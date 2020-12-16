We have written two articles on PotlatchDeltic (PCH) during 2020. The first article titled PotlatchDeltic Appears Significantly Undervalued Compared To Private Market Timberland Values, was published on May 1, 2020 and identified a significant difference in the market implied value of $1,125 per acre vs. our estimated appraisal value of Timberland of $1,705 per acre. This significant dislocation in price offered a great entry price. The second article Lumber Shortage Will Drive A Cash Bonanza For Undervalued PotlatchDeltic, published on Sept 22, noted that we expected a phenomenal level of EBITDA during Q3, an upcoming dividend raise, and we estimated a fair value of $50-$51 per share using our estimate of $1,705 for the private value of Timberland. Potlatch delivered record EBITDA of $132M in Q3 and did raise the dividend. With the stock now priced above $50 and management expecting record EBITDA during Q4, it is worth revisiting our valuation. This time, we also include an estimate of intrinsic value through fundamental analysis.

Market Implied Price Per Acre

We have updated this analysis using the 2020 Q3 financial statements. We are marking real estate development assets to market using the average P/B of homebuilders, and we are marking the firm's mills to market using an average P/B ratio of North American wood product peers. This analysis shows that the mispricing gap has closed significantly since May:

(Source: Author Estimates)

Valuation

Valuing PotlatchDeltic is difficult because of the volatility in the price of lumber. It is no wonder so many analysts use price ratios to estimate value. Typically, we would use all current market prices to form a 'market neutral' view. However, with the cash price of lumber bouncing around in the $500-$600 range and firmwide EBITDA margin around 28%, I think we'd overvalue the business if we use current lumber pricing. Instead, we are using the trailing twelve month revenue as a 'normalized' amount. By our estimates this would imply average lumber of around $425 over the next decade. We are going to estimate the following variables to value the shares:

Revenue growth

EBITDA margin

Reinvestment

Cost of capital

Revenue

We expect Potlatch to grow revenue in the mid-single digits over the next five years, with growth then declining to economic growth of 0.95% by year 10. The industry is mature and competitive with limited opportunity for reinvestment. Our point estimate is 6% growth over the next five years

EBITDA Margin

EBITDA margin for Timberland businesses is higher than wood products, on average. Current firmwide EBITDA margin is 28%. We expect this to remain strong but to decline as lumber supply/demand comes back into balance. We expect EBITDA margin to decline to 22% by year five.

Reinvestment

Reinvestment is tied to revenue growth. We expect cash reinvestment of $43-$54M per year over the next five years to hit the revenue growth target. Required reinvestment will decline with lower revenue growth.

Cost of Capital

Our cost of capital ('WACC) estimate for the firm is 6.15%. This consists of 6.95% for equity, and 2.77% for debt. The capital structure is currently 81% equity and 19% debt.

Intrinsic Value Estimate

Our intrinsic value estimate is $51 per-share. Our valuation includes a tax adjustment for the TRS (taxable REIT sub), and an adjustment for distress, which we have estimated from the CDS market to be approximately 5%. The following is a summary of the valuation: (Source: Author estimates)

Conclusion

Our estimate of intrinsic value is consistent with the current market price, and implies that the market has the strong operating environment all priced in. We still like PotlatchDeltic in the portfolio as a natural resource allocation and a potential inflation hedge, and we still hold shares. However, we have trimmed the position slightly given the fair valuation. The alpha was made earlier this year at prices significantly divorced from a reasonable estimate of intrinsic value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or consider the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Individuals should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice. The price and value of investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.