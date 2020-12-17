Introduction and brief profile

The iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) is the largest Australian focused ETF around (the other options are FLAU and FAUS), and allows potential investors to dabble with 66 mid and large-cap stocks that are primarily traded on the Australian stock exchange. iShares uses the indexing approach to track its benchmark index- The MSCI Australia index. Prima facie, despite the passive approach, the expense ratio is not particularly cheap at 0.5%, but I wouldn’t worry too much about that, as most other regional focused ETFs tend to have expense ratios in the range of 0.45%-0.6%. Thus, investors who are on the lookout for some geographic diversification may consider EWA; here are five broad reasons why I am optimistic about the prospects of this ETF (considering this is a region focused ETF, I will cover the broad macro issues first before delving into ETF specific issues)-

1) Pickup in the domestic macro and various leading indicators suggest momentum may continue

Earlier this month, the ABS published Q3 GDP numbers; after declining by -7% in Q2, the Australian economy rebounded by +3.3% in Q3, beating street expectations of 2.6%. What was most heartening about these numbers was the pickup in household spending which rose 8% and added about 4% to the GDP! Worth noting that through a combination of fiscal initiatives and accommodative monetary policy, the Australian savings rate has ramped up to record highs (it was 22% in Q2 and 18.9% in Q3), and whilst the prudence is all very well during a pandemic, such high savings rates are unsustainable in the long-run and I would expect it to normalize (5-10% range) in the quarters ahead; this would imply an ongoing improvement in household spending which would be good for the economy.

Source: Trading Economics

An added factor pointing to likely further consumer spending is the underlying momentum in consumer sentiment, which hit 112 in December (the highest level since October), representing a c.48% improvement since the lows of April.

Source: Westpac Economics

Just for some context, earlier this year, this index had hit the same low point during the GFC crisis, and the recession of the early 90s, but the pace of the current rebound has been a lot more ferocious; during the GFC, after 8 months the index was only up 8.4% and in the 90s it took three years before there was a sustained upswing! Within the consumer sentiment release, I was keen to get a sense of unemployment expectations; the sub-index measuring unemployment dropped by 16% (lower the better) m-o-m (-23% YoY) and was reportedly the best reading in nearly ten years.

A number of other key leading indicators suggest that this momentum may likely last. The composite PMI which provides some indication of both manufacturing output and services business activity improved sequentially to 57 for December, the fourth successive month of expansion.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index (indicates the likely pace of economic activity versus the long term trend, three to nine months into the future) saw its first positive above-trend growth rate since Nov-2018 and the strongest level since the early 1980s.

2) Encouraging developments for Australian financials

For EWA to do well, it is going to need the financial stocks to perform, as there is a clear tilt to this sector; 5 out of the top 10 names of EWA are all financials, and this segment also accounts for the largest weight in the total portfolio at 33% (well-ahead of the next largest sector- Basic materials at 18%). I acknowledge that a low-interest rate regime is not the most conducive environment for banking NIMs, but this has largely been digested, and other encouraging developments have cropped up over the last couple of days. For the uninitiated, on account of the economic weakness induced by the health pandemic, in July, Australia’s banking regulator- The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), had asked Australian banks and insurers to restrict their dividend payouts to less than 50%; this was a big hit for the sentiment of banks as traditionally this is a sector that’s been perceived to dole out consistent payouts. A couple of days back- on account of the improvement in the economic outlook and stability in the financial markets- the APRA reversed this decision and has now permitted these financial companies to increase their payouts without any restrictions. Needless to say, this will most certainly improve sentiment for the Australian financial sector.

The APRA also announced the results of its stress tests; earlier in the year, there were a lot of fears about whether banks would be able to cope with the pressures of a severe downturn. The latest report shows that the banking sector continues to be resilient. Over the years, driven by Basel III reforms, the domestic 2014 Financial System Inquiry, and benchmarks set by the APRA at the beginning of 2020, prior to COVID-19, the banking sector has been able to build up strong levels of capital to withstand potential stress; since the pandemic hit, provision levels have been bolstered too. As you can see from the chart below, during the previous crisis (GFC) the total capital ratio and Tier 1 ratio of Aussie banks was only around 11% and 7% respectively, a long shot from where it stands now (Total capital ratio- 16.9%, CET 1- 13.6%). APRA’s stress results show that banks would“remain resilient in the face of deteriorating earnings, rising credit losses, and falling levels of capital under a severe but plausible downside to the current economic environment."

Source: APRA

In addition to the ARPA news, there were also some positive comments from the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) on the improving business prospects for banks; reportedly during the peak of the current health-induced crisis, c.10% of housing loans and c.17% of small and medium business loans saw a deferral in payments. But lately, borrowers have resumed the repayments, and currently only c.3% of both housing and business loans remain deferred.

3) Conditions for commodity-driven economies look attractive; recent geopolitical risks with China are a worry, but Australia’s strength in iron ore and metallurgical coal will be hard to wean away from

Last month I had written a piece on emerging market ETFs and in that article, I had touched upon a few reasons why investors should be looking at EMs. I mentioned that EMs with a strong commodity export profile may likely flourish; whilst Australia is not perceived to be an emerging market, this EM related theme applies to the country as well. Currently, there is an excess of central-bank driven liquidity that I expect will flow to the commodities space. Current employment conditions the world over remain unsteady, and global policymakers will be looking to re-stimulate their precarious economies and the general employment level; one of the most productive ways to get this going is through wide infrastructure-related spending, and I expect this to be a dominant theme over the next 12-18 months. Major commodity exporters such as Australia may likely flourish on account of this (last year the country exported commodities worth$281bn).

A major risk to this thesis is the strained relationship between China and Australia (China accounts for 35-40% of Australian exports); the former has imposed hefty tariffs on various food commodities and there are fears that tariffs may be imposed on other commodities going forward. These tariffs are obviously not good for Australia's prospects, but it is not all doom and gloom. China can afford to keep this up with Aussie commodities such as barley, wheat, dairy, etc., but would find it very challenging to resort to such measures with commodities such as iron ore and metallurgical coal which are the dominant Australian exports. Australia controls ~50% of the global iron ore market and the current high price of iron ore is cushioning the Chinese tariff impact on other commodities (iron ore accounts for almost 50% of Australian export income). Given Australia’s dominance in this market, China cannot afford to levy tariffs as it would be shooting itself in the foot. If not iron ore, there are suggestions that China may impose tariffs on Australian thermal coal but I don’t see this as particularly catastrophic, as Australian coal exports are primarily metallurgical coal (c.71% of coal exports to China last year consisted of metallurgical coal). Besides, whilst China is a key market for Aussie metallurgical coal, India remains its largest consumer, and has the potential to display even more appetite going forward; in October, the government there unveiled an infrastructure-related stimulus worth 250 billion rupees ($3.41bn), and there is some expectation that we may see similar infra-themed announcements during the budget that is about six weeks away. This should help negate some of the declines in Chinese demand if it comes to pass.

Source: Abc.net.au

Summing up my original point, I believe there is great value to be seen in the commodity space and economies tied to this; as you can see from the chart below, the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) this year has dropped to its lowest level in 28 years of existence and I don’t think such low levels will hold for too long; in recent months we have seen this index pick up steam (the index is up c.20% since June) and likely has further room to run.

Source: Investing.com

4) A well-rounded ETF with relatively better earnings potential and competent risk-adjusted return stats

Speaking of the dominant commodity-cycle economies, I wanted to get a sense of how EWA compares to some of the other Blackrock ETFs in these other commodity-driven economies, so I did a comparative analysis measuring the valuation and other key risk-adjusted return stats of EWA vis-à-vis the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC), the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ), the iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA) and the iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS).

Looking at the numbers, if you can look beyond the weak earnings growth profile of its constituents, ERUS (Russia) seems to be the best out of the lot, but EWA (Australia) is the one that doesn’t seem to have any major drawbacks per se, except for the premium valuation. Over the last 3 years, only EWA and ERUS have been able to outperform the market, generating alpha of 0.55 and 2.63 respectively. Then, if you're someone who's averse to volatility, EWA is a relatively safer bet, with the second-lowest annualized standard deviation figure, significantly better than the Brazilian (EWZ) and South African (EZA) options. The Sharpe ratio gauges the quality of excess returns (returns over the risk-free rate) that an ETF generates, relative to the per unit of total risk taken. EWA juggles this fairly adroitly with a Sharpe ratio that only lags ERUS. If you’re more concerned about downside risks, then look at the Sortino ratio (it focuses on the negative deviation of the ETFs), and even here, EWA fares better than all the options except ERUS. As mentioned previously where ERUS suffers is the 5-year earnings potential of its constituents which is quite low at 6.7% as is the Brazilian option at 4.7%. Our focus ETF-EWA and EZA are the only two options that offer double-digit earnings potential.

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from YCharts

I can appreciate the premium multiple of almost 20x for EWA may likely put off value-conscious investors, but there is an all-round appeal to this ETF, both from the earnings potential, as well as the risk-adjusted return profile that makes it the best pick out of this lot, in my view.

5) Triangle breakout and momentum on the charts

The price action on the EWA charts has been very encouraging of late. As you can see from the chart below, since peaking in 2009, the ETF has broadly followed a descending triangle pattern, with a series of lower highs across the years (in 2011, 2013, late 2014, 2018, and late 2019). Now in November, for the first time, we have seen this broad trend reverse with a decisive green candle breaking past the upper boundary of the triangle. Note that there was a move past this boundary last December, but the nature of the move (small-bodied candles) suggested this was unlikely to last and it proved to be a false breakout. This year, the length of the candle in November, followed by decent follow up in December so far, suggests that this recent breakout may likely last; alternatively, even if the price action stalls at these levels, the probability of the price dropping back below the upper boundary of the triangle (breakout point), don’t look too strong. Momentum on the charts is further validated by the fact that the ETF is currently trading above its key moving averages- the 50,100 and 200DMA on the daily chart. I don’t see any major resistance until the $28 levels which represent around c.17% upside from current price levels.

Source: Trading View

Closing thoughts

Recently there have been some encouraging developments for the Australian economy in general as well as Australian financials which make up for a significant chunk of EWA’s holdings. Going forward, I believe commodity-driven economies will likely flourish and EWA represents the pick of the bunch. On the charts, the price has just broken past a multi-year boundary and momentum is strong. Buy EWA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.