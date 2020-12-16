Investment Summary

We are long CryoLife (CRY) shares, and believe that CRY has a resilient portfolio mix that is bolstered by upcoming regulatory catalysts, which present as strong growth levers for both revenue volumes and margin expansion. Ex-COVID, the company should begin to see meaningful upside drivers as the demand from procedure deferrals increases surgical and procedure utilization back towards pre-pandemic levels. We believe that the company is well positioned to capitalize on the same, and hold a bullish outlook on the long-term view of CRY shares, although recognize the near-term challenges to operations that may be reflected in pricing outcomes.

Figure 1. Single-year price performance

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Q3 Walkthrough Illustrates Positioning

3Q revenue came in above consensus, with a ~4% sequential growth pattern that was underscored by the rebound in procedure utilization and patient volumes. Top-line earnings came in at ~$65 million, driven by strong product sales of ~$45 million, which expanded ~5% sequentially, in addition to JOTEC sales strength across the quarter. Additionally, the preservation services segment of the portfolio contributed ~$20 million to the top, whilst cardiac tissue and vascular tissue volumes came in strong with ~6% and 2% upside from the previous quarter, respectively. The NeoPatch distribution channel segment was a minor contributor with ~$60K in sales in Q3. Much of the sequential growth pattern was underlined by a recovery in COVID-related disruption, which enabled a 4.1% YoY organic growth pattern, and we believe that much of the same will be reflected across Q4 and well into 1H 2021, as procedure volumes increase cadence and start to normalize towards pre-pandemic levels.

Performance at the margin level was mixed, as operating margins came in with a ~730bps YoY tailwind to 20%, driven by a strong revenue recovery that had lower OPEX tied into outcomes. Offsetting the strengths here was a ~40bps YoY headwind to gross margins, which came in at ~66% and faced pressures from lagging COVID-related challenges to inventory valuations. The company saw ~730bps YoY leverage at the SG&A line, which came in lower at ~37% of total sales, whilst R&D expenditures also drove operating leverage coming in lower at a ~9% margin. The above highlights a robust market position that is backed by new offerings such as the JOTEC products, with NEXUS and NeoPatch distribution tied into the outcomes.

Furthermore, the Ascyrus acquisition, completed in early September on a $200 million valuation via a cash and stock blend, looks set to drive operating leverage and top-line volumes over the coming periods. The transaction tucks in nicely to complement existing products in the mix, particularly benefiting the cross-selling opportunities within the portfolio, building JOTEC, BioGlue and On-X synergies. The transaction also gives CRY access to AMDS, which is labelled as the first aortic arch remodeling system, indicated in use for repair of Type A aortic dissections. The company believes the transaction will provide the portfolio exposure to ~$540 million in incremental revenues over the coming years, although this comes with pipeline risks tied into the projections that investors must be aware of. In the upside scenario, where the company realizes all of the regulatory approvals and sees early penetration in key end-markets pertaining to AMDS and others in the product mix, then we feel this positions the company for sales growth in the high single-digits over the coming years.

Near-Term Guidance Contingent on COVID Outcomes, But Other Inflection Points Remain

Management have held a cautious disposition on the near-term outlook for Q4 and early 2021, given the resurgence in COVID cases in Europe, and the challenges faced within the US on the same. Moreover, there are additional risks that remain based on COVID outcomes in all key markets, and as long as the pandemic is in situ for the time being, this presents as a risk to near-term performance. We would note to investors the above situation on the Ascyrus transaction, and its potential as a meaningful growth driver once surgical and procedure deferrals regain traction and begin to converge to normalization over the coming periods. This is in addition to the benefits to the wider portfolio on the same, and there is also the PROACT Xa trial as a regulatory catalyst in the upcoming periods that investors should consider as a key inflection point to share movement. The 1000 participant trial is investigating the management of On-X prosthetic heart and aortic valves, to see if patients can be successfully managed using apixaban, with the FDA evaluating efficacy and safety used as a combination therapy (as both are already approved but not in coincide together).

The PROACT Xa trial has the potential to make a meaningful shift to the paradigm of care in providing an alternative to Warfarin, in patients with aortic mechanical prosthetic valves. Warfarin has a wide range of response rates and there are a range of interactions that patients must be mindful of, including dietary and additional drug therapy interactions. Additionally, there is a percentage of patients allergic to Warfarin, and there is high correlation to falls risk and the prescription of Warfarin in particular subsets of the population (from loss of balance/dizziness). Furthermore, the requirement of routine blood testing makes many reluctant to receive Warfarin in the first place. Therefore, decisions are often swayed on receiving an aortic valve replacement from these factors, instead, many choose to select a tissue valve as the form of intervention. Thus, pending the outcomes of the trial, there is chance to provide a breakthrough (especially in younger patients) by enabling an alternative to mechanical valve interventions, by providing an alternative to Warfarin in anticoagulation, thereby improving the robustness of patient outcomes. We would encourage investors to pay close attention to readouts here, with the primary completion date due for December 2021.

Considering the COVID-headwinds looming on the horizon in Europe and the US, management have remained cautious on guidance on the near term. Management were quick to highlight that October sales were at ~99% of total utilization YoY, and they have hoped to a normalization to the historical growth pattern by the end of the 4th quarter. However, in view of the recent resurgence in cases throughout Europe, management are remaining correctly cautious on this projection. The company left the quarter reasonably well capitalized with just over $60 million in cash, with ~$300 million in open debt facilities, and management are confident the runway on the cash position should help finance the growth vision and remain competent on debt servicing. However, the Altman Z-sore of 2.65 places the company's cash positioning in the caution zone, and we would note that interest coverage is only 2.1x from EBITDA level earnings and <1x when factoring operating income. Considering the capital structure, the company is quite highly leveraged at ~10x, and total debt to capital is ~49%.

Additionally, the debt ratio sits at ~40%, and the company has ~4.5x coverage on short-term obligations. As management have been light on guidance, we believe that there may be some liquidity pressures over the coming periods if sales do not convert to cash in a timely manner. There have already been headwinds to the operating and cash conversion cycle YoY, which has blown out by 60 days to 293 days, whilst the inventory to cash days has increased over 70 days YoY to 322 days. These pressures may be realized at the liquidity level, and management should prioritize increasing efficiency on working capital management, to drive sales conversions to cash at a more rapid rate than what is currently in situ. Moreover, although management are confident there is adequate cash to bolster growth initiatives and continue pipeline development, with more sales volume comes a higher cost driver in variable expenses, which should be tied into investors' own analysis of the intended outcomes for the near-term. With COVID-related headwinds apparent, and questionable cash availability whilst continuously servicing the debt load, there may be drains and pulls on liquidity that present over the coming periods.

As such, we believe that 2021 must be a key year of transformation for CRY. Management have pointed to a higher degree of empowerment from the supply chain (particularly for JOTEC) and anticipate an October launch for E-nya, which should be another key inflection point for investors to consider. Momentum in NEXUS and NeoPatch channels seems to have gained speed at the back end of this year, and it is not unreasonable to foresee this gaining traction further into 2021, especially as the penetration of physician accounts begins to grow in this period. Additionally, the Ascyrus transaction is tipped to drive margin growth and top-line expansion over the coming years, and we believe this will begin to take effect by 2021 also, which we feel could inflect positively on shares over the course of next year.

Although management have been light on guidance, we have downgraded our modeling into 2023. We see ~8.6% decline at the top by 2021, with a CAGR ~9% growth period by 2023 to post $390 million in revenues, in line with our postulates on the Ascyrus transaction and other regulatory tailwinds over this period. We also see margin expansion of ~80bps by this period at the gross level, with a widening of EBITDA margins by 780bps over this time period as well. We believe that the company will realize solid growth at the top, with a slower cadence of OPEX, and will gain additional leverage at the SG&A line that will come through the income statement by 2023. Based on these figures, we feel that the company will hold an EBITDA conversion rate of at least 13-15% over this time, with more upside gained at this level from 2023.

Figure 2. Key Financials and Forecasts (Annual, 2020E-2023E, base case)

Data Source: CRY SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Valuation

Shares are trading at a significant premium to peers, and we feel that this is unjustified at this stage, especially on a FCF yield of -0.02%. Shares are trading at ~17% premium to EV/EBITDA multiples of the peer group at ~27x Q3 EBITDA, whilst trading in line at 2.5x book value. As we feel that the premium is unwarranted, we feel it is necessary to bring EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples back in line with historical averages, to ~24x EBITDA. Much of the upside case is underscored by an accelerated growth pattern driven by new product offerings (JOTEC & AMDS) and On-x pull through from the PROACT Xa trial, with 1000 patients enrolled. As such, we feel that CRY deserves to trade in line with peers, in line with the median on EBITDA and EV/Sales multiples.

Figure 3. Comparables Multiples Analysis - Trading at a premium to peers

Data Source: Author's Calculations

As such, at 24x EBITDA we see a price target of $25, whilst setting a 3.3x EV/sales multiple to the TTM sales figure we see a figure of $22. If we were to blend forward estimates of both, then we see price target of ~$30 based on 2022E estimates. However, we feel that in the near term, the upside is contained to the ~$25 region, as much is contingent on COVID outcomes that must be baked into the current valuation. It's all well and good to apply multiples to 2 or even 3 years out, but with the market risk accurately reflected into the valuation, we feel $25 represents a fair value of CRY shares today, ~14% upside potential on today's trading (subject to change with publication times). The above represents our base case, and in the upside case, where much of the "blue-sky" scenario pans out, including the vaccine wiping the COVID slate clean, then 28x EBITDA gives a fair value of $28 by our view.

In Short

CRY has several growth levers in place that are largely contingent on COVID outcomes in the near term. Ex-COVID, upside is driven by acquisition activity from the Ascyrus deal, and additional product offerings should be meaningful drivers to accelerate top-line volumes over the coming 3 years. We have baked as much into our modeling, and see a period of steady upside in CRY's financial position over this period. However, much of the upside potential may already be baked into shares, and the market may already be accurately reflecting the future outlook into CRY's shares today. As such, we see a fair value of $25 based on 24x EBITDA that stands in line with the peer median. We don't feel CRY attracts a premium at this stage, considering performance YTD and additional headwinds that must be baked into the valuation. Even in our upside case, shares only see a value of $28, which is why we are still holding at the current time.

The company is certainly in a "show us" stage, and whilst we are bullish on the long-term outlook of the company, in the investment debate, there isn't enough weight on the bullish side of the scale to add into the position we already hold just yet. We are long CRY shares, but are happy with the holding size at this period, awaiting for the upcoming inflection points raised throughout this analysis. Upside risks to our price target include the vaccine removing COVID headwinds, rapid uptake of all products in the portfolio across 2021, and competitors losing market share on the back of litigation issues. Downside risks are basically the opposite of that, particularly on market penetration from the acquisition this year and a reduction in sales volume in the wider portfolio. Nonetheless, CRY is certainly a name to keep watch of over this coming year, and we look forward to providing additional coverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.