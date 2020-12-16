Goldman Is Trumpeting A New Secular Commodities Bull Market And Investors Should Listen

Ex-Goldman economist Jim O'Neil, who famously coined the moniker BRICS when he was at Goldman, has been particularly bullish on China.

Goldman Sachs is now on board, and now sees a new secular commodities bull market that exceeds the 2000-2008 commodities bull market.

Commodities and commodity equities are historically out of favor. However, this has begun to change the past several months.

If everybody indexed, the only word you could use is chaos, catastrophe… The markets would fail."

- John Bogle, May 2017

Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know much more about a company if one buys earnings."

- Walter Schloss

A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria."

- Sir John Templeton

Life and investing are long ballgames."

- Julian Robertson

(Source: Author's Photo)

Introduction

The last decade has been one that has been marked by three secular investment trends.

First, growth investments have dominated value investments.

(Source: Nomura)

Second, passive investment flows have taken market share from active investment flows on a relentless basis, as depicted in the images from Moringstar below.

(Source: Morningstar)

Third, commodities, and commodity equities have been crushed relative to traditional assets like stocks, bonds, and real estate.

(Source: Longview Economics)

In short, it has been a disinflationary investment backdrop, where stocks, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), bonds, as measured by the iShares 20+Year Treasury ETF (TLT), and REITs, as measured by the Vangurad Real Estate ETF (VNQ), have thrived.

Building on this narrative, the end recipients of the endless flow of price insensitive and valuation insensitive fund flows have outperformed almost everybody's expectations from over a decade ago, with the large-cap growth leaders like the FAANG quintet of Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOGL), (GOOG) excelling alongside large-cap growth leaders like Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce.com (CRM).

The relatively narrow market leadership was exacerbated by the underperformance of emerging market growth vs. expectations, led by China, dating all the way back to 2011. In 2020, however, China is leading global economic growth higher, surprising to the upside vs. expectations. This positive demand growth vs. expectations has lit a match under the commodities market, signaling a new investment backdrop of reflation and inflation.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is on board, with their head of commodity research, Jeffrey Currie, stating on Dec. 8, 2020, that the world is entering a long-lasting bull market for commodities. Most investors are not positioned for this forthcoming reality, even though the transition is already underway, which i chronicled with a recent article titled, "The Historic Capital Rotation Is Continuing", which was published on Dec. 4, 2020.

The good news, if you are reading this, is that we are early in this transition process, and there's still plenty of time for those who have enjoyed an amazing decade plus long bull market in traditional stocks, bonds, and real estate securities, to reposition their portfolios to benefit from the winners of the next decade.

Copper Prices, Iron Ore Prices, Steel Prices, Industrial Commodities, and Diversified Producers Are Surging To New Highs

If you were not a commodity bullish oriented investor, the following charts may win you over to the bullish camp.

First, copper prices are now firmly above their 2016 highs.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

This has led to tremendous price gains year-to-date in leading copper stocks, with Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) shares higher by 83.4% YTD as I write this post, and Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) shares higher by 49.4% YTD.

Next, iron ore prices have surged above their 2016 levels, and are even above their 2013 highs.

(Source: Bloomberg, U.S. Global Investors)

The strength in iron ore prices has propelled shares of BHP Group (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO), and Companhia Vale do Rio Doce SA (VALE) to gains of 23.9%, 36.2%, and 28.4%, respectively. These large-cap diversified miners are all ahead of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which has gained 16.6% YTD as of this writing.

Steel prices are also up strongly YTD in 2020, and they are now also above their 2016 highs, though below their early 2018 peak, as shown by the chart of steel prices from SteelBenchmarker.

(Source: SteelBenchmarker)

Reacting to the rally in steel prices, shares of Nucor (NUE), Steel Dynamics (STLD), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), and U.S. Steel (X) are higher by 2.9%, 15.2%, 63.6%, and 58.4% year to date.

In fact, since I authored an article on U.S. Steel on Nov. 13, 2020, titled "U.S. Steel: Too Cheap To Ignore Again," shares of U.S. Steel are higher by over 70% with the S&P 500 Index (SP500) higher by a little over 3%.

(Source: Author, November 13th Seeking Alpha Article)

Overall, base metals have outperformed in 2020, particularly since the March 23, 2020, broader stock market lows.

(Source: Bloomberg, U.S. Global)

Surprising to even your author, who has been focused on the out-of-favor, contrarian value opportunity in commodity equities for years, BHP Group, which is the largest diversified global commodity producer, is actually making new all-time highs.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

With a long base separating the breakout to new all-time highs, combined with strength in industrial commodity prices, BHP Group could be just at the beginning of a decade of outperformance, following on the heels of a decade of underperformance.

Goldmans Sachs Is On Board With The Commodity Bull Market

Goldman's head of commodity research, Jeffrey Currie, highlighted the leading investment banks bullish stance on Dec. 4, saying that there is going to be a "long-last bull market" for virtually all commodities in an article from S&P Global (SPGI).

(Source: S&P Global)

Currie sees a strong bounce-back in oil demand, however, the best takeaway for investors is the following quote.

"Every single commodity market with the exception of wheat is in a deficit today." Jeffrey Currie, Goldman Sachs' Global Head Of Commodities Research

Said another way, this is the capital cycle at work, where low prices lead to reduced supplies which lead to higher prices.

(Source: GMO)

As the price charts of copper, iron ore, and steel all show we are now in the stage of higher commodity prices, and elevated valuations are the next step.

Jim O'Neil Spotted China Leading The Global Economic Recovery Earlier This Year

Ex-Goldman Sach's economist Jim O'Neil who famously coined the term BRICS to refer to the emerging market growth story centering in Brazil (EWZ), Russia (RSX), India (INDA), China (MCHI) and South Africa (EZA) during the last commodity bull market from 2000-2008, saw China leading the global economic recovery earlier this year.

(Source: CNBC)

China has indeed led the global economic recovery, with the the Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI survey from November seeing new orders surge to 10-year highs. This has buoyed the strength in the global manufacturing sector, which in turn is driving the increased demand for base metals like copper, iron ore, and zinc.

(Source: Bloomberg, U.S. Global)

Ultimately, coming out of 2011, growth in emerging markets, and growth in China underperformed versus expectations, and today we are in the opposite scenario, where emerging market growth, led by China, is outperforming versus expectations.

Naturally, the economically sensitive and inflationary sensitive equities are responding well to this development.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Looking at the chart above, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), led by steel equities, is higher by 130.5% since the March 23, 2020, broader equity market lows. Energy stocks, pinned near their recovery lows at the beginning of November, have surged, with the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) now higher by 90.5% since March 23, 2020. The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is higher by 81.6% over this time frame. Precious metals shares, as measured by the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), which led the recovery rally for a long duration, are now up 72.9% since the broader market lows. Large-cap energy stocks, as measured by the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), are up 65.5% since the March 23, 2020, inclusive of the 28.0% rally in November, where SPY was higher by 10.9%. At the bottom of the list of performance since the broader market lows, is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which is higher by 63.4=0% since March 23, 2020, which itself is a remarkable recovery, yet clearly inflationary assets, led by commodity equities, are largely outperforming since the broader market lows.

Closing Thoughts - Keep An Eye On The Dollar and Think Differently About Portfolio Construction

For a long time, having any commodity or commodity stock exposure in a diversified portfolio has been a drag on returns. Ironically, this is how it's supposed to work as commodity equities are historically not correlated with the broader market. This is shown on a sector level with the chart from GMO below, where energy and metals have had low correlations to the broader market, especially over the longer term.

(Source: GMO)

Part of the recent strength in commodity prices can be attributed to the recent weakness in the U.S. dollar Index.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Intuitively, this should make sense, as commodity prices are priced in term of the U.S. dollar, and a weaker greenback will lead to higher commodity prices, all other things being equal. This, in of itself, is a nice diversifier to commodities, and commodity equities.

Adding to the narrative, with commodity equities still extremely out-of-favor, even after their rally the past several months, the time at hand to diversify into this sector is still firmly right in front of us, at least in my opinion, and the opinion of Goldman Sachs too.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

With regard to The Contrarian, this is playing out real time in 2020, with our options focused Bet The Farm Model Portfolio up 177.7% year-to-date through Dec. 11, 2020, outpacing the 15.4% return in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over this time frame. If options are not your cup of tea, which should be true for most investors, our Best Ideas Model Portfolio is higher by 45.8% YTD through Dec. 11, 2020, again outpacing the 15.4% return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over this time frame. Even our Stuck On Yield Model Portfolio, which as the name implies, focuses on yield oriented stocks, is positive since its Feb. 21, 2020 launch, no small feat given that many yield-oriented stocks have been decimated by cuts in their dividends as the COVID-19 pandemic spread aggressively.

Clearly, stock picking matters here, as I showed earlier in this compare and contrast article from February of 2020, comparing Antero Midstream (AM) to Energy Transfer (ET), with AM shares up 32.6% in 2020, and ET shares down 38.4% as of this writing. Having said that, there should be a broad tailwind for commodities, and commodity equities, not the headwind we saw for most of the past decade.

Bigger picture, investors need to think differently about portfolio construction considering commodities and commodity equities, including this one, as a reflationary environment is upon us, not a disinflationary one. Said another way, what has worked in the past, notably a traditional 60/40 portfolio, which has excelled over the past decade, is unlikely to work going forward. When we look back to this investment environment, I think that market participants in the future will say the removal of Exxon Mobil (XOM) from the Dow Jones Industrial Average marked a historic inflection point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AM, BHP, CLF, FCX, RIO, X, XOM, AND SHORT SPY & TLT VIA PUT OPTIONS IN A LONG/SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.