cannabis company by revenues. Curaleaf has revenue targets of $1.26 billion, and the combined estimate for Aphria and Tilray is only $973 million.

Data by YCharts

Even more important, investors need to understand that the majority of Aphria revenues come from the distribution business. The CC Pharma business generates $78 million in quarterly revenues with just 14% gross margins. Most analysts don't even count these as cannabis revenues and, once excluded, reduce the revenue base to hardly $675 million of cannabis revenues, with a large portion of those revenues coming from Manitoba Harvest hemp products division from Tilray.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the merger appears flawed in an attempt to corner unproven European markets. The new Tilray is still chasing the international markets with no guarantee governments won't favor local producers once cannabis is fully approved in those countries. My investment thesis is Neutral on Aphria after the stock has doubled, and the deal has questionable value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.