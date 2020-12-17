Bah Humbug: Beware Of These REITs

Remember to always stick with companies that stay within their “circle of competence."

In fact, miracles can and do happen throughout the year.

Before you go calling me a Scrooge, I do believe Christmas miracles can happen.

Let’s talk about Ebenezer Scrooge, a Christmas miracle worth writing about, as Charles Dickens did.

While the story has a happy ending, it requires a long journey to get there. Considering how the three Christmas spirits took him into the past, present, and future, you could say it took decades for him to come around.

Certainly, he spent decades being a sheer scrooge. A money-grubbing, penny-pinching tightwad. A miser.

Do you know what the Dictionary.com definition of a miser is? It’s:

A person who lives in wretched circumstances in order to save and hoard money A stingy, avaricious person (obsolete) A wretched or unhappy person

In other words, this isn’t someone you want to do business with. Or be friends with. Or associate with at all.

That’s particularly true if he’s so set in his wretched ways that it takes four supernatural visits to make him change his mind. That’s hardcore! If I got visited by just the first one (i.e., Jacob Marley’s ghost), I would have turned my life around in a heartbeat.

Once my heart started beating again, anyway. And provided I didn’t die from a heart attack on the spot.

Now, as I noted in my recent EPR Properties (EPR) article, there’s always the chance of a turnaround. Even for companies that don’t catch on so quickly.

It’s only a matter of whether it’s worth your time and money to expect one.

(Source)

Christmas Miracles Can Happen

Before you go calling me a Scrooge, I do believe Christmas miracles can happen. In fact, miracles can and do happen throughout the year.

Oftentimes, those miracles admittedly don’t look miraculous because they involve hard work. Consider an unhappy couple headed toward divorce. Yet they decide to give it one more try and find a way to stay together after all.

Other times, it’s something simple that happens at exactly the right moment. Like a letter from someone offering encouragement when you just felt like giving up already.

And there are those very special, very rare times when something happens that’s unbelievably awe inspiring. The only thing that keeps it from being completely unreal is the physical proof in front of you.

Take TopTenz’s “Top 10 Amazing Real Life Christmas Miracles” list. I’d already heard of its No. 1 entry from other sources. And the others I looked into have credible sources to back them up.

So if you need a little Christmas cheer yourself, you can click here to read about:

10. “Santa” (who’s apparently female and lives in California) answering a poor girl’s letter

9. A family with a sick dad and pregnant mom whose foreclosed home was saved by one friend and a bunch of strangers

8. A car crash caused by a cash-strapped single mother that ended in her kid’s Christmas happening after all

7. A 21-car pileup on a frozen road involving jack-knifed trucks and totaled vehicles that resulted in not only no deaths… but no serious injuries either

It goes on from there: 10 amazing happenings that might have even gotten a tear out of Ebenezer Scrooge before the last spirit’s visit.

Maybe…

It’s Much Better to Plan

I have to say “maybe” because, again, the out-and-out obvious and instantaneous kinds of miracles don’t come around every day.

While I don’t have actual statistics to work off of here, I’d be willing to bet that at least 99.99999% of the time you should have a backup plan to expecting one.

One great backup plan that I’m very much into is avoiding danger in the first place.

While life isn’t always predictable (see above 99.99999% reference), it becomes much more so when we use common sense. That means doing our due diligence to look into companies that catch our attention.

Just because they look all pretty and shiny, and promise so much doesn’t mean they actually are and will. There are companies out there – even real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are designed to be so much safer than the average stock – that act very much like Scrooge.

They take your money, then make you pay for it.

This isn’t to say they do it intentionally, but the ultimate affect is one and the same. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a holiday or your birthday or an otherwise beautiful day: Bad investments have a way of making themselves known…

Often at the most inopportune times.

The following REITs could turn out to experience their own version of a Christmas miracle. Or you could end up experiencing a Christmas miracle in spite of them. Regardless, it’s clearly your choice on whether to buy into them or not.

As for me? I’m going to have to say, “Bah humbug!” and walk on by.

Even Scrooge Couldn’t Get Money Out of This

Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) “scrooged” investors in Q2-20 when it slashed its quarterly dividend by 31%. Just like that, it went from $0.26 per share to $0.18.

If you’d read any of my previous articles about it though, you would have known that was gonna happen. As I explained to iREIT members in April (prior to the dividend cut),

“… we fear that COVID-19 could put pressure on the dividend and force the company to suspend or cut its dividend. More specifically, the 50 retail properties are grocery-anchored with a mix of small shop tenants including franchises, gyms, and restaurants.”

Even two years ago, I was warning readers that “APTS is motivated to deploy its capital being raised through the (non-traded) preferred channels, as that is the primary moat of the organization.”

I also provided iREIT on Alpha members with a warning in mid March. In a list of the riskiest REITs, Preferred Apartment Communities was #10. That was thanks to its high leverage (of 16.3x at the time) and dangerous payout ratio (of 118%).

That payout ratio remains elevated today. Compare its current $0.18 dividend against its funds from operations (FFO) per share of approximately $0.17 and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $0.07.

Analysts just forecast the latter will rise to a total of $0.67 in 2021. But that’s still not enough to cover the annual $0.68 dividend payout.

This Doesn’t Look Good for Preferred Apartment Communities Either

Don’t let the name fool you. “Preferred Apartments” is actually a diversified REIT.

For Q3-20, approximately 21% of its revenues came from grocery-anchored retail, and 22% came from office buildings in the sunbelt.

In my decade-long career analyzing REITs, I haven’t found many REITs that can do “diversified” well. The reason why is simple, though so is the reason why they look attractive.

The smaller-cap vehicles especially look custom made for smaller investors seeking to own one or two REITs with “built in diversification.” They may not have the time or expertise to build their own REIT portfolio. So they look for the seemingly simplest options.

But these companies tend to grow on retail capital. And they don’t often care so much about the little guy. They aim instead to get noticed by institutional investors like Green Street Advisors or Cohen & Steers.

Those institutions, however, know that “diversification” doesn’t create shareholder alignment. They understand these REITs are more interested in building assets under management (AUM).

Preferred Apartment did successfully sell its student housing assets to TPG Real Estate Partners (OTCPK:TREP) for approximately $478 million. That resulted in approximately $245 million of net cash proceeds.

And APTS does remain focused on its core business, which is indeed multi-housing. That comprises 57% of its revenue.

The REIT is now yielding 9.2% and appears to be relatively cheap based on traditional valuation metrics like p/FFO. It trades at 10.8x vs. its apartment peers’ 18x-20x.

But remember: Retail is 21% of its revenue, and REITs like Kimco Realty (KIM) trade at 12.7x. In addition, APTS has 22% office exposure, where companies like Highwoods (HIW) trade at 11x.

With no “circle of competence” and an unimpressive payout ratio, we assign a “Scrooge” rating on APTS.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

A Heavy Chain That’s Still Being Forged

Armada Hoffler (AHH) is another “diversified” REIT on our Scrooge list. Founded in 1979, it operates three business segments:

Asset management

Property development

Construction

As of Q3-20, the company owned 56 properties across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

Similar to APTS, AHH owns retail properties (3.7 million square feet worth), office (1.3 million square feet worth), apartments (2,344 units), and student housing (1,183 beds). It also has five properties under development:

Solis Gainesville – 233 apartment units

Chronicle Mill – 238 apartment units

Willis Wharf – 325,000 square-foot office

Southern Post – 138 units, 40,000 square feet of retail, and 97,000 square feet of office

Ten Tryon – 40,000 square feet of retail, and 180,000 square feet of office.

AHH generates around 42% of revenue from retail but is selling assets to reduce that to about 28%. At the same time, it’s looking to increase its 23% apartment allocation to 35%.

As a developer myself for over two decades, I can appreciate creating value from “the ground up” (also the name of my podcast). But Average Joe and Jane investors must recognize the risks to those developments – and the highly capital nature of the business model.

As expected, Armada cut its quarterly dividend by 50% on April 30 from $0.22 per share to $0.11. Fifteen days earlier, I explained:

“The payout ratio is elevated, and AHH is at risk of a dividend cut. The company is paying out ($0.22) per quarter in dividends, and we feel as though the company should adjust downward to ($0.10-$0.15) per share.”

Yet its subsequent slash didn’t clear the coast. That’s especially true when it also owns some awkward mezzanine loans in which it charges 13%-15% interest.

All told, AHH looks more like a commercial mREIT than an equity example. And its multiple lines of business make my head spin regardless.

No Serious Solution in Sight

Here’s an idea, why doesn’t Armada merge with EPR Properties (EPR) to create a coast-to-coast mixed-use theater redevelopment business? It could work, possibly even better than their current models.

On a more serious note though, AHH is well capitalized with more than $200 million in liquidity. That’s the strongest amount it’s ever held. And, to be fair, the REIT may have learned some lessons from APTS, which got a little too preferred-happy, as it were.

CEO Louis Haddad said on the company’s Q3 earnings call:

“… we do not intend to issue any more of these preferred shares at least until the value of the common shares return to (85%-90%) of the whole capital stack.”

AHH also issued updated 2020 FFO guidance of $1.10-$1.22 per share. This factors in:

An additional $500,000 of projected bad debt

Selling two properties for $8 million

Acquiring the Edison and Annapolis Junction apartments

Using AFFO, its annual dividend of $0.44 per share appears to be safe – for now – based on FAST Graphs’ AFFO estimates of $0.79 per share. But the growth forecast from there ain’t that rosy.

FFO is projected to decline by 9% in 2021 and another 5% in 2022.

Shares are now priced at $10.97, with a p/FFO multiple of 9.9x. That’s seemingly in line with APTS, which trades at 10.8x, leading us to go “Hmmm…”

There are certainly a lot of moving parts to AHH. And while I can see the value in its $240 million development pipeline, the risk of potential time delays, zoning, tenant bankruptcies, construction overruns, and the ongoing pandemic make this REIT a story I’d rather not touch nonetheless.

Oh, and the yield is a puny 4%. Bah humbug, indeed.

(Source: FAST Graph)

In Closing…

There are much better alternatives in the REIT sector than Preferred Apartment Communities and Armada Hoffler. While these “diversified” platforms may offer some level of exposure to multiple property sectors, don’t be fooled by the enhanced risk.

Stick with companies that stay within their “circle of competent.”

Warren Buffett explained this concept best in his 1996 Shareholder Letter, where he wrote:

“What an investor needs is the ability to correctly evaluate selected businesses. Note that word “selected”: You don’t have to be an expert on every company or even many. You only have to be able to evaluate companies within your circle of competence. The size of that circle is not very important; knowing its boundaries, however, is vital.”

We can do worse than taking investment advice from one of the wealthiest men in the world. Though even if Buffett didn’t say what he said, we’d still want to avoid Scrooge-esque opportunities like the ones above.

You’re much better off staying tuned for my upcoming article “Back Up the Sleigh, Santa.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

