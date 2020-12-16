We'll see what happens in Q4 2020.

MOHO has seen declining revenue and net results, but management is transitioning to a more profitable brand mix.

Ecmoho went public in November 2019, raising $44 million in gross proceeds in a U.S. IPO.

Ecmoho (MOHO) went public in November 2019, raising $44 million by selling 4.4 million ADSs at $10 per ADS.

The firm sells health, medical and wellness products online in China.

MOHO will need to show significant net results improvement as a function of its strategy to introduce higher profitability brands into its mix.

Until we see such progress, I’m Neutral on MOHO, although I'm watchlisting the stock in case management shines in Q4 2020.

Shanghai, China-based ECMOHO was founded in 2002 to source and market health supplements and foods, mother, child and personal care products, household healthcare equipment as well as other health and wellness solutions.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, CEO and Director Ms. Zoe Wang, who previously served in the marketing and e-commerce segment of the Shanghai Pingchengjingjie Advertising Co. and Shanghai Yiheng Advertising Co.

The company offers its brand partners value-added services, such as designing and operating online stores as well as organizing online and offline marketing campaigns to help them reach new customers.

MOHO additionally has two in-house brands, KGC and HST, which are focused on addressing the underserved demand for household healthcare equipment and traditional Chinese herbal tonics.

The company primarily markets its offerings through multiple online and offline channels, including major e-commerce platforms, such as Tmall and JD.com, social e-commerce platforms, including Pinduoduo, Yunji and Little Red Book, as well as other online and offline retailers.

Additionally, the firm attracts customers through healthcare and wellness-related, online and offline articles, for which the company has partnered with more than 1,100 healthcare experts and ‘key opinion leaders’ [KOLs] to generate content, combined with product recommendations.

According to a 2014 market research report by the Boston Consulting Group, the Chinese health and wellness market is projected to reach $70 billion by 2020.

The over-the-counter treatment sector as well as vitamins, minerals and supplements sector were estimated at $18 billion in 2014 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of about 11% between 2014 and 2020.

The forecasted market growth can be mainly attributed to the increasing health and wellness awareness of Chinese consumers who seek a variety of products to treat common complaints, provide an energy boost and strengthen their immune systems.

Among 2,600 surveyed middle and upper income consumers in China aged between 18 and 65, from a number of large, medium and small cities across the country, 73% ‘noted they would be willing to pay a premium for products deemed to be healthier.’

Recent Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has produced uneven results over the past five quarters, as the chart shows here:

Gross profit by quarter has also been uneven and has trended lower:

Operating losses by quarter have worsened so far through 2020:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained substantially negative in the first three quarters of 2020, as the chart shows here:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

In the past 12 months, MOHO’s stock price has dropped 71.8 percent vs. the U.S. Online Retail index’ rise of 65.2 percent and the overall U.S. market’s growth of 20.9 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $77,390,000 Enterprise Value $50,160,000 Price / Sales 0.22 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.15 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -4.28 Revenue Growth Rate 10.21% Earnings Per Share $0.20

Source: Company Financials

Commentary

In its last earnings announcement, covering Q3 2020’s results, management highlighted an increase in the number of paying customers and a growth in the repeat purchase of those customers to 37% for the first nine months of 2020 versus 35% during the same period in 2019.

Additionally, the firm produced lowered inventory turn days during Q3 2020, from 89 to 77 year-over-year.

Cash turnover days were also down, from 97 to 75, a significant improvement.

Also, management said it is focusing its efforts on ‘cooperating brands’ and on ‘introducing high value partners.’

As a result, MOHO has ended relationships with certain brands and replaced them with others in the areas of medical care equipment, health care and cross-border OTC.

As to its financial results, during the quarter net revenues decreased by 4.6% while cost of goods sold rose 4.0% year-over-year.

Operating expenses rose, with sales and marketing and G&A expenses accounting for the increase.

Looking ahead, management sees recent sequential improvement in inventory turn and its continuing efforts to optimize its brand mix as improving its efficiencies in the quarters ahead.

However, the firm expects lower revenue in Q4 2020 but sharply reduced net loss, possibly hitting breakeven.

I’m in a wait-and-see mode for Ecmoho. Management will need to show significant net results improvement as a function of its strategy to introduce higher profitability brands into its mix.

Until we see such progress, I’m Neutral on MOHO. But, I am watchlisting the stock in case management produces strong results in Q4 2020.

