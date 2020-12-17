Why Investors Should Be Buying MLPs Hand Over Fist Today

We believe investors should be buying MLPs hand over fist given all the reasons we list in this article.

MLPs have adopted governance reforms that make their equity more investable for the long-term than it has ever been.

Recovering U.S. oil and gas supply and demand will increase commodity flows and, with them, the utilization of midstream infrastructure.

MLP fundamentals have held up remarkably well while their unit prices have suffered, creating an historic investment opportunity.

MLPs are the cheapest way to obtain a high yield and the prospect of capital appreciation.

An unprecedented combination of factors are coming together that we believe will make midstream oil & gas MLPs an outperforming sector over coming years.

In today's richly-valued stock market, the MLP niche is full of bargains that offer safe and high yields to income-seeking investors. However, today the sector's historic undervaluation also offers investors interested in total return the prospect for equity-price outperformance. Well selected, undervalued MLPs have the added benefit of little downside risk for long-term holders.

We believe the combination of these factors offer a rare opportunity for investors to secure attractive long-term total returns.

MLPs: Stuck In the Stock-Market Doldrums

For years, MLPs have performed terribly, both in absolute terms and relative to the S&P 500. Deteriorating fundamentals, distribution cuts, and management mistreatment of unitholders have soured investors on the sector.

The sector's underperformance began with the onset of the energy-market downturn in late 2014. The sector entered the downturn trading at peak EV/EBITDA multiples—north of 15-times—and sporting an historically low distribution yield of less than 6%. As oil and gas drillers reduced activity in response to collapsing oil prices, U.S. production volumes fell, and with them demand for midstream infrastructure. The resulting squeeze on midstream margins inflicted massive damage upon the entire midstream industry.

Then in late-2016, just as midstream investors caught a glimpse of sunlight in the form of a dramatic rebound in U.S. oil and gas production, a spate of midstream project completions created excess capacity, thereby prolonging the sector’s woes.

The deterioration in MLP fundamentals quarter after quarter reinforced investors' pessimism. As buyers grew scarce, trading-multiple compression pressured MLP equities year after year, as can be seen in MLP relative performance below.

Many MLPs entered the downturn overleveraged and reliant on capital markets to fund capital spending. This led to a succession of more than 100 distribution cuts. As recurrent instances of mistreatment to unitholders from MLP management added insult to unitholder injury, it’s no wonder why so many abandoned the sector.

Rising Yields in a Yield-Starved World

Falling unit prices have sent MLP yields to historic highs. Today’s enormous yields are largely a consequence of the MLP panic selling early this year and dour sentiment toward the sector ever since.

As shown in the chart below, MLP yields blew out in early 2020 as unitholders sold in unison driven by both concerns over COVID-19 related demand destruction and the start of the oil price war by the Saudis.

This spike in MLP yields came in spite of 23 MLP distribution cuts and 4 distribution suspensions in the first quarter alone.

A 10-year chart puts the recent yield spike in perspective relative to historical norms, both before the energy market downturn and in the years thereafter.

A comparison of MLP yields with other sectors sheds light on the MLP units' relative cheapness.

MLP units have dramatically underperformed all other asset classes bought for yield. Consider, for example, MLPs’ underperformance versus utility stocks, equity REITs, and BBB corporate bonds, shown below.

And as their unit prices fell, relative yields soared. Today's MLP yields tower above the other high-yielding asset classes.

The spread between MLPs and equity REITS is particularly noteworthy, as it remains at historic highs.

MLP Fundamentals

An investor looking solely at MLP unit performance and yields will be surprised to learn that MLP fundamentals have held up surprisingly well in 2020 in the midst of unprecedented energy-industry turmoil in the wake of Covid-19.

In the second quarter, for example, when many MLP units’ market prices were dropped by half in a matter of weeks, financial results for that quarter show the sector’s EBITDA holding up relatively well, with the top ten largest midstream MLPs posting a EBITDA decline of 11% versus year-ago levels.

Then in the third quarter, EBITDA bounced back more strongly than expected, as shown in the following chart.

Source: Goldman Sachs, November 2020.

Historically Cheap Equity + Improving Fundamentals = Opportunity

An investor has to wonder whether falling prices amid stable to improving fundamentals means the 2020 MLP selloff has been overdone. We believe the answer is a resounding “YES,” for the both the MLP sector at large as well as for select individual names.

In fact, MLPs are undervalued based on virtually any fundamental metric. For example, the group trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.2-times, well below its 3-year average of 10.5-times and its 10-year average of 11.6-times.

MLP EV/EBITDA multiples have fallen well below those of other higher-yielding sectors, as the chart below makes clear.

Source: Goldman Sachs, Nov. 2020.

Years of balance-sheet repair and governance reform have lowered the industry’s leverage and improved its operating metrics. Today’s midstream MLP industry is characterized by healthier distribution coverage, growing free cash flow, and more disciplined capital allocation.

As MLP EBITDA has rebounded from its second-quarter trough, while distribution cuts have alleviated financial pressure, the sector’s yield is well supported by cash flow. The ten largest MLPs, for instance, exhibit a healthy distribution-coverage ratio of 1.7-times, which compares favorably with their coverage ratio of 1.0 to 1.2-times before the downturn.

As improving energy-market fundamentals support unit prices, any reversion toward historical norms will bring about impressive MLP outperformance. If the sector’s current 10.8% yield were to revert back toward its historical average, unit values would increase anywhere from 35% to 80%.

Consider a comparison with equity REITs. MLP yields have soared relative to REIT yields, far out of proportion to the deterioration in MLP operating results, value impairment, and business risk. If MLP yields reverted back to their historic norm of 4% in excess of REIT yields, assuming their distributions remain stable, MLP units would double from their current levels.

For the first time in years, MLP prospects appear far rosier than their beaten-up equity prices imply. Today’s depressed MLP prices therefore offer a margin of safety between unit market price and economic value for a long-term holder, a rare combination in today's richly valued stock market.

High-Quality, Long-Lived Assets

After all, the pipelines and other midstream infrastructure that MLPs own are not inherently low-returning assets. When properly capitalized and prudently managed they can generate stable and attractive returns.

Midstream assets derive their return characteristics from their cash-flow profile. These assets consume large amounts of capital upfront during construction, but throw off significant cash flow once placed in operation. Moreover, they exhibit “toll road” economics that can generate reliable and stable cash flow over their multi-decade lives.

Even highly regulated midstream assets can earn a decent return, while provisions built into midstream service contracts hedge against inflation. Pipelines tend to appreciate in value when properly maintained, as population growth makes it difficult for potential new entrants to obtain rights of way. Activist pushback has also pushed up the cost of new pipelines, increasing the value of those already in operation.

An MLP management team that is disciplined in choosing projects and adept at allocating capital can grow the MLPs economic value, and with it, the prospects for long-term capital appreciation.

Finding well-positioned and prudently-managed MLPs at bargain prices will be one of our key focus areas.

Catalysts

There are three primary catalysts on the horizon that we believe will bring about a re-rating of MLP equity trading multiples. As these catalysts materialize, they will crystallize the value proposition for owning MLP units.

Moreover, we believe they will revitalize investor confidence in the sector, leading to capital inflows and sustained outperformance.

Catalyst #1: The Energy Market Recovery

It hasn’t always been doom and gloom for the MLP sector. During the last energy industry upturn, MLPs outperformed mightily, as seen in the chart below, which illustrates the sector’s 10-year relative performance against the S&P 500 beginning in 2004.

If the energy industry enters a new upturn (which we are currently forecasting), the concurrent improvements in fundamentals and investor sentiment will accelerate MLP outperformance.

As covered extensively in our macro energy service, our view is that the past decade of underinvestment in global conventional oil supply, combined with restrained U.S. production growth, will bring about a sustained rise in oil prices as energy demand recovers from its Covid-induced lows. Higher oil prices will improve returns for projects across the industry, attract capital to the energy industry, and increase the flow of commodities, the economic lifeblood of the midstream sector.

We believe the cyclical upturn in its infancy, and that MLPs are among the best positioned to benefit.

Catalyst #2: Structural Governance Reform

MLPs have been rife with conflicts of interest between management and unitholders. The management structure to which LP unitholders are subject all but ensures that they end up on the losing side of any conflict. However, recent industry reforms have aligned management and unitholder incentives more closely. It is important that current and prospective MLP investors understand what these reforms mean for MLP fundamentals and, eventually, investor attitudes toward the sector.

Traditionally, midstream MLPs are formed by a sponsor that sells its assets to the MLP. The sponsor forms a general partner entity (GP) to manage the business, and public limited partners (LPS) contribute capital to facilitate the MLP’s purchase of the sponsor’s assets. The GP typically retains a small percentage—around 2%—of the MLP.

The following diagram depicts the standard MLP ownership structure.

Many of the MLP governance problems revolve around “IDRs,” or “incentive distribution rights,” circled in black in the above diagram. Since MLPs are limited partnerships and not corporations, their management and boards of directors owe limited fiduciary duty to public LP unitholders. IDRs exploit this structural weakness in partnership governance.

IDRs are instruments owned by the GP intended to incentivize management to grow the business. To that end, they apportion the GP a growing percentage of the incremental increase in MLP cash distributions. Take, for example, an MLP that pays a quarterly distribution of $0.50 per unit at the time of its IPO. Initially, the GP will receive 2% of total distributions, commensurate with its 2% ownership interest in the MLP. To “incentivize” management, the IDRs might stipulate that once distributions per LP unit rise to $0.55, the GP will be granted 15% of the increase in total distributions. Then, once distributions per unit reach $0.65, the GP might receive 25% of the increase, and so on until the GP is topped out at receiving 50% of the increase in distributions.

The following charts depict the distribution growth rate for the GP and LPs, as well as their respective share in the MLP’s total distributions as they grow over time.

While IDRs have proven an effective means of increasing distributions, they have not always succeeded at ensuring long-term economic value creation for LPs. By holding out the prospect of huge windfalls to management if distributions increase—regardless of performance for LPs—IDRs create an incentive structure wherein distribution growth is prioritized above all else, often at the expense of the LPs who own the overwhelming majority of capital at risk.

Consider, for instance, that an overarching focus on increasing distributions—as opposed to returns for LPs—may induce management to accumulate cash-flowing assets regardless of their cost and/or complementary with the MLP’s existing asset base. What's more, management might fund these acquisitions by taking on too much debt. Perhaps after the acquisition, management will increase the MLP’s distributions to high levels that entail more risk to LPs. Such undisciplined capital allocation would be detrimental to the LPs’ long-term unit value. It would increase the likelihood that LPs fail to earn a return above their cost of capital, while the GP earns multiples of the LPs' return.

MLP governance weaknesses have led to self-dealing among some GPs. Consider, for instance, that there is nothing standing in the way of a GP issuing newly created LP units to the public for the purpose of purchasing inflated assets from the GP itself. After the GP has profited from the asset sale—which was effectuated by diluting existing LPs—it could then benefit further by boosting the MLP’s cash distributions, perhaps thereby increasing the percentage of those distributions that flow into its own coffers, courtesy of its IDRs. In a self-dealing transactions like this, IDRs function as a thinly disguised mechanism for transferring wealth from LPs to the GP, whether rightly earned or not.

In our view, MLPs managed by GPs that own substantial IDRs are uninvestable. The rewards offered by large and potentially growing LP distribution yields cannot offset the risks that arise from a structural conflict of interest between management and unitholders. IDRs make it likely that the deck will always be stacked against unitholders, potentially to an egregious extent.

Fortunately for LPs, in recent years many MLPs have abandoned the use of IDRs. Since 2017, MLPs have had difficulty raising outside capital. To lower their cost of capital while making their equity and debt more palatable to new investors, many have undergone “simplification” transactions that eliminated their dual share structure and converted their IDRs to LP units. These transactions aligned management’s economic interest more closely with public LP unitholders. They also ensured that boards of directors serve LP unitholders first and foremost, as opposed to being beholden to the GP entity alone.

The new, LP-friendly model makes it more likely that MLPs will:

Lower their cost of capital

Increase LP returns on capital

Raise distributions in a prudent manner

Increase distribution coverage ratios

Fund growth through internally-generated cash flow

Reduce equity issuance

Resort to unit buybacks if unit prices continue to languish

Pay down debt

Use debt they take on more judiciously

Reduce unit market volatility

Lower MLP yields as risks to LPs are reduced

Catalyst #3: Reduction in Growth Capital Expenditures

To accommodate surging U.S. oil and gas production, many midstream operators maxed out their balance sheets in order to boost growth capex. In doing so, however, they put their LP unitholders at risk when revenues declined and access to outside capital grew scarce and expensive. With U.S. production slowing its growth over at lest the next few years, there will be reduced demand for new midstream infrastructure, while existing infrastructure will see its capacity utilization grow. MLPs with few growth opportunities will be able to harvest cash flows from the assets they built during the production boom, while remaining unburdened by obligations to fund additional growth projects.

Consequently, many MLPs will see their cash flows increase while their growth capital spending requirements decline. With relatively low maintenance needs, many MLPs stand to generate large, and growing, amounts of organically-generated free cash flow.

Unlike REITs, which are required to distribute at least 90% of their income to shareholders in order to maintain their REIT status, MLPs face no such legal requirement. As MLP growth spending declines in coming quarters, MLPs will be able to direct their excess cash flow toward paying down debt, hiking unitholder distributions, buying back units, and/or funding new projects; all with organically generated cash.

Conclusion

All of the above puts MLPs squarely in the category of high-yielding assets with deeply undervalued market prices. HFIR Research MLPs will closely follow market developments and offer subscribers investment recommendations sourced from the sector's plentiful bargains.

Our coverage will begin with some overarching themes of the MLP sector, which explain why MLPs have gotten so cheap and why they are poised to outperform. Thereafter we will profile two new investment ideas per week for subscribers. First and foremost, we will seek safety in both equity values and payouts, but we will pursue opportunities that also feature capital appreciation, given the sector's dramatic undervaluation.

A guiding principle for long-term investing is that fundamentals matter. As today's favored sectors like technology continue to march higher, frequently without a fundamental rationale, their risk for inflicting permanent loss grows. Investors seeking safety should instead turn to the pockets of undervaluation to minimize their risk of loss and maximize their potential reward. We believe MLPs should be first on their list. No sector features a more potent combination of favorable macro trends and sector-wide bargains, and we look forward to riding what we believe will be a rising tide of MLP outperformance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long various MLPs. (Though we do not mention specific names in this article.)