In the months since initiating coverage on LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) with a “buy” rating, the stock recently broke out. At nearly $90, LYB stock is still an appealing holding for its dividend income, which yields 4.72% at the time of writing.

How does this stock fit in one of several hyper-growth energy plays? At first glance, this specialty chemicals firm is an ordinary basic material firm in a cyclical business.

Third Quarter Beats Expectations

LyondellBasell posted revenue and earnings that exceeded expectations. After it issued the quarterly report, the stock fell, creating another highly attractive entry point:

Its strong balance sheet allowed the company to maximize opportunities amid the downturn. It established and started a new integrated polyolefin joint venture in China. In October, it announced an intent to form another joint venture in Louisiana. As a result, growing its core business area by investing in high-quality assets will reward investors.

As conditions improve, expect LYB stock to continue to hold its uptrend. Previously, cautious markets held the stock back. Markets fixated on its debt ratio and leverage. But with the completion of its Sasol joint venture, LYB may turn its focus on lower its debt. It agreed with lenders to keep its net debt-to-EBITDA at three times. Investors and lenders no longer need to worry about their debt as much.

As Reuters reported, delays and cost overruns at its Lake Charles Chemicals project in Louisiana weighed on its debt. The joint Chief Executives at the time had to resign. Only then did investor confidence improve.

Business Recovery

A recovery in two of LYB’s markets suggests the company will continue to perform well. Polyethylene and transportation fuels are benefiting from growing demand. This is illustrated below:

Constrained supply is due to the hurricane and low Q2 utilization. This lifted margins, as U.S. producers enjoyed a ~$420 per ton price increase in the quarter.

The easing lockdowns lifted refining utilization in the period:

Unfortunately, tough lockdowns across the world will harm transportation demand. Airline travel will most likely weaken unless people ignore the pandemic and book a ticket during the holidays.

Looking again at its polyethylene business, higher prices will persist into the fourth quarter. CEO Bhavesh Patel said that, if demand slows down, the company will take that as an opportunity to rebuild its inventory.

The chart below shows the EBITDA increase in the olefins and polyolefins business:

A recent increase in oil prices may pressure its polyolefin prices, too. The company proactively raised prices, so if energy prices rebound, margins should not get squeezed. For example, when oil prices rose in Q3, LYB saw some margin squeeze. It could not pass all of the higher costs to customers. Still, the favorable near-term supply/demand dynamics will matter more than the price of crude.

Lower crack spreads pressured margins in LYB’s refining business. It also took a $582 million impairment charge in the last quarter.

The company reasoned the impairment charge by citing the expected rationalization in global refining capacity. The unit now reflects the 3 million barrels in capacity needing to be rationalized in the future.

LYB stock is incredibly non-volatile despite its fluctuating EBITDA for O&P Europe. Fortunately, business in Europe improved from Q2 to Q3. Looking ahead, strength in the U.S. and China will offset the mixed performance there.

Fair Value

LYB stock has a mixed score in the three key areas:

Also, if the stock’s seasonal strength comes to an end next month, then investors should not expect more upside in the near term:

The seasonality chart above shows the stock outperformed the S&P 500 from August to January. It tended to fall in February and March.

In a 5-year Discounted Cash Flow Revenue Exit model, LyondellBasell Industries is worth around $97.00. That implies the stock has an upside of around 9%:

Note that readers may click on the finbox link below the revenue forecast to change the metrics. A lower discount rate and a higher terminal revenue multiple would raise the stock’s fair value.

Your Takeaway

LyondellBasell Industries benefited from having the position to raise prices. Demand is unlikely to weaken. Investors who missed the entry point in the $70 range this past summer should wait for the stock to dip again.

