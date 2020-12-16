Invesco India ETF is the fund manager’s South-Asia focused offering and provides investors with broad exposure to a range of Indian risky assets.

India, the world's largest democracy, presents multiple investment risks and rewards while possibly acting as a counterbalance to portfolios overexposed to Chinese assets.

Brief Thesis

India is one of the largest, most prominent growing economies in greater Asia. The world's biggest democracy, the country's economic links can be traced back not only to broad industrial diversity each region commands but also in some respects to the colonial history & heritage it has shared with the United Kingdom over the past 150 years.

The numbers behind the South Asian giant are staggering - the world's second-largest population, seventh-largest country by land area and one of the most diverse, vibrant economies in the world.

Yet, the $2.8T economy, only presently bettered by the USA, China, Japan & Germany, has been enormously impacted by the SARS-Cov-2 outbreak, obliterating large swathes of the economy. Close to 10 million cases in the sub-continent, 144,000 reported deaths (only trailing USA & Brazil), little wonder the domestic economy has been so profoundly devastated.

Quarter over quarter gross domestic product recently registered a decline of -25.2% (!), the worst of any G20 nation. To date, annual Indian gross domestic product has declined by -7.5%.

India Historical Gross Domestic Product (Source: tradingeconomics.com)

Yet, despite the burdensome tribulations the country faces, I continue to be somewhat bullish on India's long-term growth prospects along with associated investment products such as Invesco India ETF (PIN).

For many years, I have been extremely curious about the country and done my best to educate myself on its history, cultures, traditions, and economy. India has all the geopolitical trappings of an enduring recovery story - a large sprawling population, a diverse economy, comparably low national debt levels, recent slowing inflation, and a positioning affording it a noteworthy place in the standoff between several western nations and China.

(Source: Google Maps)

With the economy currently on its knees, the BSE Sensex has unexpectedly had an astounding run to the upside, not unlike what has been witnessed on US equity markets. This disjoining of capital market fluctuations and on-the-ground economic reality should instill due caution in investors, nonetheless.

(Source: Market Chameleon)

Overview

Invesco India ETF is the fund manager's focused all-India holding. Tracking an extensive range of equities traded on India's National Stock Exchange, the market-cap weighted product benefits from multiple filters aiming to combine yield with quality.

Its ranking system has a tilt towards asset diversification, identifying equity positions by 12-month trailing yield and eliminating the bottom 10%. Combined with this, the fund pinpoints a range of quality characteristics that each underlying equity must hold - ranging from return on assets, asset turnover, earnings quality, and leverage.

From here, the fund aims to remove an additional 10% from its basket of securities. The product of this extensive selection process is a basket of market-cap weighted India-only securities that meet a wide-ranging set of criteria. Limitations on the largest holding max-out at 10% for the largest stock, 9% for the second largest and so forth for the 6 most prominent equity holdings.

Existing since 2008, Invesco India ETF has occupied a discernible place on the market for South Asian specific funds despite multiple questions regarding the scale of its holdings.

With only ~$100M of assets under management, this is arguably one of the smallest and least convincing money management vehicles I have discovered during my time exploring the ETF world.

Perchance because of India's lesser-known standing as a global industrial powerhouse or perhaps because of the radical impact the Novel Coronavirus pandemic has cast upon the country forcing investors to flee in droves, such slender holdings presently go unexplained.

And for such nimble holdings, irrespective of the showcased yield, quality metrics or returns, Invesco makes investors pay a steep price for access, registering at 0.78%. In all likelihood, these management fees - which show up on the high side - may be the result of a relative complex and convoluted stock selection process which forces incessant cycling through stocks as they fall into and out of the detailed stock picking criteria.

Either way, management fees remain on the upper limit for a fund that has failed to meaningfully garner investor interest over the past 10 years.

Invesco India ETF v SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY) v iShares Europe Africa Far East (EFA) (Source: tradingview)

But, year-to-date returns generated by the ETF have been everything but meagre, with the security resiliently heading north following April's global equity drawdown. During this time, the ETF delivered 12.73% in returns against a global backdrop which saw the S&P 500 post 13.10% and iShares rest-of-the-world play print solely 3.26%.

Despite US equities being considerably different to South Asian ones, some similarities exist - both countries have been flattened by the health pandemic presently ravaging the globe, with the ensuing effects on respective economies - yet, both national equity markets (US & India) have continued plights to the upside, perhaps on the back of multiple rounds of monetary loosening, sovereign bank assurances, and government stimulus plans.

Structure

Invesco India ETF is rather standard in its structure; open-ended, no leverage and, therefore, no use of derivatives nor associated counterparty risk. The structure allows for long-term holding making this an investable asset, save the expense ratio. Average daily volumes are low, correlating with the size of assets under management. Average spreads are comparably wide, indicative of the fund's liquidity profile.

(Source: Spreadsheet derived by author data from ETF.com)

The number of holdings is reflective of the fund's mandate to cover a wide range of Indian equities and yields on distribution are reflective of the interest rate, inflation and country risk specifically linked to the South Asian giant. Overall, the fund remains an interesting strategic holding for investors looking to build risk exposure to the Indian sub-continent.

An options market does exist, albeit somewhat illiquid. Monthly expirations do provide investors the opportunity to hedge out risk by purchasing long puts against holdings or by selling short puts at a pre-calculated target entry price for planned entries.

In addition to this, selling calls against the holdings - lowering delta exposure - and generating additional income is possible. Notwithstanding, option volatility remains persistently low, making short option income generating plays decreasingly worthwhile.

PIN Top 10 Sectors & Holdings

(Source: ETF.com)

Technology, financials, and energy account for about half the funds holdings, reflective of the prominence of these sectors in Indian equity markets and their growing importance in the Indian economy. Energy retains a notable part of the fund's holdings, critical for both the country's sustained development strategy and long-term political stability. The fund is equally exposed to a handful on Indian mega conglomerates that maintain a wide range of industrial activities.

Recent Volatility Profile

As highlighted earlier, PIN has had sluggish volatility for a while, detracting from the value a liquid options market can have when married with another security. Surprisingly, volatility continued to be low, even during the global sell-off late March.

Option volume has persistently remained negligible which likely skews volatility dynamics on execution of large trades. The volatility witnessed at the front end of the year primarily correlates with deep-cutting reform Prime Minister Narendra Modi championed by entirely overhauling India's tax system.

This underpins a meaningful point regarding India focused securities - while for the most part subdued - radical upswings on impactful changes to the fiscal, monetary, or political make-up of the country may have lasting impacts on investment returns.

Volatility Profile PIN YTD (Source: Market Chameleon)

Summary Implied Volatility v Historical Volatility (Source: Market Chameleon)

The largest standout when eyeballing the implied volatility v historical volatility chart is the extent at which such a typically subdued derivative can move in times of heightened tension. This provides investors opportunity while also highlighting some of the real risks involved when managing Indian securities.

Key Product Takeaways

Invesco India ETF is the fund manager's all-India diversified set-up, allowing investors to develop exposure to country risk specifically linked to the Indian sub-continent

It has an advanced selection process that allows it to pick securities with an ultimate focus on yield and asset quality.

By the very nature of the selection process, fund renewal is likely to be high - with constant cycling of the basket to meet requirements - and reflective of the top-end expense ratio that the product commands.

Assets under management are insubstantial, presenting both liquidity issues and challenges around order execution due to widened bid-ask spreads. However, for long-term holders, which this product is aptly designed for, these issues should continue to be marginal.

An options market does exist, albeit it comparably illiquid. Large volatility spikes have, however, been witnessed in historical volatility printouts so due caution should be taken when matching the ETF with a derivative position.

Key Geo-Political Takeaways

India is one of the largest, most diversified economies in the world - it is dotted with a talented, skilled work force apt for long term strategic foreign direct investment. For years, it has been a global hub for outsourcing of information technology, communications, financial services industries which has provided a platform for massive upskilling of an already talented workforce.

The country is strategically well positioned to benefit from continued Sino-American economic conflict as US firms look to develop more diversified vendor bases ex-China.

Continued political & fiscal reform will accompany the country as it recovers from the SARS-Cov-2 pandemic. It has been one of the hardest-hit countries to date.

The country continues to face huge economic challenges - slowing headline growth, a credit crunch reducing commercial lending, structural and systemic issues in the national banking system and a history of government corruption.

Invesco India ETF provides an interesting prospect to investors looking for exposure to a nation economically on its knees but with all the ingredients of a lasting rebound. For any investor integrating emerging markets securities into a more comprehensive portfolio, India-focused assets should play a major role in delivering returns. While Invesco India ETF provides one option, multiple alternatives equally exist which I invite investors to explore.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you enjoyed my ETF country analysis with India ETF, please check out my detailed work on another smaller but just as interesting industrial & technological play - Taiwan. Please follow me for additional ETF analysis, along with securities evaluations and tactical derivative set-ups.