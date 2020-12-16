And compared to subscriber-private-list best-ranked big-payoff stocks from the daily-updated MM forecasts of likely coming price ranges for over 3,000 actively-traded stocks and ETFs.

Compared to what alternatives? Compared to top-ranked, odds-on risk-reward prospects for next 3-month price changes in stocks with credible prior forecasts like today’s.

Who says? By what measures? Answer: By Market-Makers [MMs], based on their hedges of short positions in filling “institutional” orders in big-volume block trades.

Investment Thesis

Big-volume “block” stock trades ordered by "Institutions" require negotiated off-exchange-floor “facilitations” of market liquidity by Market-Making firms to promptly balance supply-demand disparities as market anticipations evolve. Such trades dominate most markets and significantly move prices.

The resulting MM capital risks are hedged by deals in derivative securities to offset price changes in the underlying stock until those temporary positions can be unwound.

The derivatives transactions reveal the coming price-range expectations of the MM community. History of prior hedges and subsequent market price changes provide odds for potential price-change gains.

When current market prices compared to expected price extremes offer significant upside price change prospects to price drawdown exposures, those odds may be improved. This article notes the current prospects for Franklin Covey Co. (FC) stock compared to other issues in similar circumstances.

Company Description

“Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. The company serves various private sector, government, and educational institutions in approximately 150 countries and territories. Franklin Covey Co. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.”

We have no idea of where or how these growth estimates were obtained. They are simply evidence that significant expectations exist beyond what the self-protective actions of the market-makers imply.

Indexes of Forecast Price Ranges

The advantage of Market-Maker forecasts is that by indicating the extremes within which near-term coming prices might occur we have a clearly-defined balance between stock price risks and returns which are absent from most vacuous investment forecasts.

Example: A forecast price range from $22 to $28 with a current price of $23 offers $7 upside and $1 downside. While perhaps seemingly trivial, the upside is a potential gain of nearly +22%, and the downside may be -4%. These are changes seen as likely in the next 3 months, so their annual rates are those raised by a power of four.

There appears to be over 5 times as much gain potential here as there may be loss exposure. Careful proportional measurement of the full up and down range finds 14% to the downside and 86% to the upper portion, a 6-to-one gain advantage. We use the 14 downside as the measure of the Range Index [RI]. These are the current reward-risk proportions of the market-making community’s price range forecast for FC stock.

Comparing Investment Alternatives Prospects

Each market day we examine the MMs’ Range Index prospects for over 4,500 stocks and ETFs. Some two thousand have no credibility and are discarded. The remainder are categorized historically by their current RIs to determine what has happened to them in prior market experiences. Figure 1 incorporates 20 of the current best risk to reward comparisons in RI terms after careful statistical consideration of their prior experiences.

Figure 1

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-Makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and with the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Desirable locations are down and to the right.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions are identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right. The stocks apparently of best advantage are along a “frontier” from WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) at location [6] to Waste Management (NYSE:WM) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) at [3] to IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) at [12] and to FC at [5]. The "market-average" notion SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) at location [4] provides a broader sense of trade-off norms.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today’s.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor’s choice of where to put his/her capital to work.

Figure 2 presents the MMs’ price range forecasts for our principal-interest investment candidate and its competitor alternatives, along with the histories of outcomes from the prior forecasts having the same proportions of upside-to-downside prospects as today’s.

Principal questions for all alternatives are “how likely are these outcomes to happen,” and “can their impact be improved?”

Figure 2 presents the MMs’ price range forecasts [B] to [C] for the best-ranked alternative investment candidates in Figure 1, along with the past 5 years of daily forecasts outcomes [I] from their prior forecasts with the same proportions [G] of today’s up-to-down Range Index prospects.

Figure 2

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast in column [H], its complement of 100 – H, or loss frequency, the size of net gain attained [I] and size of worst loss experience [F], so that, when appropriately odds-weighted in [O] and [P], they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

Figure 2 is row-ranked on [G]’s Range Indexes. The figure of merit (fom) [R] for each row provides an additional measure of attractiveness, emphasizing the capital gain potential for FC.

Investing, like the rest of life, is laden with trade-offs. Each investor has preferences and personally-set standards of acceptability. Each investment security candidate for the portfolio has its line-up of advantages and disadvantages to be presented to the investment committee. With an individual investor’s committee of one, the decisions may come more easily than when there are other minds to convince.

Conclusion

For the investor intent on wealth-building her/his portfolio, from this set of appraised prospects, Franklin Covey Co. appears to be the dominant choice. It is far above the over-3,000 forecast population of other stocks, and is even above the best-20 average of that population.

Still, these are calculations based on past outcomes from then-future expectations of other knowledgeable investors, made under likely somewhat different circumstances. No guarantees, just best estimates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FC over the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.