Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) operates in the internet retail space in China. This stock came to our attention from a screen we ran, where we were looking for cheap companies both from a dollar standpoint (price) and from a valuation standpoint. Furthermore, we looked for companies which had sufficient liquidity in their options, so this parameter was also part of the scan.

So, why we do set up our screens as such?

Firstly, stocks trading under $5 which have attractive valuations automatically reduce our risk when selling covered calls, for example. Being able to sell calls against long stock positions which cost $300 to $400 (per 100 shares or per contract) reduces risk due to the below-average initial investment required.

The smaller our positions, the more positions we can take on at any time. While some do not believe in the diversification argument, we definitely do primarily for the following reason. When a trader or investor has multiple positions in his or her portfolio, it invariably means that more decisions are being made. The more decisions one can make in a trading and investing career, the more one can learn. Suffice it to say, keeping our positions as small as possible not only reduces our risk per position but also enables us make far more decisions in the long run. This is what this game really boils down to. Being able to make sound decisions over a consistent basis.

Therefore, with SECO, for example, picking up 100 shares of the stock presently would set us back roughly $265 as the share price stands. Although volatility is well off its highs over the past 12 months, it still comes in at 92%. This should mean there is plenty of premium in the stock's options – even at its current share price.

When adopting this strategy (where we would write a call when shares are being bought), we like to delve into the balance sheet, the valuation, Secoo's technicals and forward-looking expectations. One thing which we have clear with this strategy is the following.

Since we are limiting our gains by selling the call option, we are much more focused on downside risk as opposed to upside gain. This is why the balance sheet always takes precedence even if earnings growth projections are off the chart.

If we go to the technical chart first, we can see that shares have held support at the $2.25 level three times now since April. This is an encouraging sign from a downside risk perspective. Furthermore, buying volume picked up considerably in early June and has maintained this level since then. We use volume as a predictive indicator in that the share price normally follows the volume trend over time. Suffice it to say, if one can sell a call, for example, which would bring one's cost basis down to the support line, this action once more would improve the probabilities on having a successful trade in here.

Equity on the balance sheet continues to increase ($328 million in the latest quarter) The market cap of the company comes in at $187 million, which means the price to book ratio comes in at an attractive 0.57. As always, we look for line items on the balance sheet which could possibly be written down in the future. Inventory, for example, at $416 million has more than doubled over the past four quarters, whereas top-line sales have actually declined somewhat. The strong cash balance means the current ratio presently comes in at 3.07, but the quick ratio is a more worrying 0.76. Gross margins, though, as we can see from the income statement, have remained solid at roughly 16%, which is encouraging. Therefore, we would be confident that Secoo can shift this inventory at its earmarked prices.

The pandemic may have adversely affected growth in recent quarters, but the actual number of orders rose by 7% in the recent second quarter. It was evident on the second quarter earnings call that the company will continue to double down on the signing up of high-end partners for its platform. Management believes this really is an untapped market and that demand for high-end premium products will only continue going forward. Analysts who follow Secoo believe in the investments being made, with roughly 50% top-line growth being projected next year. Other players in China have also taken notice.

The present sales multiple is close to 0.1. Suffice it to say, even if sales do not meet analysts' expectations next year, the forward sales multiple is extremely low compared to the average in this sector. Suffice it to say, we are dealing with a very cheap stock here from both a sales and assets standpoint.

Therefore, to sum up, Secoo looks very attractive to us with respect to the strategy we outlined above. There is liquidity in the stock's options, the balance sheet looks strong, it is a low-priced stock, and the company at present is much cheaper than the sector it operates in. We will put something on in here shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SECO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.