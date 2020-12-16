Investment Summary

We are long Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) shares and we have been pleased with performance over the past few months, as the company has regained traction on the charts and is now back from the brink. Back in September, we had covered AQST's unfair penalisation from the market on the back of the disapproval from the FDA regarding Libervant Buccal Film, where shares converged 40% to the downside, and much of 2020's gains had been given away, much to the detriment of shareholders.

Figure 1. Single-year price performance

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Since then, shares have seen ~30% upside, and investors can take comfort in knowing that the company is well back on the map to outperformance following the setback. We had reallocated on our position heavily on the weakness back in September, whilst lowering the dollar cost spread of our initial position significantly, and are continuing to reallocate on each major plateau following an uptick. Our reasoning for this, is we see shares converging to the upside, well to their underlying value of $11.90, that we feel the market is unfairly discounting AQST shares away from. Here, we present the flash summary of what investors need to consider in the investment debate, to assist in ones own investment reasoning.

Catalysts To Move the Needle

In mid-November, AQST successfully completed their Type A meeting with the FDA, confirming the pathway for resubmission for approval for Libervant Buccal Film, which is indicated in the intervention of seizure clusters. From the outcomes of the meeting and the FDA's preliminary comments, management are confident that no additional clinical trials will need to take place in order for the successful resubmission for the NDA of Libervant. This is a large inflection point for investors to consider. We encourage investors to keep a close eye on Libervant whispers over the coming periods, as the market is baking much of AQST's future outcomes on Libervant, as seen by the heavy discount to prices that occurred from the FDA's disapproval earlier in the year.

The company is also continuing to drive Sympazan towards the same prescriber accounts that are involved with Libervant. Sympazan continues to be a meaningful compounder to AQST, with sales expansion of 102% YoY and a sequential growth pattern of 18% this most recent quarter. We feel the company will continue the cadence of Sympazan volumes with the strategy of penetrating existing Libervant prescriber accounts. Plus, we feel this increases the relationship hold that the company can continue to build on, to drive acceleration in prescriber accounts and refill rates of both. The company also continues to widen payer acceptance, and from the 3rd quarter has ~82% coverage of state Medicaid regions and over 72% of commercial lives covered from the same. From the exit of the 3rd quarter, the rate of payment for commercial claims was ~85%, with the Medicaid rate almost 90%. This presents as a solid foundation to expand on payer acceptance, and we feel that a Libervant registration will drive payer acceptance above 90% in both domains.

Additionally, the company entered into a monetisation agreement with Marathon Asset Management for up to $125 million in anticipated royalties to be tied into KYNMOBI commercial structuring, under the license agreement with Sunovian Pharmaceuticals. KYNMOBI is an apomorphine therapy that is indicated for use in Parkinson's patients, and has seen favourable market uptake since FDA approval back in May of this year. The agreement sees milestone payments tied into the mix, including a $40 million payment to be realised by this month of December. The royalty structuring in KYNMOBI's commercial strategy has the potential to drive long-tailed asset returns for AQST, which we feel will translate directly to longevity for shareholder value creation over the coming periods. The agreement also provides visibility on capital management, and widens the capital runway to complement AQST's growth vision and speed of innovation into the coming periods. Furthermore, there is potential to widen the therapeutic reach of KYNMOBI into other central nervous system disorders, such as epilepsy and Huntington's disease, given the backing of Marathon Asset Management. Certainly, the royalty value to AQST reflects the same, and we feel that the the value of this structuring is worth $2.49 - $3 per share at least, when discounting the future value of the milestone and royalty payments to today's terms at a range of 15%-11.77%. Therefore, the company has adequate runway and capital visibility over the coming 2-year period to beef up the pipeline and expand Sympazan penetration over this time also.

The company left the quarter well capitalised when backing this new commercial structure in, and is well cushioned on a FY2020 cash burn of ~$50 million at the upper bound. Based on the above, the company is also issuing ~$4 million in senior debt, in lieu of prepayment penalties on other senior notes, and primary claimants have authorised management's access to ~$30 million of senior note re-openers under the current indenture. This will give adequate liquidity and preservation of the same, coupled with the planned royalty yield. As such, the company seems well suited to continue developments on Aquestive 108. This candidate has gained fast track designation from the FDA to develop and expedite the review of therapies to treat serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis and other Type 1 allergic events. Management have labelled the candidate as the first of its kind, using their proprietary sublingual film hypothesis to deliver systemic epinephrine to resolve these emergencies. It is acknowledged by the FDA that there is a need to fulfil the treatment void in this population, particularly as an alternative to intramuscular and/or subcutaneous injections of epinephrine to resolve the allergic response. Therefore, the candidate has the potential to create a breakthrough in this treatment segment, and this should be factored into the valuation also.

Valuation

Shares are trading at ~4.3x sales, and 5.5x EV/Sales. The company has ~$0.50 in cash per share, and consequently holds $6.30 in EV per share. To assign an appropriate valuation to AQST shares we've chosen blend the asset value of KYNMOBI in the royalty structuring, alongside assigning a price target based on 5.5x EV/Sales to TTM revenues. We feel that the royalty structuring is worth ~$3 per share over the coming 3-year period, and each 100bps increase in probability of success to the milestone payments adds further upside to that equation.

Assigning our 5.5x EV/Sales to TTM revenues then we see a price target of $8.90, and we've chosen to combine the 2 and build the valuation this way, as the royalty structure is separate from organic growth in AQST's case, and should be treated on asset value in addition to valuation from sales multiples. Therefore, we see a fair value of $11.90 based on the 2 methods combined, which represents around 57% upside potential on today's trading (subject to change with publication times). We feel that the market is unfairly discounting AQST shares, and may be overlooking the length of the tail on asset returns for KYNMOBI with the new agreement, alongside additional sales drivers from Sympazan, in addition to the regulatory headwinds for both Libervant and Aquestive 108. Therefore, we feel that the market is under-reflecting these pointers in AQST shares today, and feel there is a high probability of AQST converging to the upside in the coming periods, as more of the growth story unravels for the company.

Figure 2. Valuation multiples





Further Considerations

On the charts, shares have consolidated back towards the September highs, and there is upward pressure from the bottom on pricing distribution, as seen on the chart below. The mouth of the ascending triangle is narrowing, and shares are converging to the upside on the back of recent developments. Therefore, based on the valuation disconnect, and this setup seen on the charts, we firmly believe that shares will continue their walk northwards, with key inflection points in Libervant news and cash payments in the KYNMOBI structure to compound this picture. We feel that shares will reach the longer-term resistance level indicated by the September high, and the upward pressure from the bottom will continue, defined by the longer-term level of support. Investors can see this pricing activity YTD on the chart below.

Figure 3. Pricing Distribution activity YTD - upward pressures from the bottom, converging to the upside in line with the valuation thesis

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

In Short

AQST is certainly back from the brink, with key advancements via the royalty arrangement for KYNMOBI and regulatory tailwinds from Libervant and Aquestive 108. We feel that the market is unfairly discounting AQST shares and the value of both assets' returns over the coming periods, and that shares are worth ~$11.90, throwing Sympazan sales trajectory into the mix. We therefore believe that shares will continue their walk northwards back to the September highs, and that pricing distribution will converge to the upside over the coming periods. There is FDA overhang that remains in the case of Libervant, but the company looks set to resolve these headwinds, as no more clinical trials look set for the advancement of Libervant. We would also point investors to the advancements of Aquestive 108, which has the potential to fulfill a treatment void in allergic events, by bridging the gap from intramuscular and/or intravenous injections. Here, we see an opportunity that can gain market penetration in favour of those resistant or hesitant on the primary route of care. AQST's sublingual film hypothesis has high treatment value, therefore we believe this will continue to be reflected in shares as time rolls on, and as the company continues its speed of innovation, particularly now as the capital runway has been extended with the royalty structure of KYNMOBI. We look forward to providing additional coverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AQST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.