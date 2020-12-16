The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - Jane's November Update: Record Account Balances

No companies in Jane's Retirement portfolio suspended or decreased its dividend that was payable during the month of November.

Jane's Roth IRA had a balance of $152,478.47 as of November 30, 2020, vs. $148,291.59 on November 30, 2019. The estimated annualized yield is 4.41%.

Jane's Traditional IRA had a balance of $336,471.94 as of November 30, 2020, vs. $313,738.92 on November 30, 2019. The estimated annualized yield is 4.57%.

November Summary

I have decided to begin John and Jane's Retirement Account articles with the basic summary of how much income each retiree has generated in their Traditional IRA and Roth IRA for each respective month. Additionally, I have decided that I want to begin tracking the cash balance of each account more closely so that readers can see how each retiree's liquid cash fluctuates on a regular basis.

Readers can expect to see some new tables coming in 2021 because I want to provide readers with a better understanding of cash in the account and also realized gains/losses. This will take a fair amount of time as I will need to go back through month-end statements to pull the numbers to generate that kind of data going back three years ago.

Traditional IRA - Dividend Income

November 2019 - $806.98 of dividend income

November 2020 - $896.11 of dividend income

Roth IRA - Dividend Income

November 2019 - $378.77 of dividend income

November 2020 - $339.03 of dividend income

In total, Jane's income generated from her Traditional and Roth IRAs for November 2019 totaled $1,185.75 of dividend income compared with November 2020 total dividend income of $1,235.14.

Traditional IRA - Cash Balances

November 2019 - cash balance of $18,453.79

November 2020 - cash balance of $8,457.20

Roth IRA - Cash Balances

November 2019 - cash balance of $5,822.85

November 2020 - cash balance of $17,039.45

Notable Changes

Annaly Capital Preferred Series D (NLY.PD) was sold from the Roth IRA on November 23, 2020. We only sold these shares because NLY announced that they were redeeming this issue.

Background

For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background, please click the following link here for the last time I published their full story. Here are the key details about John and Jane that readers should understand:

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and is only collecting Social Security income at this point in time.

Jane is working part-time and will continue to do so for the remainder of 2020. Whether or not she continues to work will depend on whether or not her employer requests that she stays on in 2021.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than water, power, property taxes, etc.

I started helping John and Jane with this because I was infuriated by the fees and gimmicky trades made by their previous financial advisor. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do, and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio, and capital appreciation is the least important characteristic.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

The following companies paid an increased dividend or issued a special dividend during the month of November.

Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF)

General Mills (GIS)

Verizon (VZ)

We already covered GIS and VZ in the Taxable Account article (link at the bottom of this article) so I won't review these stocks again but will still include information on the dividend increase.

Emera - Utilities and major energy companies like BP (BP) have really begun making the shift towards emphasizing renewable energy (at least as a component of their portfolio). EMRAF's earnings presentation shows that the company has focused on using natural gas (which they refer to as a transition fuel) in their efforts to reduce the reliance on coal which will have seen a reduction at Nova Scotia Power and Tampa Electric of 80% by 2023. The importance of this is that EMRAF doesn't seem to be pushing this for the sake of virtue signaling but more so to create a sustainable and dependable energy source. Nova Scotia Power and Tampa Electric represent roughly 2/3 of the company's rate base and have an estimated CAGR through 2023 of 4.1% and 8.6%, respectively. If EMRAF drops below $40 we will consider adding more to the position but as of right now it looks fully-valued along with most of the other utilities.

Data by YCharts

The dividend was increased from $.5875 CAD/share per quarter to $.6125 CAD/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 4.3% and a new full-year payout of $2.45 CAD/share compared with the previous $2.35 CAD/share. This results in a current yield of 4.6% based on a share price of $42.44 USD.

General Mills - The dividend was increased from $.49/share per quarter to $.51/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 4.1% and a new full-year payout of $2.04/share compared with the previous $1.96/share. This results in a current yield of 3.41% based on a share price of $59.32.

Verizon - The dividend was increased from $.6150/share per quarter to $.6275/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 2% and a new full-year payout of $2.51/share compared with the previous $2.46/share. This results in a current yield of 4.09% based on a share price of $60.35.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 23 different positions in Jane's Roth IRA and 34 different positions in Jane's Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that some of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable Portfolio.

Traditional IRA - There were two purchases in Traditional IRA during the month of November.

Philip Morris (PM) - Purchased 25 Shares @ $78.79/share.

Digital Realty (DLR) - Purchased 5 Shares @ $135.39/share.

There were several sales in the Traditional IRA during the month of November.

KeyBank (KEY) - Sold 200 Shares @ $15.22/share.

PPL Corp. (PPL) - Sold 50 Shares @ $29.70/share.

AbbVie (ABBV) - Sold 25 Shares @ $99.76/share.

East West Bancorp (EWBC) - Sold 25 Shares @ $44.27/share.

W. P. Carey (WPC) - Sold 25 Shares @ $70.54/share.

Roth IRA - The following stocks were added to the Roth IRA during the month of November.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - Purchased 25 Shares @ $53.27/share.

Store Capital (STOR) - Purchased 50 Shares @ $32.20/share.

There were several sales in the Roth IRA during the month of November.

NetApp (NTAP) - Sold 50 Shares @ $47.11/share.

NLY.PD - Sold 200 Shares @ $25.41/share.

Bank of America (BAC) - Sold 50 Shares @ $27.27/share.

BAC - Sold 100 Shares @ $28.94/share.

As we close in on the end of the year I like to review the realized gain-loss for each retirement account to see how the year looked. It is important to remember that there aren't tax-loss harvesting options for Retirement Accounts because capital losses are not permitted, however, a retiree who suffered major losses might consider a miscellaneous deduction (but I always recommend consulting an accountant). I am mostly interested to see how the strategy of selling the high-cost basis shares as share prices recover is performing.

November Income Tracker - 2019 Vs. 2020

Income for the month of November was up slightly in the Traditional IRA year-over-year and down slightly in the Roth IRA. Overall, we are happy to see the resiliency of the dividend income in the wake of COVID-19-related suspensions and cuts. We have sold out of certain positions and trimmed others which have generated a significant amount of cash holdings in each account.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio even though it is non-recurring. All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2020 compared with the actual results from 2019.

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with Jane's monthly dividend income generated by her retirement accounts. As year three begins, we should continue to see a more stable pattern that comes from the deposit of regular dividend income. November is traditionally a weak month for income generated. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA respectively.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year over year. (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative.) As the title of the article suggests, the accounts as of the end of November had the highest balances ever recorded and the unrealized gain/loss charts below the following image show that the balances were even higher as of market close on December 11th.

Lastly, on the topic of transparency, I like to show readers the actual unrealized gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below are accurate as of the market close on December 11th.

Here is the unrealized gain/loss associated with Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs.

The following graph was suggested by one of my readers (see, I do listen to and respond to constructive feedback) and incorporated back in April 2020. The graph shows how dividend income has increased, stayed the same, or decreased in each respective month on an annualized basis. I believe that the graph will continue to become more valuable as we enter into years four and five.

Conclusion

In the last article for Jane I posted graphs that showed the amazing returns from October 30th to November 17th, however, that rally came to a halt at the beginning of December and markets have been pretty much flat overall since then. During this time both retirement accounts have seen modest growth in account value which is always a good thing to see.

Data by YCharts

The Traditional IRA currently has a balance of $344.7K as of market close on 12/11/2020 which is modestly higher than the $332.5K balance as of 11/18/2020. This means that the Traditional IRA has performed better over that time frame than the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq.

The Roth IRA currently has a balance of $157.6K as of market close on 12/11/2020 which is modestly higher than the $150.4K balance as of 11/18/2020. This means that the Traditional IRA has performed better over that time frame than the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq.

